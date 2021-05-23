Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon Echo Buds 2 Review : A More Affordable Alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro

05/23/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Nicole Nguyen

I've worn earbuds more over this past year than any other. Between video calls and workouts at home, it felt like I was constantly putting some sort of implement in my ear.

Wireless earbuds have become essential -- as has noise-canceling technology to drown out the sounds of housemates. If you're looking for a new pair, and are leery of dropping $249 on Apple's shiny Pro 'pods, consider Amazon's recent update to its Bluetooth buds.

The second-generation Echo Buds have active noise cancellation and built-in, hands-free Alexa. They're smaller and sound better than the previous model -- and they're cheaper too.

The price -- $120, or $140 with a wireless charging case -- is why these headphones are worth your attention. Noise-canceling earbuds from companies like Apple, Samsung and Bose all cost over $200. For significantly less, Amazon's set offers similar audio quality and sound-blocking cancellation, with some trade-offs.

Active noise-canceling doesn't only seal out sound; it uses microphones to listen to ambient noise, then generates opposing sound waves to eradicate it. (If it helps, think of lining peaks with troughs, and troughs with peaks.) Good noise canceling is difficult to do, especially in small, marble-size earbuds.

The AirPods Pro are my gold standard. They can't isolate sound like bulkier over-ear headsets, but they successfully reduce daily din to levels that allow me to concentrate. During indoor and outdoor testing, I was surprised how well the Echo Buds 2 active noise cancellation held up in comparison -- and for $130 less.

Outside, the grumble of passing trucks and the howling wind were imperceptible. Inside, I could hear my husband on his video call, until I put on music. Then, his voice faded into the background.

Noise canceling has to start with a secure seal. A range of ear-tip sizes (S, M, L, and XL) plus three pairs of optional ear-support wings are included in the box. You can test the fit in the Alexa app. A chime plays and rates the quality of your seal. With the default medium tips installed, my fit was "good." Adding wings bumped my grade to "great." My ears did feel sore after wearing the buds all day. Downsizing to small tips eliminated the pain, but broke the seal.

A snug fit also improves the audio experience. Modern pop such as Griff's "Black Hole" and classics like The Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go" sound great in the Echo Buds. The bass is particularly punchy, and the treble is clean. Competitors I've tested do produce more balanced audio, but at a much higher price.

The Echo Buds' feature set is generally on par with competitors'. I got an industry-standard 5 hours and 15 minutes of battery life, with noise canceling on and music playing. When you're on the phone, an adjustable "sidetone" allows you to hear your own voice. There are programmable tap controls: a single tap can pause media, while a double tap answers a call.

In other respects, the earbuds don't meet the mark in the same way pricier buds do. For one, the important "pass through" mode -- which allows you to hear outside sounds clearly while wearing the headphones -- produces a noticeable, unnatural hissing.

You can only use Alexa hands-free while the buds are connected to a phone with the Alexa app. And while the assistant was fine at recognizing my voice, and telling me the weather outside or the date, Alexa had some trouble with other requests: "Set a timer for one minute" consistently yielded a "Sorry, I'm having trouble" response. An Amazon spokesman said the Echo Buds team wasn't aware of the bug or how to fix it.

I often recommend that people get earbuds made by the same maker of their devices. They're often optimized for connection reliability and pairing. But at this price, the new Echo Buds are a tempting proposition.

And if past Amazon deals are any indication, they'll probably be even cheaper when Prime Day rolls around.

For more WSJ Technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines,

sign up for our weekly newsletter

.

Write to Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-21 0914ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.37% 3203.08 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.75% 80100 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
09:15aAMAZON ECHO BUDS 2 REVIEW  : A More Affordable Alternative to Apple's AirPods Pr..
DJ
05/22U.S.-China Tech Fight Opens New Front in Ethiopia
DJ
05/21Apple's Tim Cook Takes Witness Stand in Antitrust Fight -- 6th Update
DJ
05/21SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : South Korea seeks tax cuts for U.S. investment by firms s..
RE
05/21Apple's Tim Cook Takes Witness Stand in Antitrust Fight -- 5th Update
DJ
05/21Apple's Tim Cook Takes Witness Stand in Antitrust Fight -- 4th Update
DJ
05/21QUALCOMM INCORPORATED  : S.Korea seeks tax cuts for U.S. investment by firms suc..
RE
05/21MARKET CHATTER : Samsung Teams Up with Google to Develop Unified Smartwatch Oper..
MT
05/21Vietnam scrambles to keep COVID-19 from disrupting industry supply chains
RE
05/21Vietnam scrambles to keep COVID-19 from disrupting industry supply chains
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 267 747 B 237 B 237 B
Net income 2021 36 334 B 32,2 B 32,2 B
Net cash 2021 114 057 B 101 B 101 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 538 250 B 478 B 477 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 106 378,38 KRW
Last Close Price 80 100,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.11%477 999
HTC CORPORATION12.68%1 014
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-29.01%778
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-18.23%610
JNTC CO., LTD.-14.17%500
UNIDEVICE AG-4.10%43