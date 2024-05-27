Registered May 27, 2024 | Modified May 27, 2024
Given the complexity of biomanufacturing processes and the dynamic regulatory environment, effective tech transfer is essential for the on-time delivery of life-saving treatments. This whitepaper explores how we seamlessly execute tech transfers and scale-up processes, leveraging our robust MSAT expertise and advanced technologies, to ensure the success and quality of final products.
Disclaimer
Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 02:20:07 UTC.