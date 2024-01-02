Ernst & Young Han Young

Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements

(English Translation of a Report Originally Issued in Korean)

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of

Samsung C&T Corporation

Reviewed Financial Statements

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Samsung C&T Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"). These financial statements consist of the consolidated interim statement of financial position of the Group as at September 30, 2023, and the related consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory notes, expressed in Korean won.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea (Korean IFRS) 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to issue a report on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.

We conducted our review in accordance with quarterly or semi-annual review standards established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements are not presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with Korean IFRS 1034 Interim Financial Reporting.