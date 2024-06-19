As automobiles strive to improve both fuel and electrical efficiency, there is a clear trend towards using 48V auxiliary battery systems. This shift has led to an escalating demand for miniaturized, high-capacitance 100V MLCCs used in the power supply lines.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics is steadily expanding its range of miniaturized high-capacitance 100V MLCCs. These capacitors help reduce the number of MLCC components and facilitate the miniaturization of assemblies, thereby enhancing the optimization of product design.









MLCC Trend: 100V Rated Voltage, Small Size & High Capacitance

▷ Miniaturization

▷ High Reliability

→ Recommendation: X7* PN Series

Size (inch/mm) Rated Voltage [Vdc] TCC Capacitance Part Number MP Status Sample Availability 1210/3225 100 X7S 10㎌ CL32Y106KCV6PN# In MP Available 1210/3225 100 X7R 4.7㎌ CL32B475KCI6PN# In MP Available 1206/3216 100 X7S 4.7㎌ CL31Y475KCK6PN# NEW Available 1206/3216 100 X7R 2.2㎌ CL31B225KCHVPN# In MP Available 0805/2012 100 X7S 1.0㎌ CL21Y105KCYVPN# In MP Available 0805/2012 100 X7R 0.47㎌ CL21B474KCYVPN# In MP Available 0603/1608 100 X7S 0.22㎌ CL10Y224KC86PN# Under Development Available 0603/1608 100 X7R 0.1㎌ CL10B104KC8VPN# In MP Available

