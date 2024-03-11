Corrected Transcript
07-Mar-2024
Samsara, Inc. (IOT)
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
Samsara, Inc. (IOT)
Corrected Transcript
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
07-Mar-2024
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Michael Chang
Dominic Phillips
Vice President-Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Samsara,
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Samsara, Inc.
Inc.
Sanjit Biswas
Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Samsara, Inc.
OTHER PARTICIPANTS
Keith Weiss
Matthew Pfau
Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Analyst, William Blair & Co. LLC
Matthew Hedberg
Junaid Siddiqui
Analyst, RBC Capital Markets LLC
Analyst, Truist Securities, Inc.
Alex Zukin
James E. Fish
Analyst, Wolfe Research LLC
Analyst, Piper Sandler & Co.
Michael Turrin
Daniel Jester
Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities LLC
Analyst, BMO Capital Markets Corp.
Derrick Wood
Kirk Materne
Analyst, TD Cowen
Analyst, Evercore ISI
Samsara, Inc. (IOT)
Corrected Transcript
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
07-Mar-2024
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION
Michael Chang
Vice President-Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Samsara, Inc.
Good afternoon and welcome to Samsara's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. I'm Mike Chang, Samsara's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.
Joining me today are Samsara Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Sanjit Biswas; and our Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Phillips.
In addition to our prepared remarks on this call, additional information can be found in our shareholder letter, press release, investor presentation and SEC filings on our Investor Relations website at investors.samsara.com.
The matters we'll discuss today include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties described more fully in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, March 7, 2024, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events unless required by law.
During today's call, similar discussions will include our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. We'd like to point out that the company reports non-GAAP results in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in our press release and investor presentation. We'll make opening remarks, dive into highlights for the quarter and then open the call up for Q&A.
With that, I'll hand over the call to Sanjit.
Sanjit Biswas
Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Samsara, Inc.
Thanks, Mike, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Samsara's FY 2024 was another year of durable and efficient growth. We ended FY 2024 with an ARR of $1.1 billion, growing 39% year-over-year. During the year, we added 611 customers into our $100,000-plus ARR cohort, bringing us to 1,848 large customers in total. Our momentum reflects the continued strength of our platform and the large market opportunity ahead of us.
Several factors drove our execution. First, we're addressing a large market that's early in its digitization journey. Our customers represent the industries that drive more than 40% of the global GDP and are the backbone of the economy. Second, we pioneered the Connected Operations Cloud, a singular system of record for physical operations to address this market. Third, we have built a multi-application platform that solves our customers' most challenging problems. We have a unique IoT data set that includes data from a broad and diverse group of vehicles, equipment, sites and workers. It is also fed by growing ecosystem of connected assets and third-party systems. And last, our increasing scale and strong unit economics drive operational efficiency.
While we're still in the early innings of our customers' digitization journeys, we are proud of our progress and impact so far. In just eight years of selling, we're operating at a rare combination of scale, growth and profitability. We are the strategic partner to many of the world's leading and most complex physical operations organizations
Samsara, Inc. (IOT)
Corrected Transcript
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
07-Mar-2024
and our large customer momentum continues to fuel our growth. We provide visibility into their operations and deliver clear ROI with payback periods often measured in months. Q4 was a milestone quarter for our large customers. We added a record 185 customers into our $100,000-plus ARR cohort. This represents our fastest- growing customer group. We also added a record 11 customers into our $1 million-plus ARR cohort.
I'd like to share two examples from this quarter that show our momentum with large customers. The first is with USIC, which is our largest new logo and our largest net new ACV deal ever. USIC is the leading provider of underground public utility locating services with more than 12,000 technicians in 48 states. Their technicians mark utility lines to ensure public safety and to protect and maintain our critical infrastructure.
At the core of USIC is their safe life culture, which is focused on eliminating at risk behaviors and empowering their employees to protect themselves, their team members and their communities. They're using our Video- Based Safety application to strengthen their safety program. They've already seen significant results. In a pilot with Samsara, USIC reduced mobile phone usage by 92%, no seatbelt usage by 85% and rolling stops by 50%. We also expect USIC to increase fuel efficiency across its fleet with our Vehicle Telematics. This means less carbon emissions and lower fuel costs.
The second is our expanded partnership with the leading provider of commercial and residential roofing, siding, windows, decking and insulation in the North American building industry. They are Fortune 500 company with more than 2,300 vehicles and 7,000 team members across 500 locations. They became a customer a quarter ago with telematics only. This quarter, they expanded with over $1 million of Video-Based Safety and Mobile Experience Management applications.
One of their core values is to make every day safer. They're using Video-Based Safety to improve safety, reduce accidents and exonerate drivers. They consolidated three vendors into one with Mobile Experience Management, which they're using to reduce mobile distractions and keep drivers safe. In an early pilot with Samsara, they saw an 85% reduction in total safety events and 91% reduction in distracted driving and a 77% reduction in collision risk events. These results deliver clear ROI to our customers. We're proud to partner with them to achieve their core values and operational goals.
Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud is powered by a flywheel of data from our customers' growing digitization efforts. This enables AI-driven insights to help our customers operate more safely, efficiently and sustainably. We've been investing in our cloud, which continues to grow and become more sophisticated. Over the last fiscal year, our cloud processed more than 9 trillion data points and 75 billion API calls, digitized more than 230 million workflows across our platform and recorded more than 60 billion miles driven. Our Partner Ecosystem, Samsara's App Marketplace, has also grown to include more than 270 integrations with third-party systems.
Our growing dataset accelerates our ability to deliver even more insights so our customers can take action and improve their operations. This helps our customers operate their businesses in completely new ways. They can also drive even more business impact while saving money. For example, many of our customers use real-time insights from our Connected Operations Cloud to drive operational actions. This results in fuel savings, lower insurance premiums, lower maintenance costs, improved asset utilization and better worker hiring and retention.
As we build for the long-term, we're focused on expanding our multiproduct platform, growing our international markets, and increasing our investments in security and scaling our unique culture which fuels our growth. This quarter, we released our Connected Forms application into general availability. Connected Forms is a workflow solution that allows our customers' frontline workers to streamline their operations. This includes inspections and incident reports through digital forms.
Samsara, Inc. (IOT)
Corrected Transcript
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
07-Mar-2024
A good example of how customers are already finding value with Connected Forms is with NexTier. NexTier recently merged with Patterson-UTI to form the second largest oilfield services company in the US. They've been a customer since 2021 and expanded their partnership with us in Q4 to use Connected Forms. They're using Connected Forms to help reduce operational risk. Connected Forms ensures that each trip is safe and necessary to perform considering the weather, hazardous road conditions and driver readiness.
This quarter was also strong for international growth with 16% of net new ACV coming from non-US geographies. As we look to the future, we're continuing to expand and gain customers in our new frontiers, including Mexico, Canada and Western Europe. One of our key international wins this quarter is a major European construction services business with over 120 local operating companies and 17,000 employees. They deliver over 25,000 projects annually across many civil engineering construction sectors. Samsara has partnered with them to advance their core values of safety, sustainability and integrity. They're using Samsara's Video-Based Safety and telematics products to help prevent accidents, reduce idling, lower insurance costs and transition to an electric fleet.
We've also continued to focus on protecting our customers and their data. Announced today, Samsara has achieved four industry-leading ISO certifications. This demonstrates our commitment to data security and privacy. It is an important step as we build on our strong foundation of customer data protection, data security and privacy management. And last, as we grow and scale, our differentiated culture allows us to amplify our impact on our customers and communities. In Q4, Glassdoor recognized Samsara as one of the Best Places to Work in 2024, and we are thrilled to have received many best places to work recognitions throughout the year.
We're proud of this milestone year. We surpassed $1 billion in ARR, at 39% year-over-year growth, became adjusted free cash flow positive and consistently achieved Rule of 40 in all four quarters. We are operating at a rare combination of scale, growth and profitability. It was an exciting quarter and year delivering on our mission to increase the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations to power the global economy. We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with our customers as they modernize their operations. We look forward to another year of innovating and building solutions for our customers. Thank you to our customers, partners, investors and Samsarians for joining us on this journey.
We're also excited to see many of you at our annual customer conference, Beyond, on June 26 to 28 in Chicago, where we'll also be hosting an Investor Day. At Beyond, we'll be bringing together leaders across the industries we serve to discuss the state of physical operations, the challenges they're facing, and new ways to use Samsara to deliver value through digitization. We will also be announcing new products to further drive transformation for our customers. We hope you'll join us.
I'll now hand it over to Dominic to go over the financial highlights for the quarter.
Dominic Phillips
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Samsara, Inc.
Thank you, Sanjit. Q4 was another quarter of sustained high growth at scale, ending ARR with $1.1 billion and we added a quarterly record $99 million of net new ARR or an increase of 39% year-over-year, our highest growth rate over the past 10 quarters. This was also the fourth consecutive quarter year-over-year net new ARR growth accelerated compared to the same period of the prior year at a larger scale.
