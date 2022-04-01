Log in
Sampo plc's share buybacks 31/03/2022

04/01/2022 | 01:31am EDT
SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         01/04/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 31/03/2022

On 31/03/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 32,19344.59AQEU
 52,70544.51CEUX
 10,19944.59TQEX
 104,90344.59XHEL
TOTAL200,00044.57 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 30 March 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 250 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 31 March 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 200,000 Sampo A shares representing 0.04 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

