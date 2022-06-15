Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Samsara Inc.
  News
  Summary
SAMSARA INC.

06/15/2022
11.24 USD   +4.90%
02:01pSamsara and Free2move Partner to Develop Integrated Solution to Help Commercial Fleets Operate More Efficiently
BU
02:01pSamsara and General Motors Work to Optimize Cloud-Based Fleet Management
BU
02:01pSAMSARA BEYOND 2022 : Driving Resiliency and Digital Transformation of Physical Operations
BU
Samsara and General Motors Work to Optimize Cloud-Based Fleet Management

06/15/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
New Integration Provides Shared Customers with Streamlined Access to Commercial Vehicle Insights

Today at its customer conference Beyond, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) announced it will work with General Motors (GM) (NYSE: GM) to give shared customers a holistic view of their commercial fleets and help them operate more efficiently. Through this integrated solution, properly equipped 2015 or newer GM vehicles with the OnStar embedded module will gain connectivity to Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud with no installation or additional hardware required.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005372/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Samsara’s integration with GM vehicles is now available for fleet customers in the U.S. with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac MY2015 or newer OnStar equipped GM vehicles. Access to GM’s connected vehicle data through Samsara’s integrated solution will streamline and increase the visibility of eligible GM vehicles through a single dashboard on Samsara’s platform. This holistic view of vehicle insights – including fuel levels and usage, fleet vehicle location, speed, and tire pressure – alongside additional operations data on Samsara’s platform, will help optimize fleet productivity and safety, simplify workflows, and improve efficiency.

“We know our fleet customers value the opportunity to protect their assets and make their business operations more productive,” said Michelle Calloway, Director of OnStar Business Solutions at GM. “By leveraging OnStar’s embedded hardware for our integrated solution with Samsara, fleet managers will now have access to a singular platform that includes valuable insights, helping to make fleet operations more seamless and efficient.”

“At Samsara, we’re building integrations that help our customers digitize their physical operations and provide streamlined access to critical, real-time data,” explained Chris Mozzocchi, Senior Director of Product Management at Samsara. “Our work with GM will help fleet managers quickly and easily connect their OnStar embedded vehicles to our Connected Operations Cloud, consolidate their data, and better manage their day-to-day operations.”

This integrated solution is currently available in early access for eligible GM vehicles in the United States. Learn more at https://www.onstar.com/us/en/business-solutions and on Samsara’s App Marketplace.

About GM
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About Samsara
Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 596 M - -
Net income 2023 -240 M - -
Net cash 2023 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 454 M 5 454 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,09x
EV / Sales 2024 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 616
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart SAMSARA INC.
Duration : Period :
Samsara Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSARA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 10,71 $
Average target price 19,13 $
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjit Biswas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominic Phillips Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Bicket Chief Technology Officer & Director
Stephen Franchetti Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dave Bossio Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSARA INC.-61.90%5 454
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.30%1 828 549
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.97%45 745
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.23%45 151
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.02%42 627
SEA LIMITED-68.28%39 713