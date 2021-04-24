Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents

Berkeley, CALIFORNIA, April 24 (Reuters) - A unit of Samsung
C&T Corp is considering developing solar power
plants worth $673 million in the U.S. state of Texas, aiming to
sell the electricity generated starting December 2023, documents
reviewed by Reuters showed.
The plants will be located in Milam county, the documents
showed, less than two hours' drive from Austin where affiliate
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has a chip factory and is
considering building another at a cost of $17 billion.
Construction of the solar plants will begin in June 2022 and
will result in a combined capacity of about 700 megawatts, the
documents showed.
A Samsung C&T official told Reuters that Samsung Renewable
Energy is "proceeding with approval procedures with the state."
There are no current discussions with Samsung Electronics
about the project, for which Samsung C&T aims to attract
investment, said the official.
The appeal of solar and wind power is growing quickly as
countries worldwide transition from fossil fuels to cleaner
renewable sources of power to help slow global warming.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration wants all of the
country's power to come from non-carbon-emitting sources such as
nuclear and renewable energy by 2035.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged to
end new financing for overseas coal projects and said he would
soon set an ambitious schedule for slashing carbon emissions.
Samsung C&T in October said it would halt new coal-related
investments and projects.
Chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics, Intel Corp
and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd have
pledged to boost the use of renewable energy to reduce their
carbon footprints.
Chip manufacturing, which requires large amounts of energy
as well as gases and chemicals, accounts for most of the carbon
output attributable to data centers and mobile phones, showed
research by Harvard University, Arizona State University and
Facebook Inc.
Samsung Electronics and other chipmakers earlier this year
suffered production suspensions due to a power crisis in Texas
brought about by a winter storm.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Michael
Perry and Christopher Cushing)