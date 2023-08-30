▶Sejong/Busan sites have accomplished the Platinum levels for 'Zero Waste to Landfill' following its Suwon site… Obtained the highest level for its entire domestic locations▶Recognized to have achieved 100% of recycling rate via waste classification system improvement and resource circulation such as waste synthetic resins and wastewater sludge, etc. ▶ CEO Chang Duckhyun "aims to reinforce the investments in product development and manufacturing to respect the global environment"

On August 30, Samsung Electro-Mechanics (CEO & Representative Director Chang Duckhyun) has declared that its Sejong/Busan sites have achieved the Platinum levels for 'Zero Waste to Landfill' from UL Solutions, a global safety science company.

For its Suwon site, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has successfully achieved the Platinum level for two years in a row by accomplishing 100% average resource circulation rate following on from the last year. Additionally, as for its Sejong/Busan sites, Samsung Electro-Mechanics achieved the Platinum levels this year, thereby achieving the highest level for its entire domestic locations.

'Zero Waste to Landfill' awards Platinum (100%), Gold (99-95%) and Silver (94~90%) levels on the basis of the rates represented by the wastes that are reused as resources. As assessed by UL Solutions, this rating plays a role as global index for evaluating the resource circulation efforts exerted by enterprises.

Since 2019, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been expanding its investment in the waste recycling facilities after establishing its goal of 'Zero Waste to Landfill.' It has supplemented copper coagulation facilities in the wastewater treatment plant for the purpose of reusing a small amount of copper contained in the wastewater sludge, and also established a system for reusing 150 tons of wastewater sludge every month by installing high-efficiency dehydration facilities.

In particular, Sejong/Busan sites have been converting waste glasses and waste plaster boards into glass raw materials and cement supplementary materials respectively via waste classification system improvement instead of landfilling them.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been promoting a variety of campaigns and social contribution activities so that its officers and employees can enhance their awareness for resource circulation. Together with its 'Discarded Mobile Phone Collection Campaign' for gathering and reusing discarded mobile phone devices, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has gathered 1,357 devices for two years and donated 1,187 rolls of tissues made by reusing milk cartons.

Moreover, since June, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been implementing the 'ZERO WAVE' with its officers and employees as participants as a part of its ESG activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its establishment. In this way, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been participating in the 'Zero (0)' campaign for five ESG practice areas, including △ Zero Waste (reducing waste), △ Net Zero (reducing carbon), △ Zero Bias (reducing discrimination), △ Zero Water scarcity (saving water), and △ Zero social distance (reducing social distance).

CEO Chang Duckhyun of Samsung Electro-Mechanics has declared that "Samsung Electro-Mechanics will proactively reinforce its investment in product development and manufacturing by respecting the global environments as well as carbon-neutral business activities," commenting that "Samsung Electro-Mechanics is primarily focusing on the realization of environmental responsibility (Planet), pursuit of the social members' happiness (People), and sustainable growth (Progress) with an aim to stabilize itself as a reliable and honest enterprise in the global market."

In the meantime, Samsung Electro-Mechanics' sustainable management activities have been appreciated by a number of rating agencies. Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been recognized as a leading ESG enterprise, by being incorporated into the 'DJSI World Index' for fourteen consecutive years for the first time in Korea, obtaining the 'Carbon Footprint' from Carbon Trust for the first time within the industry, being included in FTSE4Good for thirteen years in a row or otherwise.