Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 1:45 p.m. Pacific time (4:45 p.m. Eastern time)

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific time (3:30 p.m. Eastern time)

A live audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.samsara.com.

About Samsara:

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829948286/en/