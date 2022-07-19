Log in
    A207940   KR7207940008

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.

(A207940)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
810000.00 KRW   -0.86%
03:04aSAMSUNG BIOLOGICS : Decision on Acquisition of Tangible Assets
PU
06/27South Korean Stocks Rise for Second Day as Investors Speculate Fed Rate Hike Pace; Samsung Bio Stock Falls 3%
MT
06/27South Korea's Corporate Direct Financing Declines 3.5% in May
MT
Samsung Biologics : Decision on Acquisition of Tangible Assets

07/19/2022
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date 2022-07-19
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision Decision on Acquisition of Tangible Assets
2. Submission date of documents 2022-05-20
3. Reason for Revision Conclusion of a land sales contract
4. Revised Information
information before revision after revision
2. Details of acquisition
- Acquisition price (KRW) 		426,022,798,554 426,021,964,070
5. Scheduled acquisition
date 		2025-04-30 2025-07-18
7. Other important matters
related to investment
judgment 		- The above case is for the
purchase of a site for the
2nd Bio Campus, and we
have been selected as the
preferred bidder and are
in the process of
negotiating to conclude a
land sale contract.

- The above '5. Scheduled
Acquisition Date'is after
the purchase price is paid in full, and as the
preferential negotiation
period related to the land
sales contract is
extended, a disclosure of
correction will be made at
the time the contract is
concluded. 		- The above case concerns
the purchase of a site for
the 2nd Bio Campus, and
the Company concluded the
land sales contract on
July 18th, 2022.

- The '5. Scheduled
acquisition date' above
is the expected date of
full payment of the
transaction price.
-
Decision on Acquisition of Tangible Assets
1. Type of asset to be acquired Land & buildings
- Name of asset to be acquired Songdo International City High-tech Industrial Cluster (C) Ki19
(430 Songdo-dong, Yeonsu-gu, Incheon)
2. Details of acquisition Acquisition price (KRW) 426,021,964,070
Total assets (KRW) 7,970,010,786,863
Ratio to total assets (%) 5.35
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
3. Counterparty Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ)
4. Purpose of acquisition 2nd BIO Campus site purchase
5. Scheduled acquisition date 2025-07-18
6. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-03-29
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 4
Absent (No.) -
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above case concerns the purchase of a site for the 2nd Bio Campus, and
the Company concluded the land sales contract on July 18th, 2022.

- The above total assets under 'Details of acquisition' are based on the
consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2021.

- The '5. Scheduled acquisition date' above is the expected date of full payment
of the transaction price.

- Details such as acquisition amount and scheduled acquisition date are subject
to change later.
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
