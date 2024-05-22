In order to reduce the charging time and ensure the range of electric vehicles, batteries are becoming increasingly high voltage and the stability of the high voltage is also required. This has led to an increase in the use of high-voltage MLCC as noise suppression for high-voltage battery cables within the battery management system (BMS).
Samsung Electro-Mechanics continues to expand and supply its high voltage MLCC range to meet the needs of the market.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. published this content on
22 May 2024
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
22 May 2024 01:20:06 UTC.
