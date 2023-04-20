Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Samsara Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOT   US79589L1061

SAMSARA INC.

(IOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:23:04 2023-04-20 am EDT
21.98 USD   -0.41%
09:10aSamsara Launches Sustainable Fleet Management Solution to Help Customers Advance Toward Sustainability Goals
BU
09:08aSamsara Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
04/13Insider Sell: Samsara
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samsara Launches Sustainable Fleet Management Solution to Help Customers Advance Toward Sustainability Goals

04/20/2023 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New features designed to maximize fuel efficiency, jumpstart electrification, and reduce emissions

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today introduced its Sustainable Fleet Management solution. This evolution of Samsara’s existing fuel efficiency and electric vehicle (EV) offerings is designed to empower customers with additional data-driven insights so they can reduce emissions, jumpstart electrification, and meet their sustainability goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005341/en/

Samsara Fuel & Energy Hub (Graphic: Business Wire)

Samsara Fuel & Energy Hub (Graphic: Business Wire)

Policymakers around the world are launching zero-emission vehicle programs and setting emissions reduction targets that directly impact commercial fleets across a number of industries. Additionally, fuel costs and growing social and investor demands for more sustainable operations are influencing leaders to better track and report on their progress toward these milestones and in some cases, accelerate fleet electrification. This complex transition will require long-term planning, foresight, and data-driven decisions. Not to mention, every organization will have its own unique challenges depending on its size and business objectives.

“Electric vehicles have the potential to significantly reduce environmental impact knowing that transportation is a leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions across the globe. With the right technology infrastructure, it is possible in various operations to do this without compromising your supply chain,” explained Tim Campbell, Managing Director and Commercial Vehicle Decarbonization Consultant at Campbells Consultancy. “Commercial fleet electrification has yet to reach an inflection point but with increased regulatory incentives and reporting requirements, preparedness for this operational shift remains critical.”

Samsara’s Sustainable Fleet Management solution is designed to support customers along every step of their journey toward more sustainable operations. New and enhanced features announced today include:

  • Fuel & Energy Hub, acting as a one-stop shop for mixed fuel fleets – including Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), EV, and hybrid vehicles – to ensure their drivers and assets perform optimally to support sustainability goals. With this new dashboard, operations leaders can visualize an entire fleet's performance while gathering actionable insights into fuel economy, cost, and consumption to direct change with confidence and precision. Fuel & Energy Hub is now available in open beta.
  • Sustainability Report, allowing customers to visualize their fleet emissions and monitor output across sites and vehicles to pinpoint improvement areas. This report also provides insight into current and predicted fleet emissions over time, so customers can set more accurate targets and track progress against their sustainability goals. Sustainability Report is now available in open beta.
  • Charge Control, combatting driver range anxiety by managing real-time EV charging at scale and easily identifying charging issues. Now, customers can create custom charging profiles by groups or by individual vehicles and receive notifications for irregularities. Charge Control will be available in open beta this summer.
  • EV Suitability Report, providing customers with a tailored list of ICE vehicles within their fleet that are most suitable for EV transition. As an evolution of Samsara’s existing Fleet Electrification Report, this new report now includes assessment for all vehicle types and allows customers to configure electrification criteria for advanced recommendations. EV Suitability Report is now generally available.

Samsara customers can now leverage these features alongside the platform’s existing Fuel & Energy Report, Driver Efficiency Report, Idling Events Report, Fleet Benchmarks Report, and more.

“At M Group Services, we’re committed to achieving a 50% reduction in direct carbon emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero before 2050,” said Shaun Stephenson, Interim Managing Director at M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions. “Samsara helps us achieve those goals, giving us the data and tools we need to shift to more eco-friendly energy sources and empowering our drivers to be more aware of their impact on the environment.”

Today, Samsara also released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report titled “Building a safer and more sustainable world.” This report details its progress to date and the principles that guide the company's ESG commitments, including transparency and accountability, data-driven solutions, and empowering its people and communities.

“To provide an accurate assessment of their ESG momentum, organizations need a simple way to analyze data points across their entire operations. We’re hearing this more often from our customers as they look for technology partners to track and report progress toward these goals,” said Jeff Hausman, Chief Product Officer at Samsara. “With this new solution, we’re able to provide our customers with fuel economy, vehicle utilization, and emissions insights that will help them better understand their opportunity for improvement, and take action.”

Samsara’s Sustainable Fleet Management solution is now available to customers across North America and Europe. Learn more at www.samsara.com/solutions/sustainability/.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a system of record that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SAMSARA INC.
09:10aSamsara Launches Sustainable Fleet Management Solution to Help Customers Advance Toward..
BU
09:08aSamsara Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
04/13Insider Sell: Samsara
MT
04/13Insider Sell: Samsara
MT
04/10Insider Sell: Samsara
MT
04/10Insider Sell: Samsara
MT
04/04Samsara Luggage Reports 239% Revenue Increase in 2022 Annual Report
PR
03/31Insider Sell: Samsara
MT
03/31Insider Sell: Samsara
MT
03/27Samsara Named 2023 CIO 100 Award Winner
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSARA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 847 M - -
Net income 2024 -232 M - -
Net cash 2024 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -54,7x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 11 666 M 11 666 M -
EV / Sales 2024 13,2x
EV / Sales 2025 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 266
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart SAMSARA INC.
Duration : Period :
Samsara Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSARA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,07 $
Average target price 20,80 $
Spread / Average Target -5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjit Biswas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic Phillips Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Bicket Chief Technology Officer & Director
Stephen Franchetti Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dave Bossio Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSARA INC.77.55%11 666
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.28%2 147 165
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.01%58 376
SYNOPSYS INC.18.63%57 687
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.90%53 995
SEA LIMITED56.62%46 185
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer