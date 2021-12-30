Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A207940   KR7207940008

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.

(A207940)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 12/30
903000 KRW   +1.46%
04:22pWall Street closes down, indexes still poised for big annual gains
RE
11:28aSamsung BioLogics says report on Biogen deal talks untrue
RE
10:03aDow touches record high as unemployment claims slip
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street closes down, indexes still poised for big annual gains

12/30/2021 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan

(Reuters) - Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, retreating late in thin holiday volume from record highs set early in the session on strong U.S. data including a drop in weekly claims for U.S. unemployment benefits.

With one trading day left, the S&P 500 was set to end the year more than 27% higher, with the Nasdaq up about 23% and the Dow's annual rise just shy of 20%. Each of Wall Street's main indexes was poised for its sharpest three-year surge since 1997-99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.55 points, or 0.25%, to 36,398.08, the S&P 500 lost 14.33 points, or 0.30%, to 4,778.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.65 points, or 0.16%, to 15,741.56.

Four of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes traded higher, led by the real estate sector.

Investors cheered a U.S. Labor Department report that the number of Americans filing for new unemployment claims dropped to a seasonally adjusted 198,000 in the week leading up to Christmas, from a revised 206,000 a week earlier. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast weekly applications would rise to 208,000.

In other strong U.S. data, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) delivered a print of 63.1, a monthly increase of 1.3 points and 1.1 points above consensus.

A PMI number over 50 signifies expanded activity over the previous month.

Equities have rallied recently on some of the thinnest trading volumes that U.S. stock exchanges have seen due to the holidays. Investors were encouraged by growing evidence that the Omicron variant causes less-severe infections of COVID-19 than the Delta strain.

On Wednesday, top U.S. infectious disease adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the surge in cases of the Omicron variant should peak by the end of January.

"The strong manufacturer data out of Chicago and an impressive initial jobless claims continue to show an economy that is quite healthy, omits the continued worries obviously over the Omicron variants," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Detrick cautioned that low holiday season trading volume could exaggerate price moves.

Stock markets have been in a seasonally strong "Santa Claus Rally" that typically occurs in the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year.

Among individual stocks, Biogen Inc slipped 7.09%, giving back gains from the prior session as Samsung BioLogics denied a media report that said the South Korean firm was in talks to buy the U.S. drugmaker.

Walt Disney Co stock saw over 20% losses year-to-date while the overall Dow Jones stock index is on track for a 19% gain for the year.

In 2022, investors will shift their attention to expected U.S. interest rate hikes and midterm elections for U.S. Congress, where President Joe Biden's Democrats now hold a slim majority.

"Midterm years tend to be the most volatile out of the four-year cycle. There's actually a 17% average peak to trunk correction during a midterm year, which is the largest of the four years." Detrick added, "Investors were pretty spoiled this year. So be aware that next year won't be as easy."

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.08 billion shares, compared with the 10.83 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.47-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 64 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 141 new lows.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Taos, New Mexico; Additionaly reporting by Medha Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Diane Craft and David Gregorio)

By Echo Wang


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -7.09% 240 Delayed Quote.5.49%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 36398.08 Delayed Quote.19.22%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 0.57% 161.87 Delayed Quote.54.44%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.16% 15741.564057 Real-time Quote.22.33%
S&P 500 -0.30% 4778.73 Delayed Quote.27.43%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. 1.46% 903000 End-of-day quote.9.32%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.63% 78300 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.68% 155.93 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
All news about SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.
04:22pWall Street closes down, indexes still poised for big annual gains
RE
11:28aSamsung BioLogics says report on Biogen deal talks untrue
RE
10:03aDow touches record high as unemployment claims slip
RE
09:58aBiogen Shares Give Up Gains as Samsung Denies Takeover Rumor
DJ
12/16SOUTH KOREA'S PRIMARY BENCHMARK KOSP : Nomura
MT
12/16S.Korea stocks end higher as Fed decision calms nerves
RE
12/14South Korean Stocks Decline Ahead of US Fed’s Policy Decision; Samsung Biologics ..
MT
12/14Samsung Biologics to Produce AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Combination AZD7442
MT
12/14S.Korea stocks fall for 3rd day on caution over cenbank meetings
RE
12/13S.Korea stocks ease off 7-week high on caution ahead of Fed meeting
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 550 B 1,30 B 1,30 B
Net income 2021 440 B 0,37 B 0,37 B
Net Debt 2021 301 B 0,25 B 0,25 B
P/E ratio 2021 136x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59 747 B 50 214 M 50 307 M
EV / Sales 2021 38,7x
EV / Sales 2022 33,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 886
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 903 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Chongbo Rim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Han Kim Chairman
Yong-Ho An Managing Director & Head-Process Technology
Hyung-Woo Moon Head-Compliance Support
Seok-Woo Jung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.9.32%49 566
CSL LIMITED3.49%101 507
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-12.45%47 479
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.5.49%34 665
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-15.02%31 493