Q4 revenue was $276 million, growing 48% year-over-year or 37% adjusted revenue growth. For full-year FY 2024, revenue was $937 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year or 41% adjusted revenue growth. As a
Samsara, Inc. (IOT)
Corrected Transcript
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
07-Mar-2024
reminder, Q4 of FY 2024 was a 14-week fiscal quarter, which happens every six years instead of a typical 13- week quarter. Adjusted revenue and adjusted revenue growth removed the impact of the additional week of revenue recognition in Q4 FY 2024 to enable comparability across periods.
Several factors drove our strong top line performance in Q4. First, we continue to focus on serving large enterprise customers to drive durable and efficient growth at scale. We now have 1,848 $100,000-plus ARR customers, a quarterly record increase of 185, representing 49% year-over-year growth, the same growth rate as last quarter at a larger scale. We also saw particular strength within our largest customers. We now have 82 $1 million-plus ARR customers, a quarterly record increase of 11, representing 61% year-over-year growth, accelerating from 54% growth last quarter at a larger scale.
$100,000-plus ARR customers represent our fastest-growing cohort and make up 52% of our total ARR, up from 48% one year ago and 45% two years ago. This higher ARR mix from larger customers coincides with a lower ARR mix from smaller customers. To reflect this trend and align with where we're investing for future growth, we're updating our definition of core customer from $5,000-plus ARR customers previously to $10,000-plus ARR customers.
Our non-core customers with less than $10,000 of ARR represent just 8% of total ARR mix, down from 14% two years ago. And we expect this mix to continue declining over time. Second, this quarter was a balanced mix of landing new customers and expanding existing customer relationships. For new logos, we added a quarterly record number of core and large customers in Q4. We also added two $1 million-plus new logos, including our largest deal ever with USIC. And all of our top 10 new customers signed multiproduct transactions.
For expansions, we booked a quarterly record six $1 million-plus expansion deals, and eight of the top 10 expansions in Q4 were multiproduct transactions, most notably a large existing customer in the construction industry already using Vehicle Telematics, Video-Based Safety and Equipment Monitoring signed a more than $1 million expansion in Q4 to become our largest overall customer. And this was their 20th expansion since becoming a customer back in 2018.
Third, we continued to demonstrate strong execution across several frontier markets. First, 16% of net new ACV came from international geographies compared to 14% in Q4 last year, driven by strength in Mexico and Europe. Both regions added a record number of $100,000-plus ARR customers and accelerated year-over-year ARR growth sequentially and compared to Q4 last year at a larger scale.
Second, our construction vertical contributed a quarterly record 20% of net new ACV in Q4, the second consecutive quarter that construction was our leading vertical. Additionally, 87% of Q4 net new ACV came from non-transportation verticals, an increase from 81% in Q4 last year.
And lastly, while year-over-year ARR growth for both Video-Based Safety and Vehicle Telematics accelerated sequentially in Q4 at a larger scale, we also saw strength in emerging products that provide additional expansion opportunities within our existing customer base. In Q4, we signed our second largest Equipment Monitoring deal and approximately $1 million upsell as part of a broader expansion to one of North America's largest full-service grocery wholesalers. We also released Connected Forms into general availability in Q4 and signed a more than $250,000 expansion deal with NexTier Oilfield Services (sic) [Solutions] (14:45).
In addition to driving strong top line growth, we continued to deliver operating efficiency improvements across our business as we scale. Non-GAAP gross margin was 76% in Q4, a quarterly record, and approximately 3 percentage points higher year-over-year, driven largely by optimizing cloud, cellular, warranty and support costs.
Samsara, Inc. (IOT)
Corrected Transcript
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
07-Mar-2024
Non-GAAP operating margin was 5% compared to negative 8% in Q4 last year, an improvement of approximately 13 percentage points year-over-year, driven by leverage across all functions. And adjusted free cash flow margin was 6% in Q4, a quarterly record, compared to negative 3% in Q4 last year, an improvement of approximately 9 percentage points, primarily from improved operating leverage and continued working capital optimization.
Also of note, in Q4, we settled previously disclosed lease-related litigation. After vacating the building in October 2021, our remaining unpaid lease obligation was more than $130 million, and the settlement included a cash payment of $60 million. Given the non-recurring nature of this legal settlement, it is excluded from adjusted free cash flow. And finally, we reduced our annual equity dilution by almost 40% this year, from 4.4% in FY 2023 down to 2.7% in FY 2024.
Okay. Now turning to guidance. As we enter FY 2025, our third year as a public company, we continue to have more forecast, visibility and predictability than in previous years. As a result, our FY 2025 guidance philosophy will be less conservative than it was in FY 2024. This is the same exact framework we applied to our initial FY 2024 guidance at the beginning of last year, which was also less conservative than our initial FY 2023 guide the prior year. And after analyzing various scenarios, we're also confident that our FY 2025 guidance is adequately de- risked to account for the potential impact of worsening macroeconomic factors on our business.
For Q1 FY 2025, we expect total revenue to be between $271 million and $273 million, representing year-over- year growth between 33% and 34%. Non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately negative 3% and non- GAAP EPS to be between $0.00 and $0.01. For full-year FY 2025, we expect revenue to be between $1.186 billion and $1.196 billion, representing year-over-year growth between 27% and 28% or between 29% and 30% after adjusting for the extra week in Q4 FY 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately 2% and non- GAAP EPS to be between $0.11 and $0.13. And finally, please see the additional modeling notes in our shareholder letter.
So, to wrap up, we are pleased with our Q4 and full-year FY 2024 performance. This was a year of accelerating growth at a larger scale while continuing to drive more operating leverage. We are digitizing the world of physical operations and helping our customers become safer, more efficient and more sustainable. With our large markets, products and customer focus, we are well-positioned to continue delivering durable and efficient growth.
And with that, I'll hand it over to Mike to moderate Q&A.
Samsara, Inc. (IOT)
Corrected Transcript
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
07-Mar-2024
QUESTION AND ANSWER SECTION
Michael Chang
Vice President-Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Samsara, Inc.
A
Thanks, Dominic. We will now open the line up for questions. When it's your turn, please limit your questions to one main question and one follow-up question. The first question today comes from Keith Weiss with Morgan Stanley, followed by Matt Hedberg with RBC.
Keith Weiss
Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Q
Excellent. Thank you guys for taking the questions and congratulations on a really outstanding quarter, and I guess that's the question. Accelerating net new ACV growth growing only almost 40% in the net new component and frankly, I have spent the week at our Morgan Stanley TMT Conference and the spending environment sounds a little bit better, but not that much better rate at all. The macro environment doesn't seem that much better. So, can you help us explain what was it - what was the unlock within Samsara over the last couple of quarters that has enabled you guys to accelerate and get to these levels of growth, which we're frankly just not seeing anywhere else in the software landscape right now?
Sanjit Biswas
Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Samsara, Inc.
A
Yeah. So, maybe I'll take the first part of that. But again, I think it comes down to the fact that we're selling into a slightly different budget than a lot of the other software companies. We're selling into the operations budget, which tends to be more resilient. And also our solutions are used to drive real hard ROI. So, customers are deploying our software and they're using it to find cost savings and to drive more safety within their organizations.
And then the other thing I would point out, even internally, as we've discussed now for several quarters, we had made a concerted effort to add more sales capacity into the business. And that sales capacity clearly came online and continued to ramp and drove more overall productivity. And so, we're pleased with both of those results.
Keith Weiss
Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Q
Got it. And then maybe as a follow up on the back of that, how should we think about the expansion of sales capacity into the forward fiscal year?
Sanjit Biswas
Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Samsara, Inc.
A
So, I'd say we are ending head count. We grew it just under 30% in FY 2024. I would say that our head count in FY 2025 will grow at least at a similar rate. Again, we've got a big market opportunity. And so, we're still aggressively hiring into FY 2025. Similar to previous years about half, maybe just under half of our overall net head count additions, will go into sales and marketing and a portion of that is quota capacity that will lead to investments for future growth.
Keith Weiss
Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Q
Samsara, Inc. (IOT)
Corrected Transcript
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
07-Mar-2024
Outstanding. Congratulations, guys.
Michael Chang
Vice President-Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Samsara, Inc.
Our next question comes from Matt Hedberg with RBC, followed by Alex Zukin with Wolfe.
A
Matthew Hedberg
Analyst, RBC Capital Markets LLC
Q
Great. Thanks for taking my questions, guys, and I offer my congrats as well. Really strong year here. The other thing that stood out to me was growth in large customers. And I guess, can you put a finer point on what's driving, like what are the most important factors driving the strength? And how durable do you think that success is with these large customers?
.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Sanjit Biswas
Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Samsara, Inc.
