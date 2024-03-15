Dear esteemed shareholders,

On behalf of Samsung C&T Corporation, I sincerely appreciate your continued support and interest.

In 2023, despite the challenging business environment at home and abroad, Samsung C&T posted KRW 42 trillion in sales and KRW 2.7 trillion in net profit on the back of its transition into a business structure that focuses on profitability and the enhanced business operation efficiency.

Moreover, Samsung C&T earned an "A" for Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG rating and an overall "A+" for Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability (KCGS) ESG rating by fulfilling its environmental and social responsibility, which includes the efforts to prevent accidents at business sites and implementation of carbon neutrality roadmap supported by the board-centric and transparent governance system.

These achievements were made possible by the unwavering trust and support from our shareholders. I would like to once again extend my deepest gratitude to you.

Our esteemed shareholders!

In 2024, the global economy is expected to witness a delayed recovery in major economies such as China, slowing demand due to prolonging contractionary monetary policy, and intensifying geopolitical risks. Against this backdrop, uncertainties in the business environment would only continue throughout this year.

In response, while proactively adapting to the rapidly changing business environment, Samsung C&T will advance its business model, develop innovative technologies, and fundamentally strengthen the business competitiveness of core businesses by improving the digital, content, and service competitiveness.

In addition, we will establish a virtuous circle where improved profitability resulted from efficient operation of core businesses leads to the investment in future growth engines such as eco-friendly energy, bio/healthcare businesses; this circle will allow us to keep building a sustainable business portfolio.

First, for the E&C division, we will continue to pursue transitioning into a highly-profitable business structure by extending its business model, while developing compelling products and improving productivity by securing next-gen technology in modular and green hydrogen sectors. Also, the Company will fast deliver tangible results of new businesses, such as energy solution, smart city, and home platform, so as to drive growth in the future.