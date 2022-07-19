Samsung Biologics : Decision on Acquisition of Tangible Assets
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date
2022-07-19
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision
Decision on Acquisition of Tangible Assets
2. Submission date of documents
2022-05-20
3. Reason for Revision
Conclusion of a land sales contract
4. Revised Information
information
before revision
after revision
2. Details of acquisition
- Acquisition price (KRW)
426,022,798,554
426,021,964,070
5. Scheduled acquisition
date
2025-04-30
2025-07-18
7. Other important matters
related to investment
judgment
- The above case is for the
purchase of a site for the
2nd Bio Campus, and we
have been selected as the
preferred bidder and are
in the process of
negotiating to conclude a
land sale contract.
- The above '5. Scheduled
Acquisition Date'is after
the purchase price is paid in full, and as the
preferential negotiation
period related to the land
sales contract is
extended, a disclosure of
correction will be made at
the time the contract is
concluded.
- The above case concerns
the purchase of a site for
the 2nd Bio Campus, and
the Company concluded the
land sales contract on
July 18th, 2022.
- The '5. Scheduled
acquisition date' above
is the expected date of
full payment of the
transaction price.
-
Decision on Acquisition of Tangible Assets
1. Type of asset to be acquired
Land & buildings
- Name of asset to be acquired
Songdo International City High-tech Industrial Cluster (C) Ki19
(430 Songdo-dong, Yeonsu-gu, Incheon)
2. Details of acquisition
Acquisition price (KRW)
426,021,964,070
Total assets (KRW)
7,970,010,786,863
Ratio to total assets (%)
5.35
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
Yes
3. Counterparty
Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ)
4. Purpose of acquisition
2nd BIO Campus site purchase
5. Scheduled acquisition date
2025-07-18
6. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-03-29
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
4
Absent (No.)
-
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above case concerns the purchase of a site for the 2nd Bio Campus, and
the Company concluded the land sales contract on July 18th, 2022.
- The above total assets under 'Details of acquisition' are based on the
consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.
- The '5. Scheduled acquisition date' above is the expected date of full payment
of the transaction price.
- Details such as acquisition amount and scheduled acquisition date are subject
to change later.
