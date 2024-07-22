Samsung Electro-Mechanics has announced the release of a new automotive MLCC (1210 inch X7R 22㎌ 35V)

Achieves the highest capacitance of 22㎌ for automotive MLCCs in the 1210 inch (3.2×2.5mm) size, with X7R characteristics (-55 to 125℃) and a rated voltage of 35V



▷ The new compact high-capacitance multilayer ceramic capacitor, designated CL32B226KLV6PN# (hereafter referred to as "this product"), is designed for use in constrained spaces such as the 12V battery systems and 48V/12V bidirectional DC/DC converter output stages in automobiles. Mass production has begun, and samples are available upon request.

▷ This product maintains the same size (1210 inch) and high capacitance (22㎌) as the existing X7R lineup, but with an increased rated voltage from 16V to 35V.

▷ In the power output stage, it is required to have high voltage proof characteristics that can be stably used under Electrical Over Stress (EOS) conditions, as well as the miniaturization and high capacitance of MLCCs.

▷ Samsung Electro-Mechanics utilized proprietary fine-particle ceramic and electrode materials, along with ultra-precision stacking techniques, to develop this high-capacitance MLCC in the 1210 inch (3.2×2.5mm) size, rated at 35V.

Samsung Size Capacitance Rated Voltage TCC CL32B226KLV6PN#

1210 inch 22㎌ 35V X7R

(X7R: Capacitance change rate in the temperature range of -55°C to 125°C: ±15%)

Characteristic data

