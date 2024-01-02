Samsung C&T Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements September 30, 2023 and 2022
Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements
(English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean)
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of
Samsung C&T Corporation
Reviewed Financial Statements
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Samsung C&T Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"). These financial statements consist of the consolidated interim statement of financial position of the Group as at September 30, 2023, and the related consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory notes, expressed in Korean won.
Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (Korean IFRS) 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our responsibility is to issue a report on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.
We conducted our review in accordance with quarterly or semi-annual review standards established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements are not presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with Korean IFRS 1034 Interim Financial Reporting.
Other Matters
We have audited the consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing. We expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements, not presented herein, in our audit report dated March 3, 2023. The consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, presented herein for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the above audited statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022.
Review standards and their application in practice vary among countries. The procedures and practices used in the Republic of Korea to review such financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.
November 14, 2023
Seoul, Korea
This report is effective as of November 14, 2023, the review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the review report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the review report should understand that there is a possibility that the above review report may have to be revised to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.
Samsung C&T Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(in millions of Korean won and thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 3))
Notes
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
7
￦
3,104,570
￦
4,200,424
$
2,308,574
$
3,123,457
Short-term financial instruments
7
1,892,657
2,504,316
1,407,389
1,862,222
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
7,11,29
71,216
124,306
52,957
92,434
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
7,11,29
7
72
5
53
Trade and other receivables
7,8,10
6,564,024
6,709,807
4,881,041
4,989,446
Other current assets
7,8
3,026,077
2,665,121
2,250,206
1,981,797
Inventories
6
4,410,095
4,108,795
3,279,369
3,055,321
Total current assets
19,068,647
20,312,841
14,179,541
15,104,730
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
7,11
412,401
371,898
306,663
276,545
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
7,11
25,720,569
21,609,401
19,125,944
16,068,859
Investments in associates
and joint ventures
12
938,062
596,217
697,548
443,350
Property, plant and equipment
13
6,818,823
6,401,159
5,070,511
4,759,934
Investment properties
14
112,835
112,301
83,904
83,508
Biological assets
8,062
7,514
5,995
5,588
Intangible assets
13
6,420,534
6,667,164
4,774,341
4,957,736
Right-of-use assets
13
807,196
754,526
600,235
561,069
Deferred tax assets
50,704
44,219
37,704
32,881
Other non-current assets
7,8
2,062,806
2,013,346
1,533,913
1,497,134
Net defined benefit asset
16
63,377
90,906
47,127
67,598
Total non-current assets
43,415,370
38,668,651
32,283,886
28,754,202
Total assets
￦
62,484,018
￦
58,981,492
$
46,463,428
$
43,858,933
Samsung C&T Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(in millions of Korean won and thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 3))
Notes
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
7
￦
3,615,321
￦
2,358,284
$
2,688,371
$
1,753,632
Short-term borrowings
7,15
1,726,047
2,129,418
1,283,497
1,583,446
Current portion of long-term borrowings
7,15
1,928,491
1,427,624
1,434,035
1,061,589
Current tax liabilities
508,342
384,944
378,006
286,246
Other current liabilities
5,7,9,10,17
7,362,884
10,113,132
5,475,077
7,520,176
Total current liabilities
15,141,085
16,413,402
11,258,986
12,205,088
Non-current liabilities
Debentures and long-term borrowings
7,15
1,442,229
2,057,971
1,072,449
1,530,317
Net defined benefit liability
16
68,046
16,289
50,599
12,113
Deferred tax liabilities
7,233,831
6,262,520
5,379,113
4,656,841
Provisions
5,17
355,838
473,953
264,603
352,434
Other non-current liabilities
7,9
1,298,808
1,793,235
965,800
1,333,459
Total non-current liabilities
10,398,751
10,603,968
7,732,563
7,885,164
Total liabilities
25,539,836
27,017,370
18,991,549
20,090,252
Samsung C&T Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(in millions of Korean won and thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 3))
Notes
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Equity
Share capital
19
18,722
18,851
13,922
14,018
Consolidated capital surplus
10,695,726
10,620,369
7,953,395
7,897,360
Other components of equity
19,20
8,430,457
5,194,866
6,268,930
3,862,928
Retained earnings
12,312,602
10,846,579
9,155,712
8,065,570
Equity attributable to owners
of the Parent Company
31,457,506
26,680,665
23,391,959
19,839,876
Non-controlling interests
1
5,486,676
5,283,456
4,079,920
3,928,804
Total equity
36,944,182
31,964,121
27,471,878
23,768,680
Total liabilities and equity
￦
62,484,018
￦
58,981,492
$
46,463,428
$
43,858,933
The U.S. dollar figures are provided for information purposes only and do not form part of the consolidated interim financial statements. Refer to Note 3.
