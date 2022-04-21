Log in
    A207940   KR7207940008

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.

(A207940)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-19
805000.00 KRW   -2.42%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS : Results of issuance (Voluntary Disclosure)
PU
04/05Allakos Inc. Enters into A Master Development Services Agreement with Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd
CI
04/01Samsung C&T - Samsung Life Science Fund makes first investment in US biotech firm Jaguar Gene Therapy
AQ
Samsung Biologics : Results of issuance (Voluntary Disclosure)

04/21/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Results of issuance(Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Type of Securities Registered common shares
2. Method of issuance Rights Offering
3. Detail of Issuance Number of Shares to be Issued 5,009,000
Total aomunt of shares to be issued(KRW) 3,200,751,000,000
Date of Board Resolution (Decision Date) 2022-01-28
Total Number of Actually Issued Shares 5,009,000
Actual Issuance Amount (KRW) 3,200,751,000,000
Payment Date 2022-04-15
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions 1) As for the capital increase according to the
resolution of the board of directors on January
28, 2022 (General public offering for forfeited
shares after allocation to shareholder), 100%
of the payment subscription has been completed.
2) Future schedule
- Scheduled listing date for new shares
: April 28, 2022
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 932 B 1,56 B 1,56 B
Net income 2022 519 B 0,42 B 0,42 B
Net Debt 2022 642 B 0,52 B 0,52 B
P/E ratio 2022 103x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 263 B 43 118 M 43 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 27,9x
EV / Sales 2023 24,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 886
Free-Float 23,2%
Managers and Directors
John Chongbo Rim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Han Kim Chairman
Yong-Ho An Managing Director & Head-Process Technology
Hyung-Woo Moon Head-Compliance Support
Seok-Woo Jung Independent Director
