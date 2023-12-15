Official SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD. press release
Samsung Electro Mechanics : launches new MLCC for automotive high temperature applications up to 150℃ 0402 inch 1nF 100V
December 15, 2023 at 01:33 am EST
Samsung Electro-Mechanics launches new MLCC for automotive high temperature applications up to 150℃ 0402 inch 1nF 100V
World's first high temperature (150℃), 0402 inch (1.0×0.5mm) size, 1㎋ capacitance at 100V rating
▷ We have developed and started mass production of CL05G102JC51PN#, a multilayer ceramic capacitor for high temperature applications suitable for the powertrain/ safety area of automobiles. Samples are available.
▷ This product has been miniaturized from the existing 0603 inch (1.6×0.8mm) size to 0402 inch (1.0×0.5mm) at the corresponding capacitance and rated voltage.
▷ While the number of MLCCs mounted on one vehicle is rapidly increasing due to the electrification and high functionality of automobiles, MLCCs applied to powertrains, which are core driving devices such as the engine of an internal combustion engine and the motor of an electric vehicle, require high-temperature reliability to ensure operation in extreme environments.
▷ In response, Samsung Electro-Mechanics applied its own atomization of ceramic and electrode materials and ultra-precision lamination method to expand product coverage from 0402 inch (1.0×0.5mm) size and 100V rating to X8G class 1nF region.
Samsung
Size
Capacitance
Rated Voltage
TCC
CL05G102JC51PN#
0402 inch
1nF(1000pF)
100V
X8G
X8G (Capacitance Change rate in -55 ~ +150℃) : 0±30ppm/℃
C0G (Capacitance Change rate in -55 ~ +125℃) : 0±30ppm/℃
Lineup for High Temperature Automotive MLCC (150℃)
Size, Rated Voltage
Capacitance
Remark
0402 inch (1.0×0.5mm), 100V
270pF
330pF
470pF
680pF
1,000pF
New
0603 inch (1.6×0.8mm), 100V
270pF
330pF
470pF
680pF
1,000pF
Characteristics data
▶ Product details can be found here.
▶ Inquiries: Please click here for product related inquiries.
▶ For the Samsung Electro-Mechanics vehicle product lineup, please see here.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2023 06:31:29 UTC.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of electronic components. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Component Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of passive elements such as multi layers ceramic capacitors (MLCC), inductors, chip resistors. The Module Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of module products, including camera modules and communication modules. The Board Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of semiconductor package substrates and high-density multilayer boards. The Company distributes its products in domestic and overseas markets such as America, Europe and Southeast Asian countries, China and Japan.