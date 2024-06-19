Samsung Electro Mechanics : Announces the Launch of Automotive MLCC (1206 inch X7S 100V 4.7μF)
June 18, 2024 at 09:20 pm EDT
Share
Tech - Article2024.06.19
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Announces the Launch of Automotive MLCC (1206 inch X7S 100V 4.7μF)
Close
Share on Facebook
Copy url
Dimensions: 1206 inch (3.2×1.6mm); X7S (-55 to 125℃), capacitance of 4.7μF achieved at a rated voltage of 100V
▷ Samsung has developed the CL31Y475KCK6PN# Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) for use in automotive powertrain and safety systems and has started mass production. Samples are now available.
▷ This product more than doubles the capacitance of the existing 1206 inch, 100V product line, meeting the demand for miniaturized high-capacitance MLCCs and voltage stability.
▷ Samsung Electro-Mechanics is continuously expanding its range of 100V miniaturized high-capacitance MLCCs, which are used in 48V power supply lines, by applying proprietary ceramic and electrode material refinement and ultra-precise stacking techniques. These efforts contribute significantly to the reduction of component count and miniaturization of assemblies, thereby optimizing product design.
Samsung
Size
Capacitance
Rated Voltage
TCC
CL31Y475KCK6PN#
1206 inch
4.7㎌
100V
X7S
(X7S: Capacitance change rate in the temperature range of -55°C to 125°C: ±22%)
Characteristic data
Related Keywords
#Product Details
#Product Inquiry
#Previous Article
#Vehicle Product Lineup
Related Articles
Tech2024.05.22
Samsung Electro-Mechanics launches 2 types of automotive MLCC (1206 inch X7R 2.2nF 2000V, 1206 inch X7R 22nF 1000V)
Tech2024.04.22
Samsung Electro-Mechanics releases the world's first automotive MLCC in 0402 inch size, X7S, 1㎌, 16V.
Tech2024.03.20
Samsung Electro-Mechanics launches new MLCC (0603 inch, C0G, 100V, 10㎋) for vehicles
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. published this content on
19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 June 2024 01:19:04 UTC.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of electronic components. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Component Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of passive elements such as multi layers ceramic capacitors (MLCC), inductors, chip resistors. The Module Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of module products, including camera modules and communication modules. The Board Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of semiconductor package substrates and high-density multilayer boards. The Company distributes its products in domestic and overseas markets such as America, Europe and Southeast Asian countries, China and Japan.