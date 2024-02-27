Samsonite International S.A. is a Hong Kong-based company principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggages, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Travel Bag segment is engaged in travel products with suitcases and carry-ons of three main categories, including hard-side, soft-side and hybrid luggages. The Casual Bags segment is engaged in daily use, including different types of backpacks, female and male shoulder bags and wheeled duffel bags. The Business Bags segment is engaged in business use, including rolling mobile office bags, briefcases and computer bags.