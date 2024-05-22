Samsung Electro Mechanics : launches 2 types of automotive MLCC (1206 inch X7R 2.2nF 2000V, 1206 inch X7R 22nF 1000V)
May 21, 2024 at 09:11 pm EDT
Share
Tech - Article2024.05.22
Samsung Electro-Mechanics launches 2 types of automotive MLCC (1206 inch X7R 2.2nF 2000V, 1206 inch X7R 22nF 1000V)
Close
Share on Facebook
Copy url
Realizing 1206 inch (3.2×1.6mm) size, X7R (-55 to 125℃), capacitance of 2.2~22nF at a rated voltage of 1000V or higher.
▷ We have developed CL31B222KJHRPN# and CL31B223KIHRPN# high-voltage ceramic capacitors specially designed for xEV and started mass production. Samples are now available.
▷ This product is a high-voltage Class 2 (high dielectric constant system) product that has doubled the capacitance compared with existing products of the same size and rated voltage, and also meets the design requirements of 400V~800V fast-charging systems that demand power efficiency and high-speed stability.
▷ With the electrification and advanced functionality of automobiles, the number of MLCCs installed in a vehicle is rapidly increasing, and as a result, miniaturization of MLCCs, voltage stability and capacitance expansion are continuously required.
▷ Samsung Electro-Mechanics continues to expand its range of high voltage MLCCs with a rated voltage of 1000V or higher using its unique ceramic and electrode technology.
Samsung
Size
Capacitance
Rated Voltage
TCC
CL31B222KJHRPN#
1206 inch
2.2nF
2000V
X7R
CL31B223KIHRPN#
1206 inch
22nF
1000V
X7R
(X7R: Capacitance change rate in the temperature range of -55°C to 125°C: ±15%)
Frequency Characteristics
Related Keywords
#Product details
#Product Inquiry
#Previous Article
#Vehicle Product Lineup
Related Articles
Tech2024.04.22
Samsung Electro-Mechanics releases the world's first automotive MLCC in 0402 inch size, X7S, 1㎌, 16V.
Tech2024.03.20
Samsung Electro-Mechanics launches new MLCC (0603 inch, C0G, 100V, 10㎋) for vehicles
Tech2024.02.19
Samsung Electro-Mechanics has launched a new product MLCC, 1210 inch, X7R, 630V, 100㎋ for vehicle.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. published this content on
22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
22 May 2024 01:10:03 UTC.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of electronic components. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Component Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of passive elements such as multi layers ceramic capacitors (MLCC), inductors, chip resistors. The Module Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of module products, including camera modules and communication modules. The Board Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of semiconductor package substrates and high-density multilayer boards. The Company distributes its products in domestic and overseas markets such as America, Europe and Southeast Asian countries, China and Japan.