Samson Paper : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

SAMSON PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED

森 信 紙 業 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes Only)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 731)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

References are made to the announcements made by the Company dated 20 July 2020, 22 July 2020, 23 July 2020, 26 July 2020, 29 July 2020, 14 August 2020, 30 September 2020 and 4 January 2021, 9 February 2021, 13 April 2021 and 27 April 2021 in relation to, among other things, the proposed Restructuring (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement made by the Company dated 13 April 2021, the Term Sheet shall take effect from the signing date and shall be automatically terminated upon the earlier of (i) the long stop date (being 30 April 2021 or a later date otherwise agreed by the parties in writing (the ''Long Stop Date''); or (ii) the signing date of the Restructuring Agreement.

In view of the latest status of the proposed Restructuring and the Restructuring Agreement, the Company, the JPLs and the Investors considered that additional time would be required for negotiating and finalising the terms and conditions of the Restructuring Agreement. On 30 April 2021 (after trading hours), the Company, the JPLs and the Investors entered into a confirmation letter in connection with the Long Stop Date set out in the Term Sheet (the ''Confirmation Letter''), pursuant to which the parties agreed to extend the Long Stop Date to 20 May 2021 (or a later date otherwise agreed by the parties in writing).