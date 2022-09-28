Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A009150   KR7009150004

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD.

(A009150)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-26
119500.00 KRW   -0.83%
03:13aVietnam tech firm FPT produces country's first semiconductor chips
RE
08/22South Korean Indexes Fall for Fourth Day Straight on US Fed’s Stringent Monetary Policy; Samsung, SK Hynix Lose Over 1%
MT
08/16Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Vietnam tech firm FPT produces country's first semiconductor chips

09/28/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Illustration picture of semiconductor chips on a circuit board

HANOI (Reuters) - FPT Semiconductor, a unit of Vietnam's leading tech company FPT, launched its first line of semiconductor chips used in medical devices on Wednesday, part of the company's efforts to enter the competitive global industry.

The company said in a statement it aims to supply 25 million chips globally by 2023 and is eyeing Japan, Taiwan, China and the United States as key markets for the chips that are used in everything from consumer electronics to aerospace and have been in high demand due to supply chain disruptions since the pandemic.

Global semiconductor makers have in recent years been betting on the Southeast Asian country, already a major regional manufacturing hub, as an alternative production destination to China.

Samsung said it will begin making semiconductor parts in Vietnam in July, 2023 after injecting $920 million into its plant in northern province of Thai Nguyen earlier this year. Intel increased its Vietnam chip investment by nearly 50% in 2021.

Vietnam's total chip production has the potential to grow into a $1.65 billion industry by 2025, according to an August report by U.S. market research company Technavio.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FPT CORPORATION -1.23% 80500 End-of-day quote.3.87%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.30% 26.89 Delayed Quote.-47.63%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.44% 476.856 Real-time Quote.-34.31%
SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD. -0.83% 119500 End-of-day quote.-39.49%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.56% 54200 End-of-day quote.-30.78%
