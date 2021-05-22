Moderna sign production deal with South Korea's Samsung Biologics

May 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Saturday it
has entered into an agreement with Samsung Biologics Co Ltd
, a deal which will allow the South Korean
biopharmaceutical firm to produce the U.S. company's mRNA
vaccine.
Moderna intends to supply these vaccines to markets outside
of the United States starting in the third quarter of 2021, it
said in a press release.
The firm also signed two memoranda of understanding (MOU)
with South Korea's government, one with Korea National Institute
of Health (KNIH) and another with Ministry of Trade and Industry
and Energy of the Republic of Korea (MOTIE).
South Korea has secured access to 40 million doses of
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna said.
"We will continue to explore options for establishing
potential local manufacturing opportunities in South Korea,"
Moderna's Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said.
