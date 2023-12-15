Samsung Electro-Mechanics launches new MLCC for automotive high temperature applications up to 150℃ 0402 inch 1nF 100V

World's first high temperature (150℃), 0402 inch (1.0×0.5mm) size, 1㎋ capacitance at 100V rating

▷ We have developed and started mass production of CL05G102JC51PN# , a multilayer ceramic capacitor for high temperature applications suitable for the powertrain/ safety area of automobiles. Samples are available.

▷ This product has been miniaturized from the existing 0603 inch (1.6×0.8mm) size to 0402 inch (1.0×0.5mm) at the corresponding capacitance and rated voltage.

▷ While the number of MLCCs mounted on one vehicle is rapidly increasing due to the electrification and high functionality of automobiles, MLCCs applied to powertrains, which are core driving devices such as the engine of an internal combustion engine and the motor of an electric vehicle, require high-temperature reliability to ensure operation in extreme environments.

▷ In response, Samsung Electro-Mechanics applied its own atomization of ceramic and electrode materials and ultra-precision lamination method to expand product coverage from 0402 inch (1.0×0.5mm) size and 100V rating to X8G class 1nF region.

Samsung Size Capacitance Rated Voltage TCC CL05G102JC51PN#

0402 inch 1nF(1000pF) 100V X8G

X8G (Capacitance Change rate in -55 ~ +150℃) : 0±30ppm/℃

C0G (Capacitance Change rate in -55 ~ +125℃) : 0±30ppm/℃

Lineup for High Temperature Automotive MLCC (150℃)

Size, Rated Voltage Capacitance Remark 0402 inch (1.0×0.5mm), 100V 270pF 330pF 470pF 680pF 1,000pF New 0603 inch (1.6×0.8mm), 100V 270pF 330pF 470pF 680pF 1,000pF

Characteristics data

