Samsara Recognized as one of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced it has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the third consecutive year. This respected list ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America and selects winners based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Samsara’s revenue grew 2,828% during this three-year period, as the company continues its trajectory of exhibiting substantial growth at scale.

Dominic Phillips, Chief Financial Officer at Samsara, credited this significant revenue growth to the company’s focus on customer success, rapid innovation, and talent development. He explained, “Samsara is purpose-built to help organizations navigate today’s unpredictable macroeconomic environment. The fast ROI customers get from our technology helps them control fuel costs, cut back on safety incidents, and make efficient use of their assets. As a result, we are strongly positioned to continue growing at scale as we digitize the world of physical operations.”

This past year, Samsara has hit substantial new milestones, including:

Looking ahead to 2023, Samsara will continue to invest in research and development, expanding its platform, and delivering world-class onboarding and support.

“In just seven years, we’ve welcomed thousands of customers to Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud. Recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the third consecutive year is further validation that we’re at the early stages of a long-term market opportunity and we look forward to what the future holds,” said Phillips.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements relate to, but are not limited to, current expectations of future operating results or financial performance, our market opportunity, industry developments and trends, and customer demand for our solution, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

