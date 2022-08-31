Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  30/08/2022
59700.00 KRW   +1.53%
07:43pChips tech firm Arm sues Qualcomm and Nuvia for breach of license and trademark
RE
07:33pChips tech firm Arm sues Qualcomm and Nuvia for breach of license and trademark
RE
11:45aSouth Korean Stocks End in Green for Second Straight Session
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chips tech firm Arm sues Qualcomm and Nuvia for breach of license and trademark

08/31/2022 | 07:43pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chip technology firm Arm Ltd, which is owned by Softbank Group Corp, said on Wednesday it has sued Qualcomm Inc and Qualcomm's recently acquired chip design firm Nuvia Inc for breach of license agreements and trademark infringement.

Arm is seeking an injunction that would require Qualcomm to destroy the designs developed under Nuvia’s license agreements with Arm, which Arm said could not be transferred to Qualcomm without Arm approval. Qualcomm acquired Nuvia for $1.4 billion last year.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit represents a major break between Qualcomm and Arm, one of its most important technology partners that Qualcomm relied on for years after Qualcomm stopped work on designing its own custom computing cores.

But the two companies have been at odds for years, with some inside Qualcomm complaining privately that Arm’s slackening pace of innovation is causing Qualcomm’s chips to fall behind Apple’s processors in performance.

Qualcomm bought Nuvia - a firm founded by former Apple chip architects - to reboot its efforts to make custom computing cores that would be different from standard Arm designs used by rivals such as Taiwan chip designer MediaTek Inc..

It said at the time it planned to use the new technology for its smartphone, laptop and automotive processors. The deal marked a big push by Qualcomm to reestablish a leading position in chip performance after several years of high-profile patent licensing litigation with rival Apple and regulatory authorities.

While Qualcomm and Apple have resolved disputes over Qualcomm's patent royalties, Nuvia executives and Apple have been at loggerheads. In 2019, Apple sued Nuvia's Chief Executive Gerard Williams III, alleging Williams recruited Apple employees to Nuvia while he was still employed at Apple. Apple did not sue Nuvia itself, nor did it allege any intellectual property theft.

The deal was seen as a way for Qualcomm to lessen its reliance on Arm. Most of Qualcomm's chips have used computing cores licensed directly from Arm, while Nuvia's cores use Arm's underlying architecture but are custom designs.

For Qualcomm, using more custom core designs - a move that Apple has also made - could lower some licensing costs to Arm in the short term and make it easier to move to a rival architecture in the longer term.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee and Stephen Ellis Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.32% 158.52 Delayed Quote.-10.51%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.62% 32.0883 Delayed Quote.-37.36%
MEDIATEK INC. 1.52% 667 End-of-day quote.-43.95%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.01% 263.1 Delayed Quote.-21.81%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.23% 547.923 Real-time Quote.-26.86%
QUALCOMM, INC. -0.55% 133.035 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.53% 59700 End-of-day quote.-23.75%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.47% 5562 Delayed Quote.2.83%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
07:43pChips tech firm Arm sues Qualcomm and Nuvia for breach of license and trademark
RE
07:33pChips tech firm Arm sues Qualcomm and Nuvia for breach of license and trademark
RE
11:45aSouth Korean Stocks End in Green for Second Straight Session
MT
08:22aS.Korean shares end higher on chipmakers' gains, foreign inflows; won jumps
RE
08/30National Bank Says NanoXplore's Acquisition of XG Sciences Assets to Accelerate Expansi..
MT
08/30South Korean Stocks Pare Previous Session's Losses, End in Green
MT
08/30S.Korean shares rebound from Jackson Hole shock; carmakers jump
RE
08/29Samsung Develops Prototype 'Reinvented Toilet' in Partnership with the Bill & Melinda G..
AQ
08/29SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AND PRIME VIDEO : The Rings of Power' to Life in 8K
AQ
08/29Samsung - Behind the Foldable Phones in Our Pockets
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 313 789 B 234 B 201 B
Net income 2022 41 325 B 30,8 B 26,5 B
Net cash 2022 119 191 B 88,9 B 76,4 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,44x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 401 243 B 299 B 257 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 59 700,00 KRW
Average target price 81 958,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-23.75%293 351
SHENZHEN AISIDI CO.,LTD.-13.44%1 809
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-9.56%732
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.59%583
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-36.30%241
JNTC CO., LTD.-32.63%218