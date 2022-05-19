Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Samsonite International S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1910   LU0633102719

SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(1910)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/19 04:08:33 am EDT
16.06 HKD   -2.67%
06:10aTravel boom spurs sales of suitcases, cigarettes and cosmetics
RE
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Samsonite International S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Samsonite International S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Travel boom spurs sales of suitcases, cigarettes and cosmetics

05/19/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers exit a Target store during Black Friday sales in Brooklyn, New York

(Reuters) - As more people resume travel and plan vacations, retailers and consumer product companies including U.S. discount chain Target and cosmetics maker Coty are benefiting from a jump in luggage sales and increased spending at airports.

Duty-free shops and makers of travel-related items like suitcases saw sales stall during COVID-19 lockdowns across the world, but travel-related business is taking off again. United Airlines last month forecast the highest quarterly revenue in its history.

Target Corp said on Tuesday ahead of its quarterly earnings release that luggage sales grew by 50% in the first quarter of 2022.

"We are now seeing guests who might have been buying TV's last year, this year they're looking at luggage because they're getting ready to travel for the first time," Target's Chief Executive Brian Cornell told reporters.

Samsonite International S.A., which makes Tumi and American Tourister bags, last week said its quarterly sales rose 75% from a year earlier.

The corporate anecdotes dovetails with signs of a shift in U.S. household consumption back toward services after two years of outsized spending on big ticket goods while they were largely cooped up at home.

Commerce Department data for March, the latest available, showed the share of total spending devoted to recreation, accommodation and dining out climbed to a pandemic-era high of 10.33%. That is up from just over 6% early in the health crisis.

A higher number of travelers passing through airports is also lifting prospects for goods sold at stores there, such as perfume, designer makeup and liquor.

In the United States, TSA checkpoint travel numbers for last seven days are on average 36.33% higher than during the same time in 2021.

"People are shopping fragrances globally today more than ever before. All levels are above 2020-2019," said Coty Inc CEO Sue Nabi earlier this month, adding that the global beauty company expects the momentum to continue.

Tobacco companies Imperial Brands and Philip Morris International said they were starting to see recovery of sales in duty-free shops at airports around the world, including in Europe and the Middle East.

(Additional reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Anna Driver and Bill Berkrot)

By Doyinsola Oladipo


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COTY INC. -6.84% 6.13 Delayed Quote.-41.62%
ERA CO., LTD. 1.38% 4.4 End-of-day quote.-19.71%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC -0.57% 1848.5 Delayed Quote.14.88%
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL) -0.60% 66 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.11% 106.18 Delayed Quote.11.77%
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A. -2.67% 16.06 Delayed Quote.4.17%
TARGET CORPORATION -24.93% 161.61 Delayed Quote.-6.98%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -4.98% 44.63 Delayed Quote.1.94%
YUM BRANDS -2.68% 109.46 Delayed Quote.-19.00%
All news about SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
06:10aTravel boom spurs sales of suitcases, cigarettes and cosmetics
RE
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Samsonite International S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Samsonite International S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/13Samsonite International S.A. Announces Executive Resignations
CI
03/17Samsonite International Turns to Earnings Amid Improvement in Sales Trends in 2021
MT
03/17Nomura Adjusts Samsonite International's Price Target to HK$21.6 From HK$23.4, Keeps at..
MT
03/16TRANSCRIPT : Samsonite International S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2022
CI
03/16Samsonite International S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/03China Travel Stocks Rally on Possible Easing of Pandemic Controls
DJ
2021Asian Travel Stocks Fall on Omicron Fears
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 919 M - -
Net income 2022 173 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 3 020 M 3 020 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Samsonite International S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,10 $
Average target price 2,82 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle Francis Gendreau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Reza Taleghani Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Timothy Charles Parker Chairman
William Albert Morrison Senior Director-IT, North America
Keith Hamill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.4.17%3 020
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-20.43%305 675
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-30.38%34 888
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-28.88%20 205
VF CORPORATION-37.22%17 878
MONCLER S.P.A.-31.74%12 317