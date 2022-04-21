Samsung Biologics : Results of issuance (Voluntary Disclosure)
04/21/2022
Results of issuance(Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Type of Securities
Registered common shares
2. Method of issuance
Rights Offering
3. Detail of Issuance
Number of Shares to be Issued
5,009,000
Total aomunt of shares to be issued(KRW)
3,200,751,000,000
Date of Board Resolution (Decision Date)
2022-01-28
Total Number of Actually Issued Shares
5,009,000
Actual Issuance Amount (KRW)
3,200,751,000,000
Payment Date
2022-04-15
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
1) As for the capital increase according to the
resolution of the board of directors on January
28, 2022 (General public offering for forfeited
shares after allocation to shareholder), 100%
of the payment subscription has been completed.
2) Future schedule
- Scheduled listing date for new shares
: April 28, 2022
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
