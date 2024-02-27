Feb 27 (Reuters) - Samsonite International SA is considering options including going private after receiving takeover interest from suitors including buyout firms, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh;)
Samsonite International S.A.
Equities
1910
LU0633102719
Apparel & Accessories
