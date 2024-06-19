Samsung Electro-Mechanics Announces the Launch of Automotive MLCC (1206 inch X7S 100V 4.7μF)

Dimensions: 1206 inch (3.2×1.6mm); X7S (-55 to 125℃), capacitance of 4.7μF achieved at a rated voltage of 100V



▷ Samsung has developed the CL31Y475KCK6PN# Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) for use in automotive powertrain and safety systems and has started mass production. Samples are now available.

▷ This product more than doubles the capacitance of the existing 1206 inch, 100V product line, meeting the demand for miniaturized high-capacitance MLCCs and voltage stability.

▷ Samsung Electro-Mechanics is continuously expanding its range of 100V miniaturized high-capacitance MLCCs, which are used in 48V power supply lines, by applying proprietary ceramic and electrode material refinement and ultra-precise stacking techniques. These efforts contribute significantly to the reduction of component count and miniaturization of assemblies, thereby optimizing product design.





Samsung Size Capacitance Rated Voltage TCC CL31Y475KCK6PN#

1206 inch 4.7㎌ 100V X7S

(X7S: Capacitance change rate in the temperature range of -55°C to 125°C: ±22%)

Characteristic data

