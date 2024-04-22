Samsung Electro Mechanics : releases the world's first automotive MLCC in 0402 inch size, X7S, 1㎌, 16V.
April 22, 2024 at 03:20 am EDT
Share
Tech - Article2024.04.22
Samsung Electro-Mechanics releases the world's first automotive MLCC in 0402 inch size, X7S, 1㎌, 16V.
Close
Share on Facebook
Copy url
Achieved the highest capacitance of 1μF for automotive MLCCs at rated 16V in 0402 inch (1.0×0.5mm) size.
▷ Developed and began mass production of the multilayer ceramic capacitor CL05Y105KO66PN#, which can be widely used for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) applications in vehicles. Samples are now available.
▷ The product maintains the same capacitance as the existing 0603 inch (1.6×0.8mm) size while expanding the rated voltage up to 16V, thus satisfying both voltage stability and miniaturization requirements, making it possible to replace the existing 0603 inch size.
▷ With the increasing sophistication of automotive functionalities, the use of SoCs and SiPs within vehicles is increasing, leading to a continuous demand for the miniaturization of MLCCs and the expansion of their capacitance.
▷ To respond to this technology, Samsung Electro-Mechanics is continuously expanding its lineup of small-sized, high-capacitance MLCCs for automotive applications with unique ceramic & electrode technology and ultra precise lamination methods.
Samsung
Size
Capacitance
Rated Voltage
TCC
Remarks
CL05Y105KO66PN#
0402 inch
1㎌
16V
X7S
World's First
(X7S: Capacitance change rate in the temperature range of -55°C to 125°C: ±22%)
Characteristic data
Related Keywords
#Product details
#Product Inquiry
#Previous Article
#Vehicle Product Lineup
Related Articles
Tech2024.03.20
Samsung Electro-Mechanics launches new MLCC (0603 inch, C0G, 100V, 10㎋) for vehicles
Tech2024.02.19
Samsung Electro-Mechanics has launched a new product MLCC, 1210 inch, X7R, 630V, 100㎋ for vehicle.
Tech2024.01.17
Samsung Electro-Mechanics has launched new CLLC resonant MLCC, 22nF, 1000V product for OBC (On-Board Charger)
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. published this content on
22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
22 April 2024 07:19:05 UTC.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of electronic components. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Component Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of passive elements such as multi layers ceramic capacitors (MLCC), inductors, chip resistors. The Module Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of module products, including camera modules and communication modules. The Board Solution segment is involved in the production and sale of semiconductor package substrates and high-density multilayer boards. The Company distributes its products in domestic and overseas markets such as America, Europe and Southeast Asian countries, China and Japan.