▶ Selected six times as Platinum Club, the highest grade in Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) climate change response assessment- Maintained nine inductions into the "Hall of Fame" since its initial induction in 2014- Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by converting into renewable energy at overseas business sites and implementing energy-saving initiatives, etc.

▶ Received the Excellence Award in water management assessment from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for two years in a row

▶ CEO Chang Duckhyun "Aligning Samsung Electro-Mechanics environment with business activities and strategies"- Operating an ESG committee within the board of directors to deliberate on environmental management issues- Recognized for ESG performance, including first in the industry to receive Carbon Trust "Carbon footprint" certification and Platinum Level in "Zero Waste to Landfill" certification at all domestic business sites.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics announced on March 13 that it was selected as "Platinum Club," the highest grade in the 2023 CDP Climate Change Response Assessment. Having participated in CDP since 2009, Samsung Electro-Mechanics was inducted into the "CDP Hall of Fame" nine times, demonstrating its excellence in carbon management.

Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) is a Global Non-Profit Organization that provides climate change response strategies, greenhouse gas emissions information, and reduction initiatives of major global listed companies to investors and financial institutions each year. The CDP evaluation results are recognized as the most reliable sustainability management evaluation index along with the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4Good index, etc.

The CDP climate change response assessment evaluated 89 items, including greenhouse gas emissions calculation and verification, reduction targets, etc. for 23,000 global and 211 domestic companies.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics also received high scores in all evaluation items including: ▲ Disclosure of greenhouse gas (Scope 3) emissions generated in all product processing/transportation/disposal processes ▲ Reducing greenhouse gas emissions through conversion to renewable energy at overseas business sites and implementing energy-saving projects ▲ Analysis of future climate impact through climate adaptation scenarios provided by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and was selected as the highest grade.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics received the Excellence Award for two consecutive years in the CDP's water management assessment, which evaluates water resources sector. As of the end of 2022, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has achieved a water reuse rate of approximately 26% at domestic and overseas business sites by setting goals and taking proactive measures to cut down on water consumption.

Chang Duckhyun, CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, said "Climate change response and resource circulation activities are linked with management strategies and actions for environmental management," adding "In the future, Samsung Electro-Mechanics will actively strengthen investments in developing and producing environmentally conscious products."

In order to oversee and supervise Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies and key matters at the board level, Samsung Electro-Mechanics established an ESG committee within the board of directors in 2021, and appointed an external director with climate-related expertise as the ESG chairman. The ESG committee deliberates and implements environmental management policies such as switching to renewable energy sources and reducing energy consumption.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics' sustainability efforts have been recognized by many rating agencies, and have made various achievements such as becoming the first domestic company to be included in the DJSI for 15 consecutive years, becoming the first in the industry to receive Carbon Trust "Carbon footprint" certification, being selected for the FTSE4Good Index for 13 consecutive years, and receiving "Platinum Level in Zero Waste to Landfill" certification at all domestic business sites.