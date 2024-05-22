Tech - Article2024.05.22
Samsung Electro-Mechanics launches 2 types of automotive MLCC (1206 inch X7R 2.2nF 2000V, 1206 inch X7R 22nF 1000V)
Realizing 1206 inch (3.2×1.6mm) size, X7R (-55 to 125℃), capacitance of 2.2~22nF at a rated voltage of 1000V or higher.


▷ We have developed CL31B222KJHRPN# and CL31B223KIHRPN# high-voltage ceramic capacitors specially designed for xEV and started mass production. Samples are now available.

▷ This product is a high-voltage Class 2 (high dielectric constant system) product that has doubled the capacitance compared with existing products of the same size and rated voltage, and also meets the design requirements of 400V~800V fast-charging systems that demand power efficiency and high-speed stability.

▷ With the electrification and advanced functionality of automobiles, the number of MLCCs installed in a vehicle is rapidly increasing, and as a result, miniaturization of MLCCs, voltage stability and capacitance expansion are continuously required.

▷ Samsung Electro-Mechanics continues to expand its range of high voltage MLCCs with a rated voltage of 1000V or higher using its unique ceramic and electrode technology.

Samsung Size Capacitance Rated Voltage TCC
CL31B222KJHRPN#
 1206 inch 2.2nF 2000V X7R
CL31B223KIHRPN#
 1206 inch 22nF 1000V X7R

(X7R: Capacitance change rate in the temperature range of -55°C to 125°C: ±15%)

Frequency Characteristics

Disclaimer

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 01:10:03 UTC.