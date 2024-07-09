Corrected Transcript 27-Jun-2024 Samsara, Inc. (IOT) Investor Day Total Pages: 43 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

All right. Good afternoon and welcome to the Samsara's Investor Day. My name is Mike Chang and I'm the Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations here at Samsara. Thank you all for joining us in Chicago today. It is amazing to see so many familiar faces and for those who're joined virtually, it's great to have you on as well. Before we get the show started, I have two quick disclaimers. The first is that we'll be making forward-looking statements during today's presentation. These are subject to risks and uncertainties described more fully in our SEC filings, our Investor Relations website. And the second is that we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures today. These measures should be viewed in addition to and not as a substitute for GAAP and a reconciliation can be found in the appendix of today's presentation. All right. So at Samsara, we are digitizing the world of physical operations and it is pretty incredible to think about the progress we've made in the last decade, since we're founded in 2015. To give you a better understanding of the center, our vision and where we plan to take the platform, I'm excited to bring on Sanjit, our Co-Founder and CEO; Kiren, our Chief Product Officer; Lara, our President; two of our very own customers with DHL and Nutrien and Dominic, our CFO. And we hope that through this process you'll have better understanding of the multi- decade journey we're embarking upon, we have about 2.5 hours together today. So please reserve all your questions for the very end so you can keep on track. And with that, I'll pass it over to Sanjit to lead us through our vision for the future of connected operations.

Sanjit Biswas
Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Samsara, Inc.

All right. Thanks, Mike, and thanks, everyone, for making it out. So I'm going to get things started to share a little bit about the big picture, but we're going to try to mix things up a little bit and do some live demos as we go. So I'll get things kicked off. Kiren will do a few demos as well, but that way you get a sense for what our customers see in the platform and where the value really is. Let me start with the very big picture, which is our mission, as a company, we're focused on helping our customers, the world of physical operations and on helping our customers, the world of physical operations, improve their safety, their efficiency and sustainability. And these are big asset-heavy labor intensive industries, and they're very large industries. We'll talk about that in a second. But in terms of how we found our way to this, it's a bit of an interesting story. So my Co-Founder, John and I, we started this company about nine years ago. Our previous venture had been bought by Cisco Systems, a big networking company. I think everyone knows Cisco pretty well. And we were trying to figure out what we want to work on next. And as we looked at the marketplace and we thought about where we could go have impact in the world, because we still had a lot of energy we still wanted to build. We noticed that a lot of the other folks in the industry were focused in two places either the world of the consumer helping revolutionize consumer experiences. And by 2015, Amazon, Apple, Google had all shown what can be done with modern technology in the world of consumer.

Samsara, Inc. (IOT) Corrected Transcript Investor Day 27-Jun-2024 So we knew a lot of people working in that area. We also knew a lot of people who had also been in enterprise. So we knew people who had worked at ServiceNow or Salesforce or Workday building up those systems and transforming the enterprise user experience. But in our time at Cisco, we'd also gotten exposed to a different part of the world, which is the world of infrastructure and operations, the infrastructure of our planet. And we didn't know a single other technology team, at least in the Bay Area, that had been focused on that buyer, that customer. And so, we saw it as an opportunity to have tremendous impact, because if you think about it, the infrastructure of our planet is absolutely enormous. It's 40% of our world's GDP. You've got billions of people who work front line jobs, and we didn't know anyone building modern technologies for them. So we really started market-first, we said, what can we do to go have an impact in that world of physical operations? And as we got closer, it became very obvious that this was an underserved market that was about to go through the digital transformation wave that we've seen in the other parts of the industry. And so, when you go and visit physical operations, especially a decade ago, in 2015 physical operations, especially a decade ago, in 2015, you would see pen and paper clipboards. You'd see people planning their routes, using big maps on the walls. See them making phone calls to figure out where everyone was. And that to us was the opportunity. We said there is a better way. We know that technology can help. We just need to build it. So that's what we set out to do, was basically build this platform for the customer. And we always started with this idea of a platform, not a single application, but multiple applications and a big platform underneath. So let's kind of double click a little bit. I'm talking about physical operations and when I go deeper and talk about the industries. These are the pictures you should have in your mind. We're talking about the companies that do waste management for all of us in our communities. The construction companies that build our roads and highways and our buildings. The chemicals carriers we're working behind the scenes, the transportation companies who run our supply chains, but also the food and beverage companies that feed us