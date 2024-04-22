Tech - Article2024.04.22
Samsung Electro-Mechanics releases the world's first automotive MLCC in 0402 inch size, X7S, 1㎌, 16V.
Close
  • Share on Facebook
  • Copy url

Achieved the highest capacitance of 1μF for automotive MLCCs at rated 16V in 0402 inch (1.0×0.5mm) size.

▷ Developed and began mass production of the multilayer ceramic capacitor CL05Y105KO66PN#, which can be widely used for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) applications in vehicles. Samples are now available.

▷ The product maintains the same capacitance as the existing 0603 inch (1.6×0.8mm) size while expanding the rated voltage up to 16V, thus satisfying both voltage stability and miniaturization requirements, making it possible to replace the existing 0603 inch size.

▷ With the increasing sophistication of automotive functionalities, the use of SoCs and SiPs within vehicles is increasing, leading to a continuous demand for the miniaturization of MLCCs and the expansion of their capacitance.

▷ To respond to this technology, Samsung Electro-Mechanics is continuously expanding its lineup of small-sized, high-capacitance MLCCs for automotive applications with unique ceramic & electrode technology and ultra precise lamination methods.

Samsung Size Capacitance Rated Voltage TCC Remarks
CL05Y105KO66PN#
 0402 inch 1㎌ 16V X7S World's First

(X7S: Capacitance change rate in the temperature range of -55°C to 125°C: ±22%)

Characteristic data

Related Keywords

#Product details

#Product Inquiry

#Previous Article

#Vehicle Product Lineup

Related Articles

  • Tech2024.03.20

    Samsung Electro-Mechanics launches new MLCC (0603 inch, C0G, 100V, 10㎋) for vehicles

  • Tech2024.02.19

    Samsung Electro-Mechanics has launched a new product MLCC, 1210 inch, X7R, 630V, 100㎋ for vehicle.

  • Tech2024.01.17

    Samsung Electro-Mechanics has launched new CLLC resonant MLCC, 22nF, 1000V product for OBC (On-Board Charger)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 07:19:05 UTC.