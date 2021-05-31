Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A207940   KR7207940008

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.

(A207940)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung Biologics : South Korea's Samsung Biologics to add mRNA vaccine production line

05/31/2021 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean drugmaker Samsung Biologics plans to add a mRNA vaccine production line at its facility in Songdo, 30 kilometres southwest of Seoul, by the first half of 2022.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are known for their safety and fast scalability in manufacturing, the company said in a statement on Monday, and have been among the first COVID-19 vaccines authorised for use in the United States.

"With this extended capability, we hope to support our partners in bringing novel mRNA vaccines and therapeutics to market at a faster pace," John Rim, chief executive of Samsung Biologics, said.

Last week, the Samsung Biologics agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, one of four such contracts announced in South Korea.

The company said that its latest plan will enable it "to provide end-to-end mRNA vaccine manufacturing services from bulk drug substance to aseptic fill-finish including labelling and packaging, as well as cold chain storage."

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.
07:28aSAMSUNG BIOLOGICS  : South Korea's Samsung Biologics to add mRNA vaccine product..
RE
05/24MODERNA  : and Samsung Biologics Announce Agreement for Fill-Finish Manufacturin..
AQ
05/24SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS  : to Manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
05/24Samsung BioLogics shares ease after jumping on vaccine deal
RE
05/22U.S. vaccine makers agree to produce more COVID-19 vaccines in South Korea
RE
05/21S.Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
05/19MARKET CHATTER : Samsung Biologics Shares Jump 2% over Vaccine Deal Hopes with M..
MT
05/14Samsung Biologics Rallies on Possible Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Deal
DJ
05/13Samsung BioLogics says decision pending on making Moderna vaccine as report i..
RE
05/13SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS  : says no decision yet on producing Moderna's COVID-19 shot
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 434 B 1,30 B 1,30 B
Net income 2021 376 B 0,34 B 0,34 B
Net Debt 2021 180 B 0,16 B 0,16 B
P/E ratio 2021 145x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54 718 B 49 088 M 49 411 M
EV / Sales 2021 38,3x
EV / Sales 2022 32,3x
Nbr of Employees 3 247
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 827 000,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Chongbo Rim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Joong Kim Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Tae-Han Kim Chairman
James J. Choi Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Yong-Ho An Managing Director & Head-Process Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.0.12%49 088
CSL LIMITED2.10%101 375
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.11.96%62 545
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.27.07%47 221
BIOGEN INC.9.24%40 270
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.00%39 021