    731   BMG7783F1077

SAMSON PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(731)
Samson Paper : Interim Report Summary 2021/2022

12/31/2021 | 06:37am EST
The board of directors (the "Board") of Samson Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2021 as follows.

CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 September

2021

2020

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Re-presented)

Continuing operations

Revenue

5

269,881

2,129,610

Cost of sales

(246,430)

(2,168,829)

Gross profit/(loss)

23,451

(39,219)

Other gains and income, net

6,542

20,776

Gain on re-consolidation of a deconsolidated subsidiary

6

451,012

-

Selling expenses

(1,447)

(103,324)

Administrative expenses

(39,176)

(178,384)

Impairment losses of financial assets, net

(18,119)

(1,156,807)

Impairment losses of property, plant and equipment

-

(760,249)

Other operating expenses, net

(6,521)

(20,551)

Recognition of financial guarantee liabilities

(15,722)

(2,211,472)

(Loss)/gain on deconsolidation/disposal/deregistration of subsidiaries

(177,798)

1,807,490

Profit/(loss) from operations

222,222

(2,641,740)

Finance costs

(68)

(34,936)

Profit/(loss) before tax

222,154

(2,676,676)

Income tax credit/(expense)

7

8,970

(3,450)

Profit/(loss) for the period from continuing operations

8

231,124

(2,680,126)

Discontinued operations

9

Loss for the period from discontinued operations

(66,008)

(778,092)

Profit/(loss) for the period

165,116

(3,458,218)

Interim Report 21/22

1

CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 September

2021

2020

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Re-presented)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

165,116

(3,219,683)

Non-controlling interests

-

(238,535)

165,116

(3,458,218)

Earnings/(loss) per share

11

From continuing and discontinued operations

Basic

HK14.5 cents

HK(282.2) cents

Diluted

HK13.0 cents

HK(282.2) cents

From continuing operations

Basic

HK20.3 cents

HK(214.0) cents

Diluted

HK18.2 cents

HK(214.0) cents

2 Samson Paper Holdings Limited

CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 September

2021

2020

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit/(loss) for the period

165,116

(3,458,218)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

141,212

157,639

Exchange reserves reclassified to profit or loss on deconsolidation,

disposal and deregistration of subsidiaries

(96,505)

8,880

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

44,707

166,519

Total comprehensive income for the period

209,823

(3,291,699)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

209,823

(3,052,461)

Non-controlling interests

-

(239,238)

209,823

(3,291,699)

Interim Report 21/22

3

CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 September 2021

Unaudited

Audited

30 September

31 March

2021

2021

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

900,500

124,115

Investment properties

-

17,321

Right-of-use assets

13

222,828

34,291

Other intangible assets

206

-

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

("FVTOCI")

1,831

1,831

Non-current deposits and prepayments

14

-

1,854

Deferred tax assets

2,440

5,399

1,127,805

184,811

Current assets

Properties under development

-

227,384

Inventories

202,067

11,023

Accounts and other receivables

14

549,979

452,482

Taxation recoverable

7,628

26,598

Bank and cash balances

187,894

195,066

947,568

912,553

Total assets

2,075,373

1,097,364

Current liabilities

Accounts and other payables

15

605,833

513,293

Contract liabilities

17,606

-

Taxation payable

263

12,565

Borrowings

16

706,069

404,121

Lease liabilities

615

3,728

Financial guarantee liabilities

2,299,858

2,284,136

3,630,244

3,217,843

Net current liabilities

(2,682,676)

(2,305,290)

Total assets less current liabilities

(1,554,871)

(2,120,479)

4 Samson Paper Holdings Limited

