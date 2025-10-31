Samse posted revenue of €1.46bn at September 30, up 1% (-6.3% LFL), with 2025 revenue growth continuing to be impacted by the inclusion of VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex in the scope of consolidation on May 1, 2024.



Trading activity increased by 2.9% with revenue of €1.18bn at the end of September (-6.2% on a like-for-like basis), while DIY activity declined by 6.4% in a DIY market that is also in a downward trend.



Samse is continuing its rationalization and optimization efforts in a challenging economic environment. However, it intends to maintain an optimized network and skilled teams in anticipation of a recovery in its markets.