The above consolidated interim statements of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Samsung C&T Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three-month and Nine-month Periods Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(in millions of Korean won and thousands of U.S. dollars, except earnings per share amounts (Note 3))
Notes
2023 (Unaudited)
2022 (Unaudited)
2023 (Unaudited)
2022 (Unaudited)
Three
Nine
Three
Nine
Three
Nine
Three
Nine
months
months
months
months
months
months
months
months
Net sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling and administrative expenses
Operating Profit
Other income Other expenses Financial income
Financial expenses
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
28
10,971,190
31,795,935
11,255,613
32,513,914
$ 8,433,355
$ 24,440,960
$ 8,651,986
$ 24,992,858
9,258,010
26,885,562
9,511,622
28,120,154
7,116,465
20,666,445
7,311,412
21,615,454
1,713,180
4,910,373
1,743,991
4,393,760
1,316,891
3,774,515
1,340,574
3,377,403
21
882,809
2,667,166
947,194
2,499,432
678,599
2,050,202
728,091
1,921,269
28
830,371
2,243,207
796,797
1,894,328
638,291
1,724,313
612,483
1,456,135
22
341,156
1,293,681
637,184
1,900,157
262,241
994,429
489,792
1,460,616
22
211,535
836,764
462,468
1,158,801
162,603
643,205
355,491
890,750
23
72,881
293,808
224,114
417,222
56,022
225,845
172,273
320,711
23
78,371
258,365
338,878
558,516
60,242
198,600
260,490
429,321
12
30,388
99,619
21,904
127,728
23,359
76,576
16,837
98,182
12
(1,934)
7,522
4,736
5,726
(1,487)
5,782
3,640
4,402
Profit before income tax
986,825
2,827,665
873,917
2,616,392
758,554
2,173,575
671,765
2,011,172
Income tax expense
24
285,640
679,873
277,079
737,593
219,566
522,606
212,986
566,974
Profit for the period
701,185
2,147,792
596,838
1,878,799
$
538,988
$
1,650,969
$
458,779
$
1,444,198
7
Samsung C&T Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three-month and Nine-month Periods Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(in millions of Korean won and thousands of U.S. dollars, except earnings per share amounts (Note 3))
Notes
2023 (Unaudited)
2022 (Unaudited)
2023 (Unaudited)
2022 (Unaudited)
Three
Nine
Three
Nine
Three
Nine
Three
Nine
months
months
months
months
months
months
months
months
Other comprehensive income (loss)
for the period, net of tax
Items that may be subsequently
reclassified to profit or loss
Share of other comprehensive
income of associates and joint
12,440
44,785
68,442
136,717
$
9,563
$
34,425
$
52,610
$
105,092
ventures
Exchange differences
72,181
154,593
81,751
118,026
55,484
118,833
62,841
90,724
Cash flow hedges
(138)
(1,698)
601
2,858
(106)
(1,305)
462
2,197
Items that will not be reclassified to
profit or loss
Loss on valuation of financial
assets at fair value through other
(642,207)
3,066,313
(923,128)
(5,899,900)
(493,653)
2,357,020
(709.591)
(4,535,146)
comprehensive income
(557,724)
3,263,993
(772,334)
(5,642,299)
(428,713)
2,508,973
(593,679)
(4,337,133)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
143,461
5,411,785
(175,496)
(3,763,500)
$ 110,276
$ 4,159,942
$ (134,900)
$
(2,892,9
for the period
36)
