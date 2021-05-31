Samsung Biologics : South Korea's Samsung Biologics to add mRNA vaccine production line

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are known for their safety and fast scalability in manufacturing, the company said in a statement on Monday, and have been among the first COVID-19 vaccines authorised for use in the United States.

"With this extended capability, we hope to support our partners in bringing novel mRNA vaccines and therapeutics to market at a faster pace," John Rim, chief executive of Samsung Biologics, said.

Last week, the Samsung Biologics agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, one of four such contracts announced in South Korea.

The company said that its latest plan will enable it "to provide end-to-end mRNA vaccine manufacturing services from bulk drug substance to aseptic fill-finish including labelling and packaging, as well as cold chain storage."

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Alexander Smith)