Samsara, Inc. (IOT) Corrected Transcript Q4 2024 Earnings Call 07-Mar-2024

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

Michael Chang

Vice President-Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Samsara, Inc.

Good afternoon and welcome to Samsara's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. I'm Mike Chang, Samsara's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

Joining me today are Samsara Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Sanjit Biswas; and our Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Phillips.

In addition to our prepared remarks on this call, additional information can be found in our shareholder letter, press release, investor presentation and SEC filings on our Investor Relations website at investors.samsara.com.

The matters we'll discuss today include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties described more fully in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, March 7, 2024, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events unless required by law.

During today's call, similar discussions will include our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. We'd like to point out that the company reports non-GAAP results in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in our press release and investor presentation. We'll make opening remarks, dive into highlights for the quarter and then open the call up for Q&A.

With that, I'll hand over the call to Sanjit.

.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Sanjit Biswas

Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Samsara, Inc.

Thanks, Mike, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Samsara's FY 2024 was another year of durable and efficient growth. We ended FY 2024 with an ARR of $1.1 billion, growing 39% year-over-year. During the year, we added 611 customers into our $100,000-plus ARR cohort, bringing us to 1,848 large customers in total. Our momentum reflects the continued strength of our platform and the large market opportunity ahead of us.

Several factors drove our execution. First, we're addressing a large market that's early in its digitization journey. Our customers represent the industries that drive more than 40% of the global GDP and are the backbone of the economy. Second, we pioneered the Connected Operations Cloud, a singular system of record for physical operations to address this market. Third, we have built a multi-application platform that solves our customers' most challenging problems. We have a unique IoT data set that includes data from a broad and diverse group of vehicles, equipment, sites and workers. It is also fed by growing ecosystem of connected assets and third-party systems. And last, our increasing scale and strong unit economics drive operational efficiency.

While we're still in the early innings of our customers' digitization journeys, we are proud of our progress and impact so far. In just eight years of selling, we're operating at a rare combination of scale, growth and profitability. We are the strategic partner to many of the world's leading and most complex physical operations organizations

3