Samsung C&T : makes it 5 straight years in climate change response Hall of Fame

For the fifth consecutive year, Samsung C&T has been named to the Hall of Fame at the 2020 Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Korea Awards, a globally renowned evaluation system measuring climate change response. The company has also been included in the CDP Korea Hall of Fame - Platinum Club for the second consecutive year.

The CDP is a global project that began in the U.K. in 2000 and requires major companies around the world, including more than 500 financial institutions, to disclose information on environmental issues. In 2020, 62 of Korea's top 200 companies by market capitalization took part by disclosing related information, and the CDP's evaluation and analysis report is being used as a guide to determine ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investment.

Samsung C&T was first named in the Hall of Fame in 2016, having been selected as the best carbon management company for five consecutive years from 2012. It was later included in the Hall of Fame - Platinum Club, which is the CDP's highest rating for companies that make it in the Hall of Fame for three years in a row. Including Samsung C&T, only four South Korean companies have been named to the Hall of Fame - Platinum Club.

Samsung C&T is aware of climate change risks and business opportunities based on the characteristics of various industries. It transparently discloses information about its greenhouse gas emissions as well as those of its partners. Moreover, the company continues to make systematic efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, establishing an integrated greenhouse gas management system, analyzing greenhouse gas emissions, and setting mid- to long-term strategies and goals for the first time in the construction industry.

Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction (E&C) Group has developed differentiated energy efficiency technologies and greenhouse gas reduction methods to build eco-friendly buildings, and actively applied them to the entire process of planning to design, construction, and operation. As a result, the Singapore State Courts building constructed by the company acquired the city-state's GreenMark in 2019. In South Korea, seven buildings obtained the Green Standard for Energy and Environmental Design (G-SEED) certification in 2019 alone, including Raemian Blesstige.

Samsung C&T Trading & Investment Group is also contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through various renewable energy projects, like wind power projects in the Canadian province of Ontario, and solar energy and energy storage supply projects. Elsewhere, Samsung C&T Fashion Group is introducing products that apply recycled and eco-friendly materials, while Samsung C&T Resort Group supplies heating to Everland theme park and Caribbean Bay water park by utilizing waste heat from incinerators in Yongin City.

Samsung C&T's inclusion in the CDP Korea Hall of Fame - Platinum Club for the second consecutive year is recognition of such efforts by all four business groups.

An official from Samsung C&T said, 'Samsung C&T continues to strengthen its foundation for ESG management. Examples include its declaration of a coal exit pledge for the first time as a non-financial company in Korea and expansion of its governance committee under the board of directors to become an ESG Committee.'

Samsung C&T has established itself as a leading ESG company, having been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World index for four consecutive years and earning an overall A grade in the ESG evaluation by the Korea Corporate Governance Service (KCGS) for five straight years as well.