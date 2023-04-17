Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-13
65100.00 KRW   -1.51%
07:12aChina smartphone sales rise to more than 70% of Russian market
RE
06:07aWaiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative
RE
06:02aSamsung Electronics Workers Agree to 4.1% Pay Hike in 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China smartphone sales rise to more than 70% of Russian market

04/17/2023 | 07:12am EDT
Logo of Apple is seen next to logos of Huawei at a smartphone store in Beijing

(Reuters) - Chinese smartphones made up more than 70% of the Russian market in the first quarter of 2023, consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado said, up from around 50% last year.

China's smartphone surge comes after Samsung and Apple both curtailed sales in Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, with Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi and Realme now occupying the market's top two spots.

Moscow is becoming more dependent on Beijing, having sharply raised its use of the yuan, increased energy supplies to China and started selling more Chinese-branded cars as Western automakers leave Russia.

Apple and Samsung have dropped to third and fourth spot respectively, from first and third in 2022, Russia's leading consumer electronics retailer M.Video said.

"Demand for brands from China in quantity terms increased by 42% relative to last year, and their total share was over 70%," M.Video added in a statement on Monday.

Russia is trying to wean itself off Western technology and the Kremlin told officials involved in preparations for the 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, Kommersant newspaper reported last month.

The Kremlin has also moved to allow Russian companies to ship in some products, including smartphones, without the license holder's permission in so-called parallel imports.

Analysts say that most devices are imported from China, but the Vedomosti newspaper in February cited research by GS Group, which said that parallel imports had helped iPhone imports from India double in 2022 compared with the year before.

Last year, M.Video and mobile operator MTS began selling discounted and used smartphones, offering Russian consumers cheaper alternatives as Western sanctions contributed to economic contraction and falling wages.

M.Video noted that demand for smartphones was recovering in the first quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.21% 165.21 Delayed Quote.27.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.05% 4.607792 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.00% 8.522088 Delayed Quote.2.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.04% 5.1405 Delayed Quote.0.91%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.05% 7.5424 Delayed Quote.2.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.19% 0.083819 Delayed Quote.0.70%
M.VIDEO 0.75% 202 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.51% 65100 End-of-day quote.17.72%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 6.8696 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.01% 6.8691 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.00% 81.4253 Delayed Quote.14.13%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 3.60% 12.66 Delayed Quote.11.70%
Financials
Sales 2023 269 867 B 207 B 207 B
Net income 2023 10 967 B 8,40 B 8,40 B
Net cash 2023 96 299 B 73,8 B 73,8 B
P/E ratio 2023 39,9x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 434 056 B 332 B 332 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 65 100,00 KRW
Average target price 78 820,51 KRW
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.17.72%332 470
HTC CORPORATION15.44%1 747
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED22.87%799
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.18%649
JNTC CO., LTD.37.01%353
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-10.53%264
