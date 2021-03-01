Samson Paper : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 28/02/2021

Log in
03/01/2021
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

28 / 2 / 2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSAMSON PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED 1 MARCH 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

731

Description :ORDINARY SHARES

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,456,913,987

HK$0.1

HK$145,691,398.70

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

1,456,913,987

HK$0.1

HK$145,691,398.70

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :Unlisted convertible non-voting preference shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$14,308,601.30

-

HK$0.10

HK$14,308,601.30

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

-

No. of preference shares 143,086,013

143,086,013

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$160,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No. of preference No. of other classes

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,141,075,827

132,064,935

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

Balance at close of the

month

1,141,075,827

132,064,935

shares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

Share option scheme

( 18 / 9 / 2015 ) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

0

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

0

0

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

0

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

0

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may be issuedduring the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

(

/

/ )

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Other Movements in Issued Share CapitalType of Issue

issued during the issuer which

No. of new shares of issuermonth pursuant thereto

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 1. Rights issue

    At price : Scutartreency

    ( / /

    )EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

  • 2. Open offer

    At price : ScutartreencyClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

    ________

    Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

    EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

  • 3. Placing

    At price : ScutartreencyClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

    Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    ________

    )

    EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

  • 4. Bonus issueClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issue

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 5. Scrip dividendAt price : Scutartreency

    ( / /

    )

    EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

  • 6. Repurchase of shares

  • 7. Redemption of shares

  • 8. Consideration issue At price : ScutartreencyClass of shares repurchased (Note 1)

Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issue

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

9.

Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

10. Other

At price : Scutartreency

(Please specify)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Total E.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

- - -

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

-

(2)

-

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

-

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

-

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

Remarks (if any):Submitted by:LEE YUE KONG, ALBERT

Title:

COMPANY SECRETARY

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1.

State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Samson Paper Holdings Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
