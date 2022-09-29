Samsara Continues Investment in DACH Region with Appointment of Regional Sales Director and Opening of New Munich Office

Samsara Welcomes Jürgen Schachner as Regional Sales Director, DACH, to Join Growing Team in Munich

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the appointment of Jürgen Schachner as Regional Sales Director, DACH, and the opening of a new office in Munich, Germany, that will serve as a hub for the German-speaking region. The announcements support Samsara’s plans to further expand its European presence and support its international growth.

Samsara has grown from zero to $660M+ of annual recurring revenue in just seven years, one of the fastest SaaS companies to achieve this milestone. Samsara also reported 989 customers with ARR over $100,000, up 61% year-over-year in its latest earnings report (Q2 FY23).

Samsara enables companies that depend on transportation and logistics operations to capture IoT data that can provide valuable business insights and optimize their operational processes. More specifically, drivers can be better protected, insurance claims can be reduced, and fuel efficiency can be improved, all through digitization.

Jürgen Schachner’s appointment will see him spearhead growth in the DACH region. He brings 12 years of experience in leadership and senior management roles to Samsara, as well as nine years of asset-intensive industry knowledge. Schachner joins Samsara from Oracle, where he most recently served as Sales Director leading an international team that covered several regions in Europe. Prior to Oracle, he was a Senior Solution Strategist at CA Technologies.

“One of Samsara's key goals for this year and beyond is to continue building a strong presence and driving growth in European markets,” said Philip van der Wilt, EMEA Vice President and GM, Samsara. “By further investing in a solid regional foundation, Samsara is able to respond to the DACH regional market needs and accelerate growth. Jürgen’s successful team sales performance, proven leadership qualities, and international career background are assets to both our team and our customers.”

The appointment of Jürgen Schachner comes as Samsara continues to grow across Europe. In 2022, the company has already expanded its footprint in countries including France, the Netherlands, and Poland, and serves a broad base of locally headquartered customers including Gebr. Bermes Spedition, Aiden Transportgesellschaft and The SOVEREIGN Gruppe. Samsara now employs a growing team spanning product, engineering, sales, marketing, support, and more throughout the DACH region and Europe and is actively hiring in Germany.

While Samsara has been present in Germany for a number of years, the investment in a new Munich office creates a hub for the DACH region and builds the company’s local team culture. As sales, support, and business operations have already scaled to countries across Europe, the new office reinforces Samsara’s commitment to get closer to customers. The benefits of this approach include a better understanding of customers’ regional challenges in order to provide the best solutions for their digital transformation.

“Samara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power economies, from construction and field services to transportation and logistics,” said Schachner. “Efficiency improvements and cost savings are priorities that have been relevant in the past decades. However, the emergence of new ESG targets, like sustainability, worker safety, and worker satisfaction/retention, are becoming more critical for operations. Samsara can be a strong ally for companies to meet such targets and further optimize operations.”

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

