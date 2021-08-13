Asian equities diverge from record-setting world stocks; dollar steady

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares again ignored
record highs hit elsewhere in the world to fall on Friday, with
declines in chip manufacturers weighing on several markets,
though Australia bucked the trend.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.87%, and was down 1.09% for the week.
Traders say the weakness is due to worries about the
potential for new regulatory crackdowns in China and the fallout
from the surging Delta variant of the new coronavirus in several
countries in the region.
South Korea https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-koreans-told-cut-holiday-travel-work-remotely-amid-rising-covid-wave-2021-08-13
and Thailand https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-reports-record-22782-coronavirus-cases-2021-08-12
both reported record daily case totals this week, and
increasing social restrictions in China to fight its latest
COVID-19 outbreak are hurting the country's travel and
hospitality sectors https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-reports-111-new-coronavirus-cases-vs-143-day-earlier-2021-08-11.
Japan's Nikkei was broadly flat, with declines among
chip makers neutralising gains elsewhere. The yen-based MSCI
Japan semiconductor index fell 1.73%.
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that while prices
are still rising, global semiconductor supply is catching up
with demand and they expect earnings growth expectations to
reverse.
South Korea's KOSPI dropped 1.4% and was set for its
sharpest weekly decline since January, with Samsung Electronics
falling 3.5%, even as its Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee,
convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole.
Chinese blue chips fell 0.76%. dragged down by its
local semiconductor sub-index, which fell 3.4%.
More broadly, "rising regulatory and geopolitical risks are
weighing on medium-term growth prospects (in China), especially
in segments targeted by national reform or security effort,"
private bank UBP said in an note.
However, Australia's ASX200 rose 0.53% to a record
high, lifted by healthcare and technology companies.
"For the most part (Australia) was not directly impacted by
the crackdown by Chinese authorities on the tech sector," said
Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG markets.
Overnight, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
hit another record high, and the Dow Jones
Industrial Average and S&P 500 also closed at
record highs for the third consecutive day.
Earlier, European stocks had equalled their longest
winning streak since 2017, closing up 0.1% and extending gains
for a ninth consecutive session.
The dollar held firm on Friday, staying near its
highest level in four months against a basket of currencies, as
investors looked for more hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve on
its plans to reduce monetary stimulus.
Nearly two-thirds of economists https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fed-unveil-bond-buying-taper-plan-next-month-jobless-rate-fall-slowly-2021-08-13
polled by Reuters said the Fed is likely to announce a taper of
its asset purchases - currently set at $80 billion of Treasuries
and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities per month - at its
September meeting.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was last 1.3506%, compared to its U.S. close of 1.367%.
Oil prices fell for a second straight day after the
International Energy Agency warned that demand growth for crude
and its products had slowed sharply.
(Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)