all. This is what I mean by the infrastructure of the planet and the 40% of global GDP. Hopefully this puts it in perspective. And when you go and spend time with these customers, many of whom are here with us at the customer conference, you'll hear that they have some real world problems they're trying to solve. You see a couple of them on the screen. As I mentioned, these are asset heavy labor intensive industries. So in some cases, they have thousands or tens of thousands of assets and they're trying to figure out which ones need maintenance and repair, what order should I maintain them in? How much of my equipment is underutilized? I've met multiple customers that have $1 billion balance sheets of equipment and they're trying to figure out, do we need all of those assets, do we need all that equipment or can we get rid of 5% or 10% of it, maybe rent it instead of own it and use that capital for more productive purpose? They're also trying to figure out how to serve their customers. And it's not just in transportation and field services, for example. They're trying to figure out what order should I visit my customers and to keep them as happy as possible. Frontline workforce and frontline labor is a big front of mine concern as well, because a lot of these industries, these are hard jobs and they have a lot of labor turnover. So they're trying to figure out, well, how do I train everyone for this upcoming job that we have and get them retrained and up to date on the equipment we've got? How do they reduce risk? And more recently, how do we transition to electric and stay current? All of these are problems that can be answered with data. But you need good data. You need a system of record for physical operations, and that's what we're building. 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Samsara, Inc. (IOT) Corrected Transcript Investor Day 27-Jun-2024 I mentioned a couple of IT names earlier. These are companies you're all familiar with. And they've gotten to be significant players because they've built respective systems of records in their regions, whether it's ServiceNow building a system of record in IT, Workday, building one for Human Capital Management, Salesforce building a CRM. These are all big systems of record. But none of these companies, and really no one that we'd encountered had built a system of record for the companies I mentioned earlier for physical operations. So that's what we're building. As we kind of go a little deeper and look at the architecture of our connected operations cloud, it looks something like this. The idea is that frontline operations and physical operations have a lot of assets and they have a lot of people. You want to get data about everything that's going on out in the field and that's what's coming in the bottom here. So it's data coming in from those sources as well as third party sources. In many cases, they have other systems that are already online that are silo-ed. And so we're breaking into those silos and exchanging data via APIs to bring all that data into the Samsara platform, which is where we can go and analyze it. That's where we find insights in the data. So rather than presenting a customer with a big, long report or an Excel spreadsheet, we want to go and find the insight in that data for them, surface it, and we can use modern AI technologies to do that. And then we unlock the value in that data through those insights and help our customers take action. In some cases, that actions happening in the moment in the cab so we can train it in AI model to detect things like distracted driving or not wearing their seatbelt or tailgating. In other cases, we're helping surface's long-term behaviors. Eco driving, for example. How can they help their drivers save fuel when they're out on the road? So these are all multiple different applications. We'll talk through those today. And the idea here is not just to think about the frontline, but the back office as well. Really the entire operation unlock a ton of value for the customer [indiscernible] (00:08:16) in many cases worth millions and millions of dollars and that gets them to want to invest more and more in the platform, get more data about their operations and get this flywheel really spinning. So as I mentioned, we're about a decade in and the first application that we started with the first use case was around tracking these vehicles out on the road is telematics. And as we built that real-time GPS tracking platform or application, we started building out the platform. We expanded in concentric circles to safety, which is now our number one application, often sold right next to telematics. And then from there, we added equipment to the platform workforce, and now we're thinking about the overall future of connected operations. For those of you saw our main stage announcement, you can see how we're expanding every single year with this platform, doing more and more for our customers, tracking more assets, digitizing more workflows, and really trying to bring their entire operations into this modern clouded age. So what I'd like to do next is go from the abstract to the real. I want to just kind of open up the dashboard, show you the system that our customers use, and then hopefully that gives you some context of how they're seeing value. I'll click around to a few different use cases, but this is kind of the background, and we'll come back to this demo over the course of the day and show you a little bit more. All right. We can flip over. Okay. So just to orient everyone here, this is the dashboard system that our customers typically log into. We have about a half dozen customers who let us demo their operations live. And the amazing part about this is it's a very powerful selling tool because operations companies can recognize these are the real world challenges they're facing. So I'll flip through a few different customer examples, but the first one I'll start with is a food distributor, who primarily operates out on the West Coast of the US and they're actually up and running right now and they're basically moving food from distribution warehouses to retail locations like restaurants. 