Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung C&T Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A028260   KR7028260008

SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION

(A028260)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents

04/24/2021 | 10:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul

Berkeley, CALIFORNIA, April 24 (Reuters) - A unit of Samsung C&T Corp is considering developing solar power plants worth $673 million in the U.S. state of Texas, aiming to sell the electricity generated starting December 2023, documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

The plants will be located in Milam county, the documents showed, less than two hours' drive from Austin where affiliate Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has a chip factory and is considering building another at a cost of $17 billion.

Construction of the solar plants will begin in June 2022 and will result in a combined capacity of about 700 megawatts, the documents showed.

A Samsung C&T official told Reuters that Samsung Renewable Energy is "proceeding with approval procedures with the state."

There are no current discussions with Samsung Electronics about the project, for which Samsung C&T aims to attract investment, said the official.

The appeal of solar and wind power is growing quickly as countries worldwide transition from fossil fuels to cleaner renewable sources of power to help slow global warming.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration wants all of the country's power to come from non-carbon-emitting sources such as nuclear and renewable energy by 2035.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged to end new financing for overseas coal projects and said he would soon set an ambitious schedule for slashing carbon emissions.

Samsung C&T in October said it would halt new coal-related investments and projects.

Chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics, Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd have pledged to boost the use of renewable energy to reduce their carbon footprints.

Chip manufacturing, which requires large amounts of energy as well as gases and chemicals, accounts for most of the carbon output attributable to data centers and mobile phones, showed research by Harvard University, Arizona State University and Facebook Inc.

Samsung Electronics and other chipmakers earlier this year suffered production suspensions due to a power crisis in Texas brought about by a winter storm. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Michael Perry and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 1.55% 301.13 Delayed Quote.10.24%
INTEL CORPORATION -5.32% 59.24 Delayed Quote.25.59%
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION 0.74% 135500 End-of-day quote.-1.81%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.49% 82800 End-of-day quote.2.22%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.86% 602 End-of-day quote.13.58%
All news about SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION
04/24Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
RE
04/24SAMSUNG C&T  : unit considers $673 mln solar power plants in Texas -documents
RE
03/31MARKET CHATTER : Samsung C&T-led Consortium Secures $1.56 Billion Terminal Build..
MT
03/29SAMSUNG C&T  : Wins Nearly $450 Million Contract to Build Singapore Subway Stati..
MT
03/23SAMSUNG C&T  : Holds Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/03SAMSUNG C&T  : Secures Contract Worth $1.67 Billion for Qatar Petroleum's LNG Ex..
MT
01/27SAMSUNG C&T  : FY 2020 & Q4 2020 earnings
PU
01/27SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS  : C&T's Q4 Net Profit Declines 24% on Lower Equity Gains, Hig..
MT
01/19Samsung stocks rebound but Lee's detention raises doubts on pledges for chang..
RE
01/18Samsung Is Without a Leader as Jay Y. Lee Returns to Prison -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30 818 B 27,6 B 27,6 B
Net income 2021 1 267 B 1,14 B 1,14 B
Net cash 2021 380 B 0,34 B 0,34 B
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 22 348 B 20 015 M 20 046 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Samsung C&T Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 174 941,18 KRW
Last Close Price 135 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jung-Suk Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seung-Hwan Han Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Se-Chul Oh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Suk Chung Byung Chairman
Philippe Henri C. Cochet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-1.81%20 015
ITOCHU CORPORATION16.53%47 347
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION18.38%41 098
MITSUI & CO., LTD.20.24%34 461
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.59%17 311
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED141.75%16 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