    A028260   KR7028260008

SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION

(A028260)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-20
118500.00 KRW   +0.42%
03:22aSamsung C&t : Quarter3 Interim Financial Statements
PU
11/29Hyundai Performs Best Among South Korea's Top Four Conglomerates in January-September
MT
11/21Samsung C&t : agreement to strengthen the clean hydrogen value chain
PU
Samsung C&T : Quarter3 Interim Financial Statements

12/22/2022 | 03:22am EST
Samsung C&T Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements September 30, 2022

Samsung C&T Corporation and Subsidiaries

Pages

Report on Review of Interim Financial Statements ………………………

1

- 2

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position ……………………………………………..

3

- 5

Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

.......................................................

6

- 8

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

…………

9

- 10

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows……………………………………………………..

11

- 12

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

……....……

13

- 97

2

Ernst & Young Han Young

2-4F,6-8F, Taeyoung Building, 111, Yeouigongwon-ro,

Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul 07241 Korea

Tel: +82 2 3787 6600

Fax: +82 2 783 5890 ey.com/kr

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements

The Shareholders and Board of Directors

Samsung C&T Corporation

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), which comprise the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022, and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) for the three and nine months then ended, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's responsibility for the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standard ("KIFRS") 1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim condensed consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

We conducted our review in accordance with the review standards for interim financial statements in the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Auditing Standards ("KGAAS") and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not presented, in all material respects, in accordance with KIFRS 1034 Interim Financial Reporting.

A member ﬁrm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Other matters

The interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months then ended, prepared in accordance with KIFRS 1034 and presented for comparative purposes, have been reviewed by Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers whose report dated November 15, 2021 expressed an unqualified review conclusion.

Moreover, the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2021, and the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss), consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended which have been audited by Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers (not presented herein), in accordance with KGAAS, whose report dated March 4, 2022, expressed an unqualified opinion. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2021, presented for comparative purposes, is not different, in all material respects, from the above audited consolidated statement of financial position.

November 14, 2022

This review report is effective as of November 14, 2022, the independent auditor's review report date. Accordingly, certain material subsequent events or circumstances may have occurred during the period from the independent auditor's review report date to the time this review report is used. Such events and circumstances could significantly affect the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements and may result in modification to this review report.

A member ﬁrm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Samsung C&T Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2022 and 2021

"The accompanying consolidated interim financial statements, including all footnotes and disclosures,

have been prepared by the Group."

Jung Suk Koh, Sechul Oh, Seunghwan Han

President & Chief Executive Officer

Samsung C&T Corporation

Disclaimer

Samsung C&T Corporation published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 08:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