5 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Samsara, Inc. (IOT) Corrected Transcript Investor Day 27-Jun-2024 And for them they have fairly complex operations. So they have the distribution centers, they have hundreds of trucks, they have hundreds of drivers. They also have the trailers. And they want to make sure that everything is showing up on time. It's being kept at the right temperature, which is important for food safety. And in this business, they really care about customer service. In other words, they want to show up exactly when they're supposed to because someone needs to be there to receive the food unloaded and so on. So what we're looking at here is the real-time tracking. I'm just going to click in on a vehicle here. And this is the first use case or application that we started with, which is simply understanding where this distribution truck is. Now, this seems like a pretty straightforward use case to, I'm sure most people in the room. If you're used to Uber or Lyft, right, you know that you can see things in real-time. Well, when we started, this was not the case. Most people were making phone calls to figure out where their drivers were because the state of the art back in 2015 was to get breadcrumbs, a little dot on a map that would update every couple of minutes. That's still, in fact, what a lot of our customers use. So they may have telematics or prospects used. They may have telematics, but it's not real-time telematics. It's not as data rich as what we're showing you. So we can see on the right-hand side the map of where this vehicle is. We can see the traffic conditions and we can zoom out a little bit. These folks are out in California. There's not typically a lot of weather, but if there was, we could do a weather overlay and see if there was a big storm overhead. This is all important from operations perspective because this is what causes disruptions. On the left-hand side, we can see who's driving, the trailer that they're pulling. That's where all the food is, can see who's driving the trailer that they're pulling. That's where all the food is, where they are. A view out the front. We can even see that they're currently on a on a job. They're on a route. So we can see some details. And I'll come back to this in a second. We can see details about the engine itself as well as the vehicle. So in this case, we can see is this driver's seat belt buckled. The engine computer knows that. The dash knows that. We now know it, too. You're in the cloud, can see the fuel level, the odometer and a bunch of other diagnostic information. And I'll come back to this as well when we talk about maintenance. But we can go deeper. And this is what makes Samsara different and unique. Most of the competitors in this space have been point solutions. They would give you tracking or they might give you a complaint solution. We brought it all together in one place because that's the customer cares about their overall operation. So I'm just going to click in here on the trailer that was being pulled. And again, we can see that. So this is the little square that you see, and you'll see here on the left, it says reefer controls. This is a refrigerated unit that's running on the highway. And you can see that it has a set point of 34 degrees. So they're running - they're running food. They care a lot about the food safety, and they want to make sure everything's kept to temperature. And we can click in and we can actually see that the trailer is full, we can see the actual temperature. We can even view some additional details, and it turns out it's about a 110 degrees outside. So it's very important that this thing is working. If it wasn't working, if the driver had forgot to set it, which was a manual process before Samsara, that load would be ruined, right. They'd have to write it off and that would be a huge expense for them. So this is the kind of visibility that wasn't possible until Samsara showed up. We can even show them that the door is closed in the back. Sometimes what happens, people are making these food deliveries, they forget to shut the roll up door, the hot air comes in, ruins, everything in the back. So again, this is all about operational visibility and context. And by the way, everything that I'm showing here is also available via the APIs. So I mentioned that they're running routes. They know when they're going to pick up something that's refrigerated, they know when they're going to pick up something that's frozen. They can set the temperature set point via the API, have 6 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Samsara, Inc. (IOT) Corrected Transcript Investor Day 27-Jun-2024 everything happen automatically behind the scenes, and the driver no longer has to remember. They can even set the set point in advance. So if they're going to go pick up a load of ice cream, it might take 2 hours to come down to temperature. If it's 110 degrees outside, it takes a while to cool off those trailers. They can set it in advance. So when they show up at the distribution center, they're ready to go. If they had to do it manually, they might have had to sit in what's called detention, sit in the yard for a couple of hours, lose that productive time during the day just because they hadn't kind of orchestrated everything. So this is the fleet side. This is also the trailer telematics and equipment monitoring side. I'm going to flip around here and show you a couple of other things. So as I mentioned here, this individual driver is on a route. We can click in, we can see route details. And this is a pretty short route, but you can see when were they supposed to be somewhere and when did they actually show up? And these routes can run hundreds of miles. And like I said, sometimes there's