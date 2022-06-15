Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Samsara Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOT   US79589L1061

SAMSARA INC.

(IOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41 2022-06-15 pm EDT
11.24 USD   +4.95%
Samsara and Free2move Partner to Develop Integrated Solution to Help Commercial Fleets Operate More Efficiently
BU
Samsara and General Motors Work to Optimize Cloud-Based Fleet Management
BU
SAMSARA BEYOND 2022 : Driving Resiliency and Digital Transformation of Physical Operations
BU
Samsara and Free2move Partner to Develop Integrated Solution to Help Commercial Fleets Operate More Efficiently

06/15/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Today at its customer conference Beyond, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with Free2move, the global fleet, mobility and connected data company that is part of Stellantis. This new integrated solution, designed to help shared customers operate more efficiently, enables data from eligible Stellantis factory-installed telematics devices to be pulled into Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud with no installation or additional hardware required.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005379/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Samsara’s integration with Free2move is available for fleet customers in the U.S. with properly equipped and enabled MY2018 or newer Stellantis vehicles, including Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep®. Customers will now gain access to Stellantis embedded telematics data, such as GPS location, engine hours, fuel usage, and tire pressure, through a single dashboard on Samsara’s platform. This holistic view of important vehicle insights provides greater visibility and helps to increase operational efficiency as a result.

“The Free2move collaboration with Samsara is an exciting continuation of our strategy to make our data available to as many fleet owners as possible, thus improving the experience of our customers,” said Benjamin Maillard, General Manager, Free2move North America. “These advanced solutions give fleet owners the ability to drive operational efficiencies, reduce down-time and increase driver safety. Free2move takes these capabilities further and combines data insights with new methods of mobility that expand the reach of fleet operations tools.”

“Samsara provides consolidated access to real-time data so that our customers can optimize fleet management, streamline maintenance, and maximize uptime,” explained Chris Mozzocchi, Senior Director of Product Management at Samsara. “We’re excited to partner with Stellantis and Free2move on this integrated solution that will unlock further insights for customers and allow them to make quicker, data-driven business decisions.”

This integrated solution is currently available in early access for eligible Stellantis vehicles in the United States. Learn more on Samsara’s App Marketplace.

About Free2move

Free2move, part of Stellantis, is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility and facilitate the transition to e-mobility. As part of Free2move, Free2move Business Solutions Services has the ambition to make corporate fleet management more digital, cleaner and safer with a global and unique offer for professionals. Free2move helps its customers to achieve their goals in terms of total cost of ownership, employee’s safety and energy transition with such tools as Mobility Advisor, PHEV Connect, Mobility Advisor, and Fleet Sharing. Free2move is also a multi-brand server supporting major industries toward the digitalization of their activity. Free2move APIs harmonize and enhance data from connected vehicles leading to tailor-made services using cutting-edge technologies.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 596 M - -
Net income 2023 -240 M - -
Net cash 2023 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 454 M 5 454 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,09x
EV / Sales 2024 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 616
Free-Float 15,1%
Managers and Directors
Sanjit Biswas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominic Phillips Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Bicket Chief Technology Officer & Director
Stephen Franchetti Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dave Bossio Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSARA INC.-61.90%5 454
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.30%1 828 549
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.97%45 745
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.23%45 151
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.02%42 627
SEA LIMITED-68.28%39 713