S.Korea shares rise on hopes of Fed's policy support; rising virus cases weigh

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers for 10th session

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as investors focused on hopes of additional stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, but worries about rising COVID-19 cases globally and tougher coronavirus-related curbs at home capped gains. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** KOSPI closed up 6.49 points, or 0.26%, at 2,545.64, reversing a 0.15% decline in the previous session.

** Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the economy would continue to need both fiscal and monetary policy support, adding its commitment to using all tools to support recovery.

** South Korea reported 313 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest since August, prompting authorities to tighten social distancing rules.

** Shares of Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd jumped 4.91% after the company said on Tuesday it is mass-producing a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly and Co , as the United States began distributing the drug last week after emergency-use approval.

** Hyundai Motor Co shares slid 1.64% as the company is being sued over a string of battery fires in its electric vehicles.

** Foreigners were net buyers for the tenth straight session, their longest buying spree since September 2019, purchasing a total net 5.2 trillion won ($4.71 billion) worth of shares on the main board.

** "Given KOSPI's recent and rapid rally, adjustments would be made for some time being," said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Jae-sun.

** The won ended at 1,103.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25% higher than its previous close at 1,106.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,103.2, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,103.3.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 0.951%.

($1 = 1,103.1800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)