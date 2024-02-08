Samse: towards a takeover of Herige's trading division

Following exclusive negotiations announced on December 4, Samse announces the signature of a memorandum of understanding with Herige for the acquisition of its materials, civil engineering and natural stone trading division (VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex).



The scope of consolidation represents sales of 374.8 million euros, 1,155 employees and 79 sales outlets in the Greater West of France by the end of 2023. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be finalized in the spring of 2024.



Samse expects the merger to extend its national presence, while Herige will benefit from additional resources for the development of its two industrial branches, concrete and joinery.