weather, there's construction, there's a road closure. So they might have a case where they're interrupted and they don't make their stop on time. Well, in this business, you really want to show up on time. And if you're not going to show up on time, you want to automatically notify the end-customer. You can do all of that from the Samsara system you can live share link, you can do it programmatically, you can send emails and we've seen that where our customers will wire this up. So the distribution center automatically sends an email notification to the end customer that we're on our way. And here's what's coming. We can see planned versus actual. We can see how much time was spent at the stop. In the case of a multi stop route, you can see the stuff cascade over time. We can aggregate all this as well because it's not about one truck, one driver, one route. It's actually about how the system operating. So our customers can see, okay, are we seeing some seasonal differences? Sometimes there's more traffic or less traffic in a certain season. We can see by driver, which ones need the most attention. Maybe these routes need to be replan. All of this information is now in one system. This is completely different than what customers were used to. Okay. We're going to flip to a little bit of a different context here. And sorry, I have a multi stop route here in case we want to take a look, but I think you guys get the idea. I'm going to flip to a different context, which is around safety. Now, we have all kinds of different customers, many, many different industries, but they all want to be safe. Whether you're in construction or logistics or food and beverage, everyone is trying to minimize the risk of accidents out on the road at scale, these fleets will spend millions and millions of dollars dealing with those accident claims, and the best thing that they can do is train their drivers to be safe on the road and break bad habits, basically prevent people from developing bad habits like looking at their mobile phone, which reduces their or increase their reaction time. So this is in another company that operates ready mix construction equipment. So we're talking the big cement mixer that you see on the road. And for them, safety is really important, first of all, because they don't want to get in accidents. But second of all, because if you tip one of those mixers, it's devastating the cement dries. You need to get jackhammers out. It's very expensive operation and it's not a good look for their brand. So they have a lot of reasons they want to be safe on the roads. And in this case, this is a regional company. They have a few different operations. So you've got Nebraska and Iowa, it looks like, and they have a few cement mixers per plant. So they're regionalized in other words, they have different general managers. They make independent hiring decisions, but they want to be safe across the board. So in this case, they're able to see the safety of their entire operations. They can see what the relative safety score is. And as you can see, this is a very safe fleet. They really take this seriously. We can look over the last 90 days if we want, and they're maintaining a 99 or a 100. This is exactly where they want to be. 7 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Samsara, Inc. (IOT) Corrected Transcript Investor Day 27-Jun-2024 In case anything is changing, they can see it all here. They can see the trending information. And they can do this not just for the entire fleet, but the way they operate, the way they're organized is by plant. So they can go click in and say, okay, looks like distracted driving is getting better, but maybe we have a problem with harsh driving. You can go in and click on that. They can see for a given plant how they're performing over time. This is the level of visibility into risk and safety that customers like this simply didn't have before. And this is what I mean by insight. So we're taking in all that GPS data, we're taking in the video data from the cameras that are out in the cab. We're running the AI models on it and looking for that trending information. And like I was showing you earlier on the previous screen, we can see which driver was behind the wheel because the risk isn't actually tied to the asset. It's tied to the operator of the asset. So in this case, we can see, okay, our folks in the Ames plant doing well. We can actually see their score and their trending. We can see if there's a dip, we can go down and dig into, well, where are the people that maybe need a little more attention. So a lot of detailed information there. And then if there is an incident, which is statistically likely to happen when you have hundreds or thousands of tens of thousands vehicles in your fleet, you can gain visibility into exactly what happened. And let me show you what this looks like. This is an event that happened on one of their mixers. I'm going to play it for a second just to give you some context and we'll talk about it. If you can turn on the audio, this specific one has a little bit of in cab audio. Great tunes going. So I think there's a little delay in the audio here. But what you can see is that this is a guy driving a big cement mixer. Someone cut him off, right. They went ahead and went through that stop sign. There's no way that this guy could have stopped in time had the guy been a little bit closer. This driver has probably been doing this for 20 years or 30 years. He did all the right things. So you can actually see was his foot on the accelerator or the brake. So we can see he took his foot off the brake. We can see when it was in the video. You can see he had to do it. He had to hit the brakes pretty hard. And that created a harsh event and everything is okay. Right. This was not a big deal. But maybe a quick public service announcement. If you do see a heavy vehicle on the road, do not cut it off. They cannot stop. So, this is the kind of thing that in