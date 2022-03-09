Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  03-07
69500 KRW   -0.86%
09:50aApple to chime louder in Asia with 5G iPhone SE
RE
05:53aContracts shield Asia's EV battery makers from nickel surge, for now
RE
03/08Factbox-Apple upgrades iPhone SE and iPad Air, launches Mac Studio
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple to chime louder in Asia with 5G iPhone SE

03/09/2022 | 09:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store, as Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 went on sale in Brooklyn, New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc's low-cost 5G model should enhance the iPhone maker's appeal in Asia where it is in a stiff battle with multiple rivals from Samsung to Vivo, analysts believe.

After focusing on high-end phones during the pandemic-induced supply chain crisis, Apple this week unveiled 5G connectivity to its iPhone SE - for $429 - which is likely to attract more lower-end buyers in emerging markets.

"The new 3rd gen iPhone SE could be effective in gaining incremental share among price sensitive consumers, especially in Asia," Cowen and Company brokerage said, citing China and India in particular.

Counterpoint Research said the earlier 4G iPhone SE accounted for 12% of total iPhone sales from its launch in Q2 2020 until the end of 2021, with Japan the biggest market after the United States.

'DEMAND TO OPEN UP'

"This time we expect demand to open up more across other markets like Europe, SE (South East) Asia and Korea - regions where many consumers stayed away because of the lack of 5G support (for the older SE)," Counterpoint Research analyst Sujeong Lim said.

The world's most valuable company with a market capitalization around $2.6 trillion, Apple achieved its highest ever market share in China at the end of last year, surpassing Huawei to become the best seller, according to a previous Counterpoint.

Cowen and Company analyst Krish Sankar said the new small-screen 5G phone's $30 price hike from the 4G version should cover most extra costs from the enhanced technology, though margins would be lower compared to the $699 iPhone 13 mini.

He estimated the iPhone SE would generate gross margin between 42%-54%, or roughly half the gross profit for each device compared with the iPhone 13 mini.

"We believe a renewed affordable iPhone SE lineup should buoy consumer interest in iPhones versus investor fears of sharp declines," Citi analyst Jim Suva said.

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

By Siddarth S and Nivedita Balu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.38% 160.0099 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
BELIEVE 8.07% 11.714 Real-time Quote.-35.79%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.86% 69500 End-of-day quote.-11.24%
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 311 890 B 252 B 252 B
Net income 2022 45 142 B 36,5 B 36,5 B
Net cash 2022 122 269 B 98,9 B 98,9 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 466 906 B 378 B 378 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 69 500,00 KRW
Average target price 101 289,47 KRW
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Chief Executive Officer
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.24%377 829
APPLE INC.-11.34%2 569 333
XIAOMI CORPORATION-31.53%41 131
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-20.34%20 316
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.00%15 329
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-27.21%1 012