Chips tech firm Arm sues Qualcomm and Nuvia for breach of license and trademark

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chip technology firm Arm
Ltd, which is owned by Softbank Group Corp, said on
Wednesday it has sued Qualcomm Inc and Qualcomm's
recently acquired chip design firm Nuvia Inc for breach of
license agreements and trademark infringement.
Arm is seeking an injunction that would require Qualcomm to
destroy the designs developed under Nuvia’s license agreements
with Arm, which Arm said could not be transferred to Qualcomm
without Arm approval. Qualcomm acquired Nuvia for $1.4 billion
last year.
Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The lawsuit represents a major break between Qualcomm and
Arm, one of its most important technology partners that Qualcomm
relied on for years after Qualcomm stopped work on designing its
own custom computing cores.
But the two companies have been at odds for years, with some
inside Qualcomm complaining privately that Arm’s slackening pace
of innovation is causing Qualcomm’s chips to fall behind Apple’s
processors in performance.
Qualcomm bought Nuvia - a firm founded by former Apple chip
architects - to reboot its efforts to make custom computing
cores that would be different from standard Arm designs used by
rivals such as Taiwan chip designer MediaTek Inc..
It said at the time it planned to use the new technology for
its smartphone, laptop and automotive processors. The deal
marked a big push by Qualcomm to reestablish a leading position
in chip performance after several years of high-profile patent
licensing litigation with rival Apple and regulatory
authorities.
While Qualcomm and Apple have resolved disputes over
Qualcomm's patent royalties, Nuvia executives and Apple have
been at loggerheads. In 2019, Apple sued Nuvia's Chief Executive
Gerard Williams III, alleging Williams recruited Apple employees
to Nuvia while he was still employed at Apple. Apple did not sue
Nuvia itself, nor did it allege any intellectual property theft.
The deal was seen as a way for Qualcomm to lessen its
reliance on Arm. Most of Qualcomm's chips have used computing
cores licensed directly from Arm, while Nuvia's cores use Arm's
underlying architecture but are custom designs.
For Qualcomm, using more custom core designs - a move that
Apple has also made - could lower some licensing costs to Arm in
the short term and make it easier to move to a rival
architecture in the longer term.
(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee and Stephen Ellis
Editing by Nick Zieminski)