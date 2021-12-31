Samson Paper : Annual Report Summary 2019/2020

Management Discussion and Analysis

Business Review and Events after Reporting Period

Suspension of trading of shares of the Company and appointment of Joint Provisional Liquidators (for restructuring purposes only) (the "JPLs")

As additional time was required by the then auditors of the Company (the "Former Auditors") to finalize their audit procedures in respect of the annual results for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results"), the Company was unable to announce its audited 2020 Annual Results by the deadline prescribed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"). The trading of the Company's shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 2 July 2020 (the "Suspension"). Subsequently, by way of a letter dated 16 July 2020 (the "Former Auditor Letter") to the board of directors (the "Board"), the Former Auditors set out details of outstanding audit issues (the "Audit Issues") concerning the 2020 Annual Results which were published by the Company on 17 September 2020 through an announcement on the Stock Exchange.

As a direct result of the above stated developments, certain creditors of Samson Paper Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") accelerated the repayment obligations of certain indebtedness of the Group and ceased providing facilities to the Group, leading to a detrimental effect on the Group's cash flow and series of events of default by the Group on its indebtedness. To facilitate a restructuring of the Company's indebtedness, the Company filed with the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the "Bermuda Court") on 18 July 2020 (Hong Kong time) a petition for the winding up of the Company and an application for the appointment of joint and several provisional liquidators on a "light touch" basis for restructuring purposes.

On 24 July 2020, Messrs. Lai Kar Yan (Derek) and Ho Kwok Leung Glen, both of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and Ms. Rachelle Ann Frisby of Deloitte Ltd. were appointed by the Bermuda Court as the joint provisional liquidators (the "JPLs") of the Company for the purpose of, inter alia, formulating, proposing and implementing a restructuring plan of the indebtedness of the Company. The Board continues to manage the day-to-day affairs of the Company in all aspects, subject to the oversight and monitoring of the JPLs.

4 Listing status of the Company

By way of letters dated 21 July 2020, 26 November 2020 and 11 June 2021, the Stock Exchange imposed the following resumption guidance (the "Resumption Guidance") for the Company: