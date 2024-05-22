Tech - Article2024.05.22
Application Guide > Automotive > BMS (Battery Management System)
In order to reduce the charging time and ensure the range of electric vehicles, batteries are becoming increasingly high voltage and the stability of the high voltage is also required. This has led to an increase in the use of high-voltage MLCC as noise suppression for high-voltage battery cables within the battery management system (BMS).

Samsung Electro-Mechanics continues to expand and supply its high voltage MLCC range to meet the needs of the market.


MLCC Trend : High Voltage

▷ High-Frequency Noise Suppression

▷ High Reliability

→ Recommendation : X7* PN Series

Size

(inch/mm)

Rated Voltage

[Vdc]

TCC

Capacitance

Part Number

MP

Status

Sample

Availability

1206/3216

2000

X7R

2.2nF

CL31B222KJHRPN#

NEW

Available

1206/3216

2000

X7R

1nF

CL31B102KJHRPN#

NEW

Available

1206/3216

1000

X7R

22nF

CL31B223KIHRPN#

NEW

Available

1206/3216

1000

X7R

10nF

CL31B103KIHXPN#

In MP

Available

1206/3216

1000

X7R

2.2nF

CL31B222KIFXPN#

In MP

Available

1206/3216

630

X7R

33nF

CL31B333KHH6PN#

In MP

Available

1210/3225

630

X7R

100nF

CL32B104KHU6PN#

In MP

Available

#Previous Article

