In order to reduce the charging time and ensure the range of electric vehicles, batteries are becoming increasingly high voltage and the stability of the high voltage is also required. This has led to an increase in the use of high-voltage MLCC as noise suppression for high-voltage battery cables within the battery management system (BMS).

MLCC Trend : High Voltage

▷ High-Frequency Noise Suppression

▷ High Reliability

→ Recommendation : X7* PN Series

Size (inch/mm) Rated Voltage [Vdc] TCC Capacitance Part Number MP Status Sample Availability 1206/3216 2000 X7R 2.2nF CL31B222KJHRPN# NEW Available 1206/3216 2000 X7R 1nF CL31B102KJHRPN# NEW Available 1206/3216 1000 X7R 22nF CL31B223KIHRPN# NEW Available 1206/3216 1000 X7R 10nF CL31B103KIHXPN# In MP Available 1206/3216 1000 X7R 2.2nF CL31B222KIFXPN# In MP Available 1206/3216 630 X7R 33nF CL31B333KHH6PN# In MP Available 1210/3225 630 X7R 100nF CL32B104KHU6PN#

In MP Available

