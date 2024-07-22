Samsung Electro Mechanics : has announced the release of a new automotive MLCC (1210 inch X7R 22㎌ 35V)
July 22, 2024 at 12:21 am EDT
2024.07.22
Samsung Electro-Mechanics has announced the release of a new automotive MLCC (1210 inch X7R 22㎌ 35V)
Achieves the highest capacitance of 22㎌ for automotive MLCCs in the 1210 inch (3.2×2.5mm) size, with X7R characteristics (-55 to 125℃) and a rated voltage of 35V
▷ The new compact high-capacitance multilayer ceramic capacitor, designated CL32B226KLV6PN# (hereafter referred to as "this product"), is designed for use in constrained spaces such as the 12V battery systems and 48V/12V bidirectional DC/DC converter output stages in automobiles. Mass production has begun, and samples are available upon request.
▷ This product maintains the same size (1210 inch) and high capacitance (22㎌) as the existing X7R lineup, but with an increased rated voltage from 16V to 35V.
▷ In the power output stage, it is required to have high voltage proof characteristics that can be stably used under Electrical Over Stress (EOS) conditions, as well as the miniaturization and high capacitance of MLCCs.
▷ Samsung Electro-Mechanics utilized proprietary fine-particle ceramic and electrode materials, along with ultra-precision stacking techniques, to develop this high-capacitance MLCC in the 1210 inch (3.2×2.5mm) size, rated at 35V.
Samsung
Size
Capacitance
Rated Voltage
TCC
CL32B226KLV6PN#
1210 inch
22㎌
35V
X7R
(X7R: Capacitance change rate in the temperature range of -55°C to 125°C: ±15%)
Characteristic data
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. published this content on
22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
22 July 2024 04:20:05 UTC.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of electronic components. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Component Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of passive elements such as multi layers ceramic capacitors (MLCC), inductors, chip resistors. The Module Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of module products, including camera modules and communication modules. The Board Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of semiconductor package substrates and high-density multilayer boards. The Company distributes its products in domestic and overseas markets such as America, Europe and Southeast Asian countries, China and Japan.