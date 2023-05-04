Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Samsara Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOT   US79589L1061

SAMSARA INC.

(IOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
18.01 USD   +6.63%
04:41pSamsara To Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On June 1, 2023
BU
09:11aSamsara Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™
BU
05/02Center for Digital Government and Samsara Research Uncovers New Urgency for Digital Transformation Among Government Leaders
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samsara To Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On June 1, 2023

05/04/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended April 29, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Samsara will host a live webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Samsara's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: Registration

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com. The press release will be available on the Samsara investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SAMSARA INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSARA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 846 M - -
Net income 2024 -232 M - -
Net cash 2024 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -41,8x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 8 928 M 8 928 M -
EV / Sales 2024 9,93x
EV / Sales 2025 7,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 266
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart SAMSARA INC.
Duration : Period :
Samsara Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSARA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16,89 $
Average target price 20,73 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjit Biswas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic Phillips Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Bicket Chief Technology Officer & Director
Stephen Franchetti Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dave Bossio Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSARA INC.35.88%8 928
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.94%2 263 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.09%56 568
SYNOPSYS INC.15.52%56 047
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.93%53 988
SEA LIMITED43.42%42 292
