Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asian equities diverge from record-setting world stocks; dollar steady

08/13/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares again ignored record highs hit elsewhere in the world to fall on Friday, with declines in chip manufacturers weighing on several markets, though Australia bucked the trend.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.87%, and was down 1.09% for the week.

Traders say the weakness is due to worries about the potential for new regulatory crackdowns in China and the fallout from the surging Delta variant of the new coronavirus in several countries in the region.

South Korea https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-koreans-told-cut-holiday-travel-work-remotely-amid-rising-covid-wave-2021-08-13 and Thailand https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-reports-record-22782-coronavirus-cases-2021-08-12 both reported record daily case totals this week, and increasing social restrictions in China to fight its latest COVID-19 outbreak are hurting the country's travel and hospitality sectors https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-reports-111-new-coronavirus-cases-vs-143-day-earlier-2021-08-11.

Japan's Nikkei was broadly flat, with declines among chip makers neutralising gains elsewhere. The yen-based MSCI Japan semiconductor index fell 1.73%.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that while prices are still rising, global semiconductor supply is catching up with demand and they expect earnings growth expectations to reverse.

South Korea's KOSPI dropped 1.4% and was set for its sharpest weekly decline since January, with Samsung Electronics falling 3.5%, even as its Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole.

Chinese blue chips fell 0.76%. dragged down by its local semiconductor sub-index, which fell 3.4%.

More broadly, "rising regulatory and geopolitical risks are weighing on medium-term growth prospects (in China), especially in segments targeted by national reform or security effort," private bank UBP said in an note.

However, Australia's ASX200 rose 0.53% to a record high, lifted by healthcare and technology companies.

"For the most part (Australia) was not directly impacted by the crackdown by Chinese authorities on the tech sector," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG markets.

Overnight, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe hit another record high, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 also closed at record highs for the third consecutive day.

Earlier, European stocks had equalled their longest winning streak since 2017, closing up 0.1% and extending gains for a ninth consecutive session.

The dollar held firm on Friday, staying near its highest level in four months against a basket of currencies, as investors looked for more hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its plans to reduce monetary stimulus.

Nearly two-thirds of economists https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fed-unveil-bond-buying-taper-plan-next-month-jobless-rate-fall-slowly-2021-08-13 polled by Reuters said the Fed is likely to announce a taper of its asset purchases - currently set at $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities per month - at its September meeting.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last 1.3506%, compared to its U.S. close of 1.367%.

Oil prices fell for a second straight day after the International Energy Agency warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply.

(Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
02:05aAsian equities diverge from record-setting world stocks; dollar steady
RE
12:36aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Lee freed on parole, showing Samsung's might in South Kore..
AQ
08/12SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Group chief Lee released from prison on parole
AQ
08/12SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Paroled Samsung heir apologies for causing public concern
AQ
08/12Samsung SDI considering building battery plant in Illinois, says senator
RE
08/12Samsung unit considers building battery plant in Illinois -senator
RE
08/12Foxconn says watching for impact from worsening COVID-19 in Asia
RE
08/12SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Qualcomm, Samsung, and Google Define Next Wave of Premium ..
AQ
08/12S.Korean stocks slip for sixth day as chip shares dive
RE
08/12SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Lee appears at trial ahead of parole release
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 274 042 B 235 B 235 B
Net income 2021 38 906 B 33,3 B 33,3 B
Net cash 2021 110 992 B 95,0 B 95,0 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 518 757 B 446 B 444 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 77 000,00 KRW
Average target price 102 777,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.94%445 893
HTC CORPORATION22.60%1 112
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-24.57%821
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-7.93%687
JNTC CO., LTD.-14.96%480
UNIDEVICE AG-13.11%37