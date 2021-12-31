Samson Paper : Annual Report Summary 2019/2020

SHAM Kit Ying (Chairmen) (alias SHAM Kit) (resigned on 9 December 2019)
LEE Seng Jin (appointed as Deputy Chairman on 9 December 2019, resigned on 20 May 2021)
CHOW Wing Yuen (resigned on 6 February 2021) SHAM Yee Lan, Peggy (resigned on 20 May 2021) LEE Yue Kong, Albert (resigned on
6 February 2021)
CHOI Wai Hong, Clifford (appointed as independent non-executive director on 16 July 2020 and re-designated as executive director on 20 May 2021)
LAU Wai Leung, Alfred (appointed as independent non-executive director on 17 July 2020 and re-designated as executive director on 20 May 2021)
Non-executive Director
LAU Wang Yip, Eric (resigned on 12 July 2020)
Independent Non-executive Directors
PANG Wing Kin, Patrick (resigned on
12 July 2020)
TONG Yat Chong (resigned on 12 July 2020)
NG Hung Sui, Kenneth (resigned on 12 July 2020)
LEUNG Vincent Gar-gene (appointed on
17 July 2020)
Company Secretary
LEE Yue Kong, Albert (resigned on 6 February 2021)
YU Ngai (appointed on 6 February 2021)
Principal Bankers
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch
China CITIC Bank International Limited
DBS Bank Ltd., Hong Kong Branch
Hang Seng Bank Limited
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(Asia) Limited
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Hong Kong Branch
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
RSM Hong Kong
Certified Public Accountants
29 Floor, Lee Garden Two
28 Yun Ping Road
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Registered Office
Victoria Place, 5th Floor 31 Victoria Street Hamilton HM10 Bermuda
Head Office and Principal Place of Business
Unit D, 13/F, World Tech Centre
95 How Ming Street
Kwun Tong
Kowloon, Hong Kong
Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office
Butterfield Corporate Services Limited
6 Front Street
Hamilton
Bermuda
Hong Kong Share Registrar and Transfer Office
Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited
31/F, 148 Electric Road
North Point
Hong Kong
SAMSON PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financial Highlights
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
For the year ended
31 March
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
5,736,917
5,907,821
Operating (loss)/profit
(432,699)
210,993
Finance costs
81,017
71,174
(Loss)/profit before tax
(513,716)
139,819
(Loss)/profit attributable to owners of the Company
(550,566)
109,206
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
2,929,083
2,989,026
Current assets
2,929,542
3,533,818
Current liabilities
4,227,146
3,183,004
Shareholders' funds
1,257,709
1,959,883
Non-current liabilities
131,838
1,153,517
Share Statistics
(Loss)/earnings per share - basic
HK(48.3) CENTS
HK9.2 CENTS
(Loss)/earnings per share - diluted
HK(48.3) CENTS
HK8.6 CENTS
Dividends per share
HK0.40 CENTS
HK2.4 CENTS
Net asset value per ordinary share
HK110 CENTS
HK172 CENTS
ANNUAL REPORT 2020
Management Discussion and Analysis
Business Review and Events after Reporting Period
Suspension of trading of shares of the Company and appointment of Joint Provisional Liquidators (for restructuring purposes only) (the "JPLs")
As additional time was required by the then auditors of the Company (the "Former Auditors") to finalize their audit procedures in respect of the annual results for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results"), the Company was unable to announce its audited 2020 Annual Results by the deadline prescribed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"). The trading of the Company's shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 2 July 2020 (the "Suspension"). Subsequently, by way of a letter dated 16 July 2020 (the "Former Auditor Letter") to the board of directors (the "Board"), the Former Auditors set out details of outstanding audit issues (the "Audit Issues") concerning the 2020 Annual Results which were published by the Company on 17 September 2020 through an announcement on the Stock Exchange.
As a direct result of the above stated developments, certain creditors of Samson Paper Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") accelerated the repayment obligations of certain indebtedness of the Group and ceased providing facilities to the Group, leading to a detrimental effect on the Group's cash flow and series of events of default by the Group on its indebtedness. To facilitate a restructuring of the Company's indebtedness, the Company filed with the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the "Bermuda Court") on 18 July 2020 (Hong Kong time) a petition for the winding up of the Company and an application for the appointment of joint and several provisional liquidators on a "light touch" basis for restructuring purposes.
On 24 July 2020, Messrs. Lai Kar Yan (Derek) and Ho Kwok Leung Glen, both of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and Ms. Rachelle Ann Frisby of Deloitte Ltd. were appointed by the Bermuda Court as the joint provisional liquidators (the "JPLs") of the Company for the purpose of, inter alia, formulating, proposing and implementing a restructuring plan of the indebtedness of the Company. The Board continues to manage the day-to-day affairs of the Company in all aspects, subject to the oversight and monitoring of the JPLs.
By way of letters dated 21 July 2020, 26 November 2020 and 11 June 2021, the Stock Exchange imposed the following resumption guidance (the "Resumption Guidance") for the Company:
Address all audit issues raised by the Former Auditors (the "Audit Issues");
Conduct an appropriate independent investigation into the Audit Issues, announce the findings and take appropriate remedial actions;
Publish all outstanding financial results required under the Listing Rules and address any audit modifications;
Have the winding-up petition (or winding-up order, if made) against the Company withdrawn or dismissed;
Announce all material information for the Company's shareholders and investors to appraise the Company's position;
Demonstrate its compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules;
Conduct an independent internal control review and demonstrate adequate internal control systems being put in place to meet the obligations under the Listing Rules; and
Re-complywith Rules 3.05, 3.10(1), 3.21 and 3.25 of the Listing Rules.
