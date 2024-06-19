As automobiles strive to improve both fuel and electrical efficiency, there is a clear trend towards using 48V auxiliary battery systems. This shift has led to an escalating demand for miniaturized, high-capacitance 100V MLCCs used in the power supply lines.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics is steadily expanding its range of miniaturized high-capacitance 100V MLCCs. These capacitors help reduce the number of MLCC components and facilitate the miniaturization of assemblies, thereby enhancing the optimization of product design.
MLCC Trend: 100V Rated Voltage, Small Size & High Capacitance
