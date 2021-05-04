Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung C&T Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A028260   KR7028260008

SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION

(A028260)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung C&T : makes it 5 straight years in climate change response Hall of Fame

05/04/2021 | 04:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the fifth consecutive year, Samsung C&T has been named to the Hall of Fame at the 2020 Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Korea Awards, a globally renowned evaluation system measuring climate change response. The company has also been included in the CDP Korea Hall of Fame - Platinum Club for the second consecutive year.

The CDP is a global project that began in the U.K. in 2000 and requires major companies around the world, including more than 500 financial institutions, to disclose information on environmental issues. In 2020, 62 of Korea's top 200 companies by market capitalization took part by disclosing related information, and the CDP's evaluation and analysis report is being used as a guide to determine ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investment.

Samsung C&T was first named in the Hall of Fame in 2016, having been selected as the best carbon management company for five consecutive years from 2012. It was later included in the Hall of Fame - Platinum Club, which is the CDP's highest rating for companies that make it in the Hall of Fame for three years in a row. Including Samsung C&T, only four South Korean companies have been named to the Hall of Fame - Platinum Club.

Samsung C&T is aware of climate change risks and business opportunities based on the characteristics of various industries. It transparently discloses information about its greenhouse gas emissions as well as those of its partners. Moreover, the company continues to make systematic efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, establishing an integrated greenhouse gas management system, analyzing greenhouse gas emissions, and setting mid- to long-term strategies and goals for the first time in the construction industry.

Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction (E&C) Group has developed differentiated energy efficiency technologies and greenhouse gas reduction methods to build eco-friendly buildings, and actively applied them to the entire process of planning to design, construction, and operation. As a result, the Singapore State Courts building constructed by the company acquired the city-state's GreenMark in 2019. In South Korea, seven buildings obtained the Green Standard for Energy and Environmental Design (G-SEED) certification in 2019 alone, including Raemian Blesstige.

Samsung C&T Trading & Investment Group is also contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through various renewable energy projects, like wind power projects in the Canadian province of Ontario, and solar energy and energy storage supply projects. Elsewhere, Samsung C&T Fashion Group is introducing products that apply recycled and eco-friendly materials, while Samsung C&T Resort Group supplies heating to Everland theme park and Caribbean Bay water park by utilizing waste heat from incinerators in Yongin City.

Samsung C&T's inclusion in the CDP Korea Hall of Fame - Platinum Club for the second consecutive year is recognition of such efforts by all four business groups.

An official from Samsung C&T said, 'Samsung C&T continues to strengthen its foundation for ESG management. Examples include its declaration of a coal exit pledge for the first time as a non-financial company in Korea and expansion of its governance committee under the board of directors to become an ESG Committee.'

Samsung C&T has established itself as a leading ESG company, having been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World index for four consecutive years and earning an overall A grade in the ESG evaluation by the Korea Corporate Governance Service (KCGS) for five straight years as well.

Disclaimer

Samsung C&T Corporation published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION
04:19aSAMSUNG C&T  : makes it 5 straight years in climate change response Hall of Fame
PU
05/03MARKET CHATTER : Late Samsung Chairman's Son Lee Jae-yong Inherits 50% of Samsun..
MT
04/30Samsung heir Lee inherits key portion of patriarch's stake
RE
04/29SAMSUNG C&T  : Q1 2021 earnings
PU
04/29MARKET CHATTER : Samsung C&T Posts Nearly 156% Increase in First Quarter Net Pro..
MT
04/28Samsung's Lee family to pay more than $10.8 billion inheritance tax
RE
04/27MARKET CHATTER : Samsung C&T to Build Solar Power Plant in Texas, US
MT
04/24Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
RE
04/24SAMSUNG C&T  : unit considers $673 mln solar power plants in Texas -documents
RE
03/31MARKET CHATTER : Samsung C&T-led Consortium Secures $1.56 Billion Terminal Build..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 041 B 27,7 B 27,7 B
Net income 2021 1 602 B 1,43 B 1,43 B
Net cash 2021 1 244 B 1,11 B 1,11 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 21 848 B 19 488 M 19 488 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Samsung C&T Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 180 117,65 KRW
Last Close Price 132 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jung-Suk Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seung-Hwan Han Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Se-Chul Oh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Suk Chung Byung Chairman
Philippe Henri C. Cochet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-4.35%19 415
ITOCHU CORPORATION14.98%46 282
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION18.85%40 878
MITSUI & CO., LTD.21.91%35 165
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED162.13%18 700
SUMITOMO CORPORATION8.97%17 053
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