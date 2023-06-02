Paquetexpress chooses Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to improve fleet safety

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announces its partnership with Paquetexpress, based in Mexico, to improve road safety in its fleet.

With over 3,200 vehicles, Paquetexpress is one of the Mexican leaders in logistics, parcel and courier services. It is committed to delivering parcels and courier services swiftly, safely, and reliably. Samsara is helping it achieve these aims through integrated solutions that offer Paquetexpress real-time visibility and control.

Samsara has helped Paquetexpress reduce at-fault daily accidents by 50% and to reduce the severity of accidents by 20%. Having access to safety performance indicators for drivers has helped Paquetexpress to share best practice internally to improve the safety of the various teams.

With Samsara, Paquetexpress has real-time access to critical data, enabling it to act swiftly and effectively.

Safe roads

Guaranteeing road safety is a priority for Paquetexpress, and Samsara's technology has played a crucial role in achieving this aim. By providing drivers with real-time data on their performance, Paquetexpress has been able to monitor basic safety aspects and to improve driving habits.

Samsara's cameras have been particularly useful in helping operators when there is an accident or mishap, providing strong evidence that can exonerate drivers in cases where they were not responsible. All operators have access to their own performance reports, and the daily meeting of the Safety Circle enables operators to share best practice and participate in a team that prioritizes the human element.

Thanks to Samsara, Paquetexpress has been able to design a daily communication system with its team, integrated into various areas of the business and providing information on the aims achieved each week. The Safety Circle has become a vital tool for improving safety outcomes, celebrating successes, and creating a culture of road safety and responsibility throughout the business.

The best training

Paquetexpress recognizes that the best way to improve outcomes is through effective training, and Samsara's technology has proved to be an invaluable tool in achieving this aim. With the help of simulators and real-time data, operators receive personalized instructions, recommendations and corrections that help them to improve their skills and to feel valued and cared for.

“I can confidently say that Samsara has become the guardian angel of our operators. We stress the importance of ensuring that each of them comes back safe and sound at the end of the day and Samsara helps us to achieve this. Delivering parcels on time is vital, but it is also important to prioritize the safety and well-being of our team,” said Carlos García, Divisional Sales Director at Paquetexpress.

Paquetexpress recognizes that the key to achieving its aims in terms of quality, efficiency and speed is to keep the human element at the heart of its operations. By partnering with Samsara, it has teamed up with a business that shares this priority and that offers the technology and support required to achieve its aims while keeping its drivers safe and cared for.

“It is inspirational to see leaders such as Paquetexpress leveraging technology to revolutionize their operations and have a positive impact on both customers and its own workers,” said Julia Monroy, Regional Sales Manager at Samsara. “Using information both in real time and for subsequent training speaks to us of the major commitment by Paquetexpress towards its workers and customers, and makes us excited to continue building a long-term partnership to help it achieve its aims.”

