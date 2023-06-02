Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Samsara Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOT   US79589L1061

SAMSARA INC.

(IOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03:26 2023-06-02 am EDT
24.81 USD   +30.48%
Paquetexpress chooses Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to improve fleet safety
BU
10:21aTD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Samsara to $26 From $23, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09:42aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Samsara to $23 From $19, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
Paquetexpress chooses Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to improve fleet safety

06/02/2023 | 10:29am EDT
  • Paquetexpress trusts Samsara to digitize its processes and improve driver safety and skills.
  • The business uses simulators and tailored training to promote best practice by its drivers. In this focus on prevention it sees Samsara as “the guardian angel of its drivers” and recognizes that this solution enables it to achieve safer operation for its drivers and customers.
  • Paquetexpress prioritizes the human element in its operations and has been successful in its aims. It is keeping its promise to make every delivery on time and with the maximum efficiency, for the benefit of its customers.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announces its partnership with Paquetexpress, based in Mexico, to improve road safety in its fleet.

With over 3,200 vehicles, Paquetexpress is one of the Mexican leaders in logistics, parcel and courier services. It is committed to delivering parcels and courier services swiftly, safely, and reliably. Samsara is helping it achieve these aims through integrated solutions that offer Paquetexpress real-time visibility and control.

Samsara has helped Paquetexpress reduce at-fault daily accidents by 50% and to reduce the severity of accidents by 20%. Having access to safety performance indicators for drivers has helped Paquetexpress to share best practice internally to improve the safety of the various teams.

With Samsara, Paquetexpress has real-time access to critical data, enabling it to act swiftly and effectively.

Safe roads

Guaranteeing road safety is a priority for Paquetexpress, and Samsara's technology has played a crucial role in achieving this aim. By providing drivers with real-time data on their performance, Paquetexpress has been able to monitor basic safety aspects and to improve driving habits.

Samsara's cameras have been particularly useful in helping operators when there is an accident or mishap, providing strong evidence that can exonerate drivers in cases where they were not responsible. All operators have access to their own performance reports, and the daily meeting of the Safety Circle enables operators to share best practice and participate in a team that prioritizes the human element.

Thanks to Samsara, Paquetexpress has been able to design a daily communication system with its team, integrated into various areas of the business and providing information on the aims achieved each week. The Safety Circle has become a vital tool for improving safety outcomes, celebrating successes, and creating a culture of road safety and responsibility throughout the business.

The best training

Paquetexpress recognizes that the best way to improve outcomes is through effective training, and Samsara's technology has proved to be an invaluable tool in achieving this aim. With the help of simulators and real-time data, operators receive personalized instructions, recommendations and corrections that help them to improve their skills and to feel valued and cared for.

“I can confidently say that Samsara has become the guardian angel of our operators. We stress the importance of ensuring that each of them comes back safe and sound at the end of the day and Samsara helps us to achieve this. Delivering parcels on time is vital, but it is also important to prioritize the safety and well-being of our team,” said Carlos García, Divisional Sales Director at Paquetexpress.

Paquetexpress recognizes that the key to achieving its aims in terms of quality, efficiency and speed is to keep the human element at the heart of its operations. By partnering with Samsara, it has teamed up with a business that shares this priority and that offers the technology and support required to achieve its aims while keeping its drivers safe and cared for.

“It is inspirational to see leaders such as Paquetexpress leveraging technology to revolutionize their operations and have a positive impact on both customers and its own workers,” said Julia Monroy, Regional Sales Manager at Samsara. “Using information both in real time and for subsequent training speaks to us of the major commitment by Paquetexpress towards its workers and customers, and makes us excited to continue building a long-term partnership to help it achieve its aims.”

For more information on how Samsara is digitizing the world of physical operations, visit https://www.samsara.com/mx.

About Paquetexpress

With 36 years of service, Paquetexpress is the Mexican logistics business with the greatest coverage of the country. It is the fastest growing company in the sector, with an efficient and reliable network of branches to reach all of Mexico and more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows organizations that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail sales, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All the brand names, product names, and trademarks belong to their respective owners.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 873 M - -
Net income 2024 -157 M - -
Net cash 2024 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -45,3x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 10 047 M 10 047 M -
EV / Sales 2024 10,9x
EV / Sales 2025 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 266
Free-Float 20,3%
fermer