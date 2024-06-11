▶ In celebration of June, the Environment Month, an environmental art exhibition co-located with the in-house daycare center was organized- Environmental themed artworks on display in front of the employee cafeteria- Raising employee participation and awareness of environmental protection- Touring exhibition at Busan business site as well

▶ Launching various campaigns to raise awareness of environmental preservation- Participation in water conservation, waste and carbon reduction campaigns, and Earth Hour- Support for the vulnerable groups via initiatives to recycle milk cartons and collect discarded cell phones- ESG performance awards including the "Carbon footprint" verification and "Zero Waste to Landfill Platinum Club"

Beginning on the 10th, Samsung Electro-Mechanics held a five-day exhibition of environmental art created by children from the company's daycare center at its Suwon business site to celebrate Environment Month.

*Environment Month

In commemoration of World Environment Day on June 5th, leading domestic businesses and governmental organizations have designated June as Environment Month and are organizing a number of activities and campaigns.

Children from the in-house daycare center at Samsung Electro-Mechanics' Suwon business site took part and created a variety of works with the theme of preserving the environment and endangered species. The exhibition featured "Treasures of a Beautiful Forest," "Endangered Animals" made from recycled materials, "Nature for Animals to Live In," and "Environmental Newspaper" produced from the perspective of children.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics displayed the works in the lobby in front of the company cafeteria so that they are available to executives and employees throughout the day.

"Every time I visit the cafeteria, I get to see my daughter's work," professional Seo Bori, whose child attends the in-house daycare center, said. "I become more motivated to take actions and consider protecting the environment for the future of our children," she added.

Park Bongsoo, Executive Vice President and Head of People Team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics disclosed the purpose of the exhibition, saying, "We held the event to elicit empathy and convey the significance of Environment Month and the value of a sustainable future to executives and employees."

Samsung Electro-Mechanics plans to hold an exhibition of environmental preservation works by daycare center children at its Busan business site at the end of this month, and to provide a lecture on the ongoing ecological conservation initiatives it has been involved in, at its Sejong business site.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electro-Mechanics is raising employees' awareness of environmental preservation and encouraging their involvement through various campaigns such as the one-hour Earth Hour light out in business site buildings, collecting discarded cell phones, recycling milk cartons, and switching to eco-friendly takeout containers in the company cafeteria.

In addition, Samsung Electro-Mechanics conducted "ZERO WAVE," an employee-participated ESG activity. By hosting a campaign to achieve "zero" in ESG practice areas, including △ Zero Waste (cutting down on waste emissions) △ Net Zero (reducing carbon emissions) △ Zero Water Scarcity (saving water), Samsung Electro-Mechanics encouraged the employees to actively take part in environmental preservation initiatives for a sustainable future, such as utilizing tumblers and eco bags.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics' sustainability efforts have been recognized by many rating agencies, and have made various achievements such as becoming the first domestic company to be included in the DJSI for 15 consecutive years, becoming the first in the industry to receive Carbon Trust "Carbon footprint" certification, being selected for the FTSE4Good Index for 13 consecutive years, and receiving "Platinum Level in Zero Waste to Landfill" certification at all domestic business sites.