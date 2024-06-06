Q1 FY2025
Investor Presentation
June 6, 2024
Disclaimer and Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or ﬁnancial performance, market size and growth, industry developments and trends, the calculation of certain of our ﬁnancial and operating metrics, capital expenditures, plans for future operations, including expansion into new geographies and products, headcount and productivity growth, macroeconomic conditions, competitive position, technological capabilities, including AI, inventory capacity and supply chain conditions, customer adoption of and expected results from our Connected Operations Cloud, including cost-savings and return on investment, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantiﬁed and could cause actual results and events to differ. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing", "guidance" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made, including information furnished to us by third parties that we have not independently veriﬁed, and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the future events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to retain customers and expand the Applications used by our customers, our ability to attract new customers, our future ﬁnancial performance, including trends in revenue and annual recurring revenue ("ARR"), annual contract value ("ACV"), net retention rate, costs of revenue, gross proﬁt or gross margin, operating expenses, customer counts, non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures (such as adjusted revenue, adjusted revenue growth rate, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash ﬂow, adjusted free cash ﬂow, and adjusted free cash ﬂow margin), our ability to achieve or maintain proﬁtability, the demand for our products or for solutions for connected operations in general, the Russia-Ukraine conﬂict, geopolitical tensions involving China, the conﬂict in Israel and Gaza, the emergence of pandemics and epidemics, and other macroeconomic conditions globally on our and our customers', partners' and suppliers' operations and future ﬁnancial performance, possible harm caused by silicon component shortages and other supply chain constraints, the length of our sales cycles, possible harm caused by a security breach or other incident affecting our or our customers' assets or data, our ability to compete successfully in competitive markets, our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, and our ability to continue to innovate and develop new Applications. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our ﬁlings and reports that we may ﬁle from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
This presentation contains statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on publicly available information or information and data furnished to us by third parties such as our customers, as well as other information based on our internal sources. While we believe the information and data included in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, this information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently veriﬁed the accuracy or completeness of the information and data provided by third parties, and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor do we undertake to update such data after the date of this presentation.
The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the platform and products of Samsara.
This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, which have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, ﬁnancial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as tools for comparison. Please see the Appendix for reconciliations of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents.
Our adjusted revenue is deﬁned as revenue excluding the impact of an additional week of revenue in Q4 FY24 by multiplying Q4 FY24 revenue by 13/14. Since our Q4 FY24 was a 14-week ﬁscal quarter instead of a typical 13-week ﬁscal quarter, we believe that adjusted revenue and adjusted revenue growth rate enable comparability across periods. Our non-GAAP gross proﬁt is deﬁned as gross proﬁt excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including the amortization of deferred stock-based compensation expense for capitalized software and employer taxes on employee equity transactions, included in cost of revenue and non-GAAP gross margin is deﬁned as non-GAAP gross proﬁt as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that non-GAAP gross proﬁt and non-GAAP gross margin provide useful information to our management and investors and comparability with our past ﬁnancial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations. We deﬁne non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense as sales and marketing expense, research and development expense, and general and administrative expense, respectively, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including employer taxes on employee equity transactions. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin, non-GAAP research and development margin, and non-GAAP general and administrative margin are deﬁned as non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense, respectively, as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is deﬁned as income (loss) from operations excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including the amortization of deferred stock-based compensation expense for capitalized software and employer taxes on employee equity transactions, lease modiﬁcation, impairment, and related charges, and legal settlements. Non-GAAP operating margin is deﬁned as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income (loss) provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past ﬁnancial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations. Free cash ﬂow is deﬁned as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment. Free cash ﬂow margin is calculated as free cash ﬂow as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted free cash ﬂow is deﬁned as free cash ﬂow excluding the cash impact of non-recurring capital expenditures associated with the build-out of our corporate oﬃce facilities in San Francisco, California, net of tenant allowances, and legal settlements. Adjusted free cash ﬂow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash ﬂow as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that these measures are useful in evaluating liquidity and provide information to management and investors about our ability to fund future operating needs and strategic initiatives by excluding the impact of non-recurring events.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance ﬁnancial measures to corresponding GAAP guidance ﬁnancial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses, such as stock-based compensation expense-related charges and timing of capital expenditures, that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time. It is important to note that these factors could be material to our results of operations computed in accordance with GAAP.
Q1 FY25
Business Highlights
OUR MISSION
To increase the safety, eﬃciency,
and sustainability of the operations that
power the global economy
$1,176M
Q1 FY25 ARR
37% Y/Y Growth
1,964
$100K+ ARR CUSTOMERS
43% Y/Y Growth
$19M
Q1 FY25 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
7% Adjusted FCF Margin
Figures as of Q1 FY25 Fiscal year ends on the Saturday closest to February 1 See Appendix for deﬁnitions and reconciliations, as applicable
Digitizing for the Future of Connected Operations
Physical operations problems
are universal
High asset and people intensity at scale
Legacy systems with a lack of real-time data
Common challenges: insurance, fuel savings, workplace accidents, maintenance, and more
Customers are
accelerating digitization
Converting pen and paper to digital
Removing data silos
Automation with robots and drones
Samsara Delivers
Customer Outcomes
CUSTOMER INTERVIEW
"Samsara has opened up a whole new world for us… Every minute of eﬃciency gained is signiﬁcant. Samsara is our most utilized company-widebusiness system and responsible for millions in savings in our bottom line."
Quote from IDC Business Value White Paper, sponsored by Samsara, The Business Value of Samsara, IDC #US52102724, and published June 2024
Rapid ROI and Business Impact
FINDINGS
8x+$2M
Return on Investment
Fleet-Related Beneﬁts Per Organization Per Year
20%↓
10%↑
29%↓
Decrease in
Increase in
Decrease in
Idling Time
Vehicle Lifespan
Accidents
Statistics from IDC Business Value White Paper, sponsored by Samsara, The Business Value of Samsara, IDC #US52102724, and published June 2024
Partnering to Build a Safer and
More Sustainable World
SOCIAL IMPACT
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
Building for the Long Term
Transforming the Frontline
Worker Experience
Building a World-Class TeamBeyond 2024
Q1 FY25
Financial Highlights