A
Hey, Matt. This is Sanjit. I would say, if you think back to my prepared remarks, we focus on large, complex physical operations companies. They have a lot of real-world operational challenges and problems. Those relate to safety. So, operational safety out on the front lines, they're trying to reduce risk in other words. They're finding ways to be more efficient in terms of how they operate their business, how they drive their routes, how they operate their assets. And they're trying to figure out to be more sustainable. These are evergreen problems and this is a very, very large market opportunity. We're talking about a $60 billion TAM that's growing 20% year-over- year. And I would say these customers, largely speaking, they're sophisticated, but they're in these early innings of digitization. So, we think that this can go on for some time.
Dominic Phillips
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Samsara, Inc.
A
Yeah. I mean, just - and to add on that. Obviously, we accelerated the year-over-year growth for $1 million-plus customers. This was the fourth consecutive quarter that we had a quarterly record for $100,000-plus customer additions and then, obviously, we signed our largest net new ACV deal ever with USIC. And so, we're seeing a lot of momentum with large customers.
.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Matthew Hedberg
Analyst, RBC Capital Markets LLC
Q
Exciting stuff. Dom, one for you. You don't guide to ARR, but I'm wondering if you could help us with any sort of guidepost or guardrails to think about ARR growth, some of the building blocks maybe relative to your adjusted revenue growth target. I think it was 29% to 30% for the year.
.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Dominic Phillips
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Samsara, Inc.
A
Sure. I mean, I would just say, first, obviously, we came off a really strong year in FY 2024. We added $307 million of incremental ARR, grew it 30% year-over- year. That's an acceleration from 9% net new ARR growth in FY 2023 and obviously at a much larger scale. As I said in my prepared remarks also, Q4 was the highest net new ARR growth that we've seen in the last 10 quarters. And as we pointed this out in our modeling notes that we think that we can at least match that amount of net new ARR in FY 2025. We're obviously still monitoring, macro uncertainty and we are adding a lot of sales capacity. And so, monitoring the sales rep productivity.
Samsara, Inc. (IOT)
Corrected Transcript
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
07-Mar-2024
But if those headwinds don't come to fruition, we like the capacity that we've added and we're going to continue to add more. So, I think - I'd say that's how we're thinking about it to start out the year and we'll have better visibility as we make our way through FY 2025.
Matthew Hedberg
Analyst, RBC Capital Markets LLC
Thanks a lot, guys.
Q
Michael Chang
A
Vice President-Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Samsara, Inc.
The next question comes from Alex Zukin with Wolfe, followed by Michael Turrin with Wells Fargo.
Alex Zukin
Analyst, Wolfe Research LLC
Q
Hey, guys. Congrats on a truly remarkable quarter. I guess you had a kind of a trifecta, largest net new deal, largest amount of $100,000 adds. And I'm - and also what seems to be accelerating sales cycles, meaning your newest products are getting more traction faster than even your previous cohort of products. So, maybe just help us understand on either of those dimensions. What's the incremental significance to the future growth, meaning the largest land ever, is that kind of continuing to - will that be a reference customer and you see a continual cohort of potentially larger lands now that you're selling a lot more comprehensive of a platform package at - like basically from the start and therefore, I know it's driving a meaningfully higher productivity of reps? Or how are all three of those things kind of playing together?
.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Dominic Phillips
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Samsara, Inc.
A
I would - hey, Alex. It's Dominic. I would say that I think it's just important to also know that the ARR, the year- over-year ARR growth for our core products, telematics and safety accelerated, the overall ARR accelerated sequentially. So, it was a very strong telematics and safety quarter. But we are starting to see some of these emerging products be attached. And many of the deals, specifically new customers. I call out that all 10 of our top 10 new customers were multiproduct transactions. And so, I think it just gives us more opportunities to create more value for customers, whether it's a new customer or expanding into an existing customer. And a lot of the new products that we're adding, scaling Equipment Monitoring and Mobile Experience Management, Connected Forms are just opportunities for us to expand the deal sizes.
.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Alex Zukin
Analyst, Wolfe Research LLC
Q
Perfect. And then, Sanjit, maybe one for you. You referenced some potential exciting new products coming later this year in June. And I guess on the backdrop of your platform has a ridiculous amount of, kind of great data for your customers, it would - I guess, is there anything exciting to think about with the potential to layer on any kind of AI or generative AI use cases on that corpus of data to be further monetized in the platform?
Sanjit Biswas
Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Samsara, Inc.
A
Absolutely. And Alex, I'm going to have to use that ridiculous amount of good data line. That's fantastic. We absolutely are planning to leverage the platform. That's what customers come to us for. They like that all of these
