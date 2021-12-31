Samson Paper : Interim Report Summary 2021/2022

The board of directors (the "Board") of Samson Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2021 as follows.
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 September 2021
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2021
2020
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Re-presented)
Continuing operations
Revenue
5
269,881
2,129,610
Cost of sales
(246,430)
(2,168,829)
Gross profit/(loss)
23,451
(39,219)
Other gains and income, net
6,542
20,776
Gain on re-consolidation of a deconsolidated subsidiary
6
451,012
-
Selling expenses
(1,447)
(103,324)
Administrative expenses
(39,176)
(178,384)
Impairment losses of financial assets, net
(18,119)
(1,156,807)
Impairment losses of property, plant and equipment
-
(760,249)
Other operating expenses, net
(6,521)
(20,551)
Recognition of financial guarantee liabilities
(15,722)
(2,211,472)
(Loss)/gain on deconsolidation/disposal/deregistration of subsidiaries
(177,798)
1,807,490
Profit/(loss) from operations
222,222
(2,641,740)
Finance costs
(68)
(34,936)
Profit/(loss) before tax
222,154
(2,676,676)
Income tax credit/(expense)
7
8,970
(3,450)
Profit/(loss) for the period from continuing operations
8
231,124
(2,680,126)
Discontinued operations
9
Loss for the period from discontinued operations
(66,008)
(778,092)
Profit/(loss) for the period
165,116
(3,458,218)
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 September 2021
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2021
2020
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Re-presented)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
165,116
(3,219,683)
Non-controlling interests
-
(238,535)
165,116
(3,458,218)
Earnings/(loss) per share
11
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic
HK14.5 cents
HK(282.2) cents
Diluted
HK13.0 cents
HK(282.2) cents
From continuing operations
Basic
HK20.3 cents
HK(214.0) cents
Diluted
HK18.2 cents
HK(214.0) cents
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 September 2021
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 September
2021
2020
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit/(loss) for the period
165,116
(3,458,218)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
141,212
157,639
Exchange reserves reclassified to profit or loss on deconsolidation,
disposal and deregistration of subsidiaries
(96,505)
8,880
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
44,707
166,519
Total comprehensive income for the period
209,823
(3,291,699)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
209,823
(3,052,461)
Non-controlling interests
-
(239,238)
209,823
(3,291,699)
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 September 2021
Unaudited
Audited
30 September
31 March
2021
2021
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
12
900,500
124,115
Investment properties
-
17,321
Right-of-use assets
13
222,828
34,291
Other intangible assets
206
-
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
