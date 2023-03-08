Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-06
60700.00 KRW   -1.30%
10:32aChina's Sunny Optical Technology plans $2.5 billion investment in Vietnam
RE
06:24aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fed Tightening Fears -2-
DJ
06:12aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

China's Sunny Optical Technology plans $2.5 billion investment in Vietnam

03/08/2023 | 10:32am EST
HANOI (Reuters) - China's Sunny Optical Technology Group is planning to invest up to $2.5 billion to develop an optical production complex in northern Vietnam, the local government said on Wednesday.

The complex would cover an area of between 26 and 40 hectares in Yen Binh Industrial Park in Thai Nguyen province, the provincial People's Committee said in a statement, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the lens maker and the province.

Construction of the facility would take five years upon the granting of an investment licence by the local authorities, the committee said, adding it would supply electronics and automobile industries.

Thai Nguyen province, 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of Hanoi, is currently home to Samsung Electronics' largest Vietnam-based smartphone factory.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.30% 60700 End-of-day quote.9.76%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED -3.33% 89.95 Delayed Quote.0.22%
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 273 163 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2023 14 335 B 10,9 B 10,9 B
Net cash 2023 113 746 B 86,5 B 86,5 B
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 404 496 B 308 B 308 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 60 700,00 KRW
Average target price 76 307,69 KRW
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.76%309 434
HTC CORPORATION16.52%1 751
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED13.44%733
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.41%618
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED22.80%362
JNTC CO., LTD.26.49%323