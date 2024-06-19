Tech - Article2024.06.19
Application Guide > Automotive > 48V System
Close
  • Share on Facebook
  • Copy url

As automobiles strive to improve both fuel and electrical efficiency, there is a clear trend towards using 48V auxiliary battery systems. This shift has led to an escalating demand for miniaturized, high-capacitance 100V MLCCs used in the power supply lines.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics is steadily expanding its range of miniaturized high-capacitance 100V MLCCs. These capacitors help reduce the number of MLCC components and facilitate the miniaturization of assemblies, thereby enhancing the optimization of product design.



MLCC Trend: 100V Rated Voltage, Small Size & High Capacitance

▷ Miniaturization

▷ High Reliability

→ Recommendation: X7* PN Series

Size

(inch/mm)

Rated Voltage

[Vdc]

TCC

Capacitance

Part Number

MP

Status

Sample

Availability

1210/3225

100

X7S

10㎌

CL32Y106KCV6PN#

In MP

Available

1210/3225

100

X7R

4.7㎌

CL32B475KCI6PN#

In MP

Available

1206/3216

100

X7S

4.7㎌

CL31Y475KCK6PN#

NEW

Available

1206/3216

100

X7R

2.2㎌

CL31B225KCHVPN#

In MP

Available

0805/2012

100

X7S

1.0㎌

CL21Y105KCYVPN#

In MP

Available

0805/2012

100

X7R

0.47㎌

CL21B474KCYVPN#

In MP

Available

0603/1608

100

X7S

0.22㎌

CL10Y224KC86PN#

Under

Development

Available

0603/1608

100

X7R

0.1㎌

CL10B104KC8VPN#

In MP

Available

Related Keywords

#Product Details

#Product Inquiry

#Previous Article

Related Articles

  • Tech2024.05.22

    Application Guide > Automotive > BMS (Battery Management System)

  • Tech2024.04.22

    Application Guide - Automotive - ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistance System) ECU

  • Tech2024.06.19

    Samsung Electro-Mechanics Announces the Launch of Automotive MLCC (1206 inch X7S 100V 4.7μF)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 01:15:04 UTC.