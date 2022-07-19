Samsung Biologics : Decision on Acquisition of Tangible Assets

7. Other important matters

related to investment

judgment

- The above case is for the

purchase of a site for the

2nd Bio Campus, and we

have been selected as the

preferred bidder and are

in the process of

negotiating to conclude a

land sale contract.



- The above '5. Scheduled

Acquisition Date'is after

the purchase price is paid in full, and as the

preferential negotiation

period related to the land

sales contract is

extended, a disclosure of

correction will be made at

the time the contract is

concluded.