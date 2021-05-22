Log in
    A207940   KR7207940008

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.

(A207940)
Moderna sign production deal with South Korea's Samsung Biologics

05/22/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
May 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has entered into an agreement with Samsung Biologics Co Ltd , a deal which will allow the South Korean biopharmaceutical firm to produce the U.S. company's mRNA vaccine.

Moderna intends to supply these vaccines to markets outside of the United States starting in the third quarter of 2021, it said in a press release.

The firm also signed two memoranda of understanding (MOU) with South Korea's government, one with Korea National Institute of Health (KNIH) and another with Ministry of Trade and Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea (MOTIE).

South Korea has secured access to 40 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna said.

"We will continue to explore options for establishing potential local manufacturing opportunities in South Korea," Moderna's Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -2.72% 161.45 Delayed Quote.54.54%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. -3.37% 861000 End-of-day quote.4.24%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.75% 80100 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 433 B 1,27 B 1,27 B
Net income 2021 376 B 0,33 B 0,33 B
Net Debt 2021 222 B 0,20 B 0,20 B
P/E ratio 2021 152x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 968 B 50 591 M 50 531 M
EV / Sales 2021 39,9x
EV / Sales 2022 33,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 886
Free-Float 24,9%
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Chongbo Rim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Joong Kim Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Tae-Han Kim Chairman
James J. Choi Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Yong-Ho An Managing Director & Head-Process Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.4.24%50 591
CSL LIMITED0.40%100 086
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.7.68%60 126
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.33.90%49 249
BIOGEN INC.15.65%42 636
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.75%39 280