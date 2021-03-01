Samson Paper : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 28/02/2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
28 / 2 / 2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSAMSON PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED 1 MARCH 2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
731
Description :ORDINARY SHARES
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
1,456,913,987
|
HK$0.1
|
HK$145,691,398.70
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
-
|
-
|
Balance at close of the month
|
1,456,913,987
|
HK$0.1
|
HK$145,691,398.70
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
(2) Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares
Par valueAuthorised share
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :Unlisted convertible non-voting preference shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$14,308,601.30
|
-
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$14,308,601.30
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
-
No. of preference shares 143,086,013
143,086,013
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$160,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No. of preference No. of other classes
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,141,075,827
|
132,064,935
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
-
|
-
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
1,141,075,827
|
132,064,935
shares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.
Share option scheme
( 18 / 9 / 2015 ) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
0
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
0
0
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
0
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
0
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
No. of new shares of
(
/ / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.
Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
|
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
|
1.
(
/
/ )
shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
Total D.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Other Movements in Issued Share CapitalType of Issue
issued during the issuer which
No. of new shares of issuermonth pursuant thereto
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
1. Rights issue
At price : Scutartreency
( / /
)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
-
2. Open offer
At price : ScutartreencyClass of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
-
3. Placing
At price : ScutartreencyClass of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
________
)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
-
4. Bonus issueClass of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
Type of Issue
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of issuer
|
shares of
|
issued during the
|
issuer which
|
month pursuant
|
may be
|
thereto
|
issued
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
5. Scrip dividendAt price : Scutartreency
( / /
)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
-
6. Repurchase of shares
-
7. Redemption of shares
-
8. Consideration issue At price : ScutartreencyClass of shares repurchased (Note 1)
Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)
Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
Type of Issue
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of issuer
|
shares of
|
issued during the
|
issuer which
|
month pursuant
|
may be
|
thereto
|
issued
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
9.
Capital reorganisation
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
10. Other
At price : Scutartreency
(Please specify)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)Total E.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
- - -
|
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
(1)
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
-
|
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
-
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
Remarks (if any):Submitted by:LEE YUE KONG, ALBERT
|
Title:
|
COMPANY SECRETARY
|
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
|
Notes :
|
1.
|
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
|
2.
|
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.