previous systems would have shown up as a harsh event. Harsh events typically are used as a demerit, like you dinged the driver score. But in this case, the driver did a really nice job and you want to recognize them. So, what we're able to do is run a whole workflow here. We know who is driving. Most of these companies, they have safety managers, safety coaches. This video got automatically routed to a coach. You can market as recognition opportunities, so usually they want to go recognize their drivers every Monday on the safety call. You can see that. We have the whole workflow here in the system. You can see when it happens. There's just a couple of days ago that it was a [ph] harsh big (00:20:38) but also defensive driving. So this is the incredible part about AI, is no one's watching these cameras non-stop. It's the AI models running at the edge and we're able to show them all of that. And so, you can see the whole workflow here on the right-hand side. You can see the context of where it happened. And then you can even see all of the workflow details of, okay, it was marked as or it was first viewed, it got marked, needs coaching and who all saw it and so on. You can even share this with the driver because some of these drivers don't come back to an office or a home terminal. They're out in the field. And this is something that is, again, changing the game because it wasn't possible before. It used to be all the coaching happened in the back office. Now you can send it to their tablet or their mobile device with the video and recognize them or in some cases say, hey, we need to work on your 8 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Samsara, Inc. (IOT) Corrected Transcript Investor Day 27-Jun-2024 defensive driving or we need to work on mobile phone distraction or wearing a seatbelt. We've got courses for that built in. It's an automatic workflow and we talked about this in the main stage, but we're now rolling out training and it's going incredibly well with our customers where they're saying this is making a difference to our risk by closing the loop, by actually breaking these habits as they're happening, we really do change risk out in the field. So I'm kind of going fast here. I want to show you the entirety of the platform, which is pretty broad at this point. But flipping gears one more time, we've also got a lot of information not just about drivers and risk, but about what's going on with the assets themselves. And we're tied in at a pretty deep level. So when we are on a truck, for example, or a different kind of vehicle, we get information about the engine, how well it's performing. You saw the diagnostics codes and the seatbelt codes and all that kind of stuff. We can even see how much fuel they are consuming. And for some of our customers, their fuel bills are expensive. We're talking about $30 million, $40 million a year. So if they can find a way to reduce their fuel consumption, that might be reducing engine idling or coaching the drivers on eco driving or even swapping out the asset, basically buying a newer vehicle because they have better miles per gallon. It makes a huge difference to their bottom line, their profitability. So they're all looking for ways to drive up their efficiency. And some of these customers are even transitioning to electric, especially in the light-duty side of things. So if you have a van or a work truck and it's only driving 40-100 miles to see customers, you might want to move that over to electric because it costs less to run. So we can see all of that here and we can see it again organized by TAG. This is a customer that has a couple of hundred, maybe 1,000 vehicles. We can see all of the fuel efficiency across their fleet. And you'll notice here it shows you exactly how much fuel they've used. And in the cases of internal combustion engines, we'll show you the carbon emissions. We can even do this from multiple fuel types. So in some cases they are running biodiesel, has a different carbon footprint than traditional. You can see the cost. And in some of these cases, we're talking just about a month of use. They're spending thousands of dollars. And this is helping our customers be much more data driven. One of the things that is also important to recognize is that we are sitting on an aggregate platform, so we can see data from millions and millions of assets in aggregate and that helps us provide things like benchmarks. So many of our customers are wondering, hey, should I replace this vehicle or am I driving it wrong? Do I need to coach my drivers? We can see all of that, so we can say for a given vehicle, this is a GMC Sierra, it's a 2017. The benchmark for other folks in this industry is 13 and three quarters gallons - miles per gallon. We're only getting about 10, so maybe we should do something about this. So all of this is around driving action, giving them all this data at their fingertips. So bit of whirlwind tour. There is a lot more that we can show you here. We can do things like, well, if I'm trying to figure out which vehicle should I transition to electric, we can do the data analysis for that. This isn't a project for an analyst. This is just something the system does for you. In this case, we can tell you based on the mileage, how many miles they typically drive in a day? What their maximum range is and the fuel costs which ones make sense? In this case, you can see vehicle 1548. It's driven 0.5 million miles. It gets 5 miles per gallon, not the best. It gets. It only goes about 84 miles on average. And the max that's driven over the last couple of months is 140 miles, so it could definitely be electrified and they would save somewhere in the order of $23,000 on that vehicle and they'd save a lot of carbon emissions. So, it's excellent from a transition perspective. This is a kind of data driven approach that our customers love because it helps to make smarter decisions. 9 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC