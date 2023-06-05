Advanced search
    IOT   US79589L1061

SAMSARA INC.

(IOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-02 pm EDT
24.31 USD   +27.88%
09:06aSamsara Welcomes Lara Caimi as President, Worldwide Field Operations
BU
06:29aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Point to Steady Open; Saudi Cuts Boost Oil
DJ
06/02Top Midday Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samsara Welcomes Lara Caimi as President, Worldwide Field Operations

06/05/2023 | 09:06am EDT
Accomplished Technology Executive to Lead Samsara’s Global Field Operations

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced the appointment of Lara Caimi as President of Worldwide Field Operations. Caimi joins Samsara’s executive management team, reporting to Sanjit Biswas, CEO and Co-founder.

Caimi is a recognized technology leader, with nearly 25 years of experience in the industry. Caimi joins Samsara from ServiceNow, where she served as Chief Customer and Partner Officer, overseeing nearly 2,500 global employees across organizations including customer success, professional services, ecosystem training, customer experience and channel ecosystem. Before that, she served as ServiceNow’s Chief Strategy Officer where she helped chart the growth strategy from ~$1.5B revenue to the current ~$7.5B+. Before joining ServiceNow, Lara was a partner at Bain & Company, where she advised technology companies on various topics including growth and go-to-market strategy.

Caimi joins Samsara as Andy McCall, Chief Revenue Officer, announces his retirement after more than six years of service. Caimi started at Samsara on May 30, 2023; McCall plans to stay on in an advisory role through the end of the year to facilitate a smooth transition.

“I am very excited to welcome Lara to our executive team as we head into our next chapter of growth,” said Biswas. “Samsara’s continued momentum reflects the large market opportunity ahead of us as we help digitize the world of physical operations. Lara’s proven leadership helping ServiceNow scale fourfold makes her the perfect fit to accelerate our business while providing a best-in-class experience for our customers.”

“I am extremely appreciative of all that Andy has done for Samsara throughout his years of leadership. Andy has built the sales and customer outcomes team into a world-class organization and has contributed tremendously to our trajectory. All of us at Samsara wish Andy the best in his well-deserved retirement as we welcome Lara to the company,” said Biswas.

“Samsara has seen rapid growth in just eight years since its founding,” said Caimi. “A key driver is Samsara’s industry-leading platform that is transforming how companies operate, though just as important are the teams that bring that platform to life for customers. I am excited to build upon Samsara’s success as we continue to scale to meet demand, and deliver next-level value for an ever-expanding customer base.”

About Lara Caimi

Lara Caimi joins Samsara from ServiceNow where she was Chief Customer and Partner Officer, overseeing nearly 2,500 global employees across organizations including customer success, professional services, ecosystem training, customer experience and channel ecosystem. She served in that role from 2020 to 2023. Before that, she served as ServiceNow’s Chief Strategy Officer. Before joining ServiceNow, Lara was a partner at Bain & Company, where she advised technology companies on various topics including growth and go-to-market strategy. Lara has been a Board Director at Confluent since 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and English Literature from St. Olaf College, a MIB from the University of Sydney as a Fulbright Scholar, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements relate to, but are not limited to, current expectations of future operating results or financial performance, our market opportunity, our growth trajectory, and customer demand for our solution, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements including those described in our filